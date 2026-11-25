In October 2026, the Connecticut Department of Social Services issued Provider Bulletin 2026-56, as a reminder to all Connecticut Medicaid providers of the requirements to deliver and be paid for telehealth services.

The Provider Bulletin reminds Medicaid-enrolled providers in pertinent part that the appropriate telehealth modifier (95, GT, or FQ) must be utilized on claims for services rendered via telehealth, and telehealth is only approved for certain services as listed in the DSS CMAP Telehealth Table (available here). As a reminder, the modifiers are to be used as follows according to the CMAP Telehealth Table:

GT: Telehealth service delivered via interactive audio and video telecommunications system;

95: Synchronous telemedicine service rendered via real-time interactive audio and video telecommunications system; and

FQ: The telehealth service was furnished using audio-only communication technology (allowable for certain behavioral health services).

The Provider Bulletin further warns that, starting November 1, 2026, any claims which combine a procedure code not approved for telehealth with a telehealth modifier will be denied by DSS.

The Provider Bulletin directs providers and health care organizations to prior DSS telehealth FAQs (available here), as well as Provider Bulletins 2023-38 and 2024-78 for additional information concerning telehealth delivery and billing requirements under Connecticut’s Medicaid program. Providers and organizations would be well-advised to review current telehealth delivery and billing practices to ensure continued compliance with these requirements.