Connecticut Employers: Expanded Pay Transparency Requirements Take Effect Oct. 1
Thursday, September 24, 2026
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As a reminder, beginning Oct. 1, 2026, Connecticut employers will have broader obligations to disclose wage ranges and benefits information to applicants and employees.

Under the new law, employers must include the wage or wage range and a general description of benefits in internal or public job postings. The law covers positions performed in Connecticut and certain positions outside the state that report directly to a supervisor, office, or other worksite in Connecticut.

It is important to note the new posting mandate supplements, rather than replaces, Connecticut’s existing wage range disclosure requirements. Employers must continue to provide employees with the wage range for their positions at the time of hire, upon change in position, and upon the employee’s first request. Beginning Oct. 1, employers must also provide a general description of benefits at each of those points.

For an unadvertised position, an employer must provide an applicant with the wage range and a general description of benefits upon request or before discussing or offering compensation, whichever occurs first. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows applicants and employees to bring a private action within two years of an alleged violation.

Employers should review their job posting templates and disclosure procedures before Oct. 1. They should also confirm that wage ranges are set in good faith and prepare general descriptions of available benefits.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2026

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