Congress Passes $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Funding Law

On June 9, 2026, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 214–212, along party lines, to pass the Secure America Act (S. 2), a measure providing roughly $70 billion in funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The Senate had passed the same bill 52–47 on June 5, 2026, and President Donald Trump signed it into law on June 10, 2026.

The legislation was enacted through the budget reconciliation process, a fast-track budget procedure that allowed it to clear the Senate with a simple majority and without Democratic support. Its passage followed a months-long standoff over Department of Homeland Security funding, during which Congress funded most of DHS but left ICE and CBP unfunded.

Unlike ordinary appropriations, which fund agencies for a single fiscal year, the law provides lump-sum amounts that remain available through Sept. 30, 2029, the end of fiscal year 2029. Reported allocations include approximately $38 billion for ICE, approximately $26 billion for CBP, and about $5 billion for the Department of Homeland Security for additional immigration enforcement purposes. The funds are directed toward personnel hiring, detention and removal operations, technology and equipment, and 287(g) agreements that allow state and local law enforcement agencies to assist with certain immigration enforcement functions.

The Secure America Act provides funding only; it does not itself amend the substantive immigration laws or eligibility standards governing visas, status, or admissibility.

While the full impact will depend on how federal agencies implement the funding, the bill signals a more enforcement-focused immigration environment. Individuals and businesses should expect closer scrutiny, stronger compliance expectations, and potentially more active immigration enforcement in the coming years.

What It May Mean in Practice

For noncitizens in the United States, this may mean that maintaining lawful status becomes even more important. People with expired visas, prior immigration violations, pending applications, old removal orders, or criminal records may face increased risk if enforcement activity expands. Even individuals with valid status should make sure their records, filings, and travel history remain consistent and well documented. Individuals that discover errors in their omission or period of authorized stay should attempt to have those errors corrected as soon as possible following admission.

For travelers entering the United States, the bill may also lead to more detailed inspection at ports of entry. Visitors, students, business travelers, and work visa holders should be prepared to explain the purpose of their trip clearly and provide supporting documents when necessary. Inconsistent answers, unclear travel plans, or documentation issues may create additional problems during inspection.

For employers, this legislation is also a reminder to review immigration compliance practices. Companies that sponsor foreign workers should ensure that I-9 records, work authorization documents, job descriptions, payroll records, and visa-related filings are accurate and up to date. Increased enforcement funding may lead to more audits, site visits, investigations, or document requests.

Families may also be affected, particularly households with mixed immigration statuses. If one family member is undocumented, has a pending case, or has unresolved immigration history, it may be important to seek legal guidance before travel, filing new applications, or responding to government notices.

This bill does not automatically change every immigration rule overnight. It does not mean that every visa holder or immigrant will face immediate action. However, it does indicate that immigration enforcement will likely remain a major federal priority. In this environment, preparation matters.

Individuals should avoid relying on informal advice, social media posts, or assumptions based on past experience. Immigration law is highly fact-specific, and small differences in status, travel history, criminal history, or prior filings can lead to very different outcomes.

If you are concerned about your immigration status, upcoming travel, an employer-sponsored visa, a family-based petition, or a government notice, it may be advisable to consult an immigration attorney before taking action.