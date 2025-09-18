Congress Returns - Funding Fights and Trade Uncertainty [Podcast]
Thursday, September 18, 2025
The Lobby Shop returns as Congress faces make-or-break funding deadlines. Caitlin Sickles, Paul Nathanson, Dylan Pasiuk, Josh Zive, and Liam Donovan explore government shutdown brinkmanship and the newest moves on trade and tariffs, including the tariff court fight that is headed to the Supreme Court that could redefine U.S. trade policy.

