The Condo Supply Problem, Part 2: What Fannie Mae’s Newest Lender Letter (LL-2026-03) Does—and Why It Matters for Affordability

In my prior post on the condominium supply problem, I focused on a central issue: the market is not failing to produce housing generally, it is failing to produce attainable housing at scale. Condominiums should be a key part of that solution. Instead, new development continues to skew toward the luxury segment, with limited product aimed at first-time or moderate-income buyers.

Our follow-on analysis addresses a different, but equally important, constraint: financing policy.

Why Fannie Mae Matters to Buyers

For most condominium buyers, particularly first-time buyers, access to agency-backed financing is what makes ownership possible. Fannie Mae (along with its counterpart, Freddie Mac) operates in the secondary mortgage market. In practical terms, these entities purchase qualifying mortgages from lenders shortly after origination and either hold them or package them into mortgage-backed securities that they guarantee.

That process does two things that matter directly to buyers: it provides liquidity to lenders, allowing them to continue making loans, and standardizes underwriting, creating widely available, predictable loan products. For buyers, the result is what the market commonly refers to as “agency-backed financing.” Put more simply, this is the financing that most people think of as a “normal mortgage.” It typically includes lower interest rates, lower down payments, and a broader competitive lender market.

When a condominium project qualifies, it is considered “warrantable.” When it does not, buyers are pushed into alternative financing, often referred to as non-warrantable loans with higher interest rates and down payments, and fewer lenders.

Market Consequences

Fannie Mae’s Lender Letter LL-2026-03 introduces a series of changes to condominium project eligibility. A lender letter is a formal policy communication from Fannie Mae that updates or clarifies underwriting and eligibility requirements for loans it will purchase or guarantee. In practical terms, it tells lenders, and by extension the market, what loans and projects will qualify for agency-backed financing going forward. The changes introduced in the Lender Letter are technical but will have an impact on affordability since those changes affect eligibility for favorable financing, which directly affects who can buy and what they can afford.

What This Lender Letter Actually Does

Expands Relief for Very Small Projects : Fannie Mae expands the waiver of project review to cover projects with up to 10 units (previously 4), provided certain criteria are met. This is intended to reduce friction for small-scale development, particularly infill projects.

: Fannie Mae expands the waiver of project review to cover projects with up to 10 units (previously 4), provided certain criteria are met. This is intended to reduce friction for small-scale development, particularly infill projects. Modifies Insurance Requirements : The letter introduces greater flexibility in how property insurance requirements can be satisfied, including multiple acceptable methods for establishing replacement cost, elimination of certain prior requirements (such as inflation guard coverage), and clearer deductible thresholds.

: The letter introduces greater flexibility in how property insurance requirements can be satisfied, including multiple acceptable methods for establishing replacement cost, elimination of certain prior requirements (such as inflation guard coverage), and clearer deductible thresholds. Tightens Financial and Eligibility Standards : Eliminates Limited Review (effective August 2026), which was a streamlined pathway for many projects to qualify, increases reserve funding requirements from 10% to 15% (effective January 2027), and includes more stringent reserve study requirements (requires the adoption of the highest recommended funding level).

Where the Lender Letter Creates Problems

Elimination of Limited Review: Shrinking the Buyer Pool : Limited Review has historically provided a practical pathway for projects that were fundamentally sound but could not meet every element of Full Review. Elimination will push a significant number of projects into non-warrantable status, which will increase borrowing costs and reduce lender participation.

: Limited Review has historically provided a practical pathway for projects that were fundamentally sound but could not meet every element of Full Review. Elimination will push a significant number of projects into non-warrantable status, which will increase borrowing costs and reduce lender participation. 15% Reserve Requirement: Increasing the Cost of Ownership : The increase from 10% to 15% reserve funding seems prudent, but it will increase costs. Most associations are not currently meeting the 10% threshold. Moving to 15% will require higher condominium assessments or project ineligibility. Either outcome reduces affordability. Buyers qualify based on total monthly cost, and higher dues directly reduce purchasing power.

: The increase from 10% to 15% reserve funding seems prudent, but it will increase costs. Most associations are not currently meeting the 10% threshold. Moving to 15% will require higher condominium assessments or project ineligibility. Either outcome reduces affordability. Buyers qualify based on total monthly cost, and higher dues directly reduce purchasing power. An Unintended Consequence ? The expansion of the 10-unit waiver seems sensible, but might create a structural distortion. Will developers structure larger projects as multiple 10 or less unit regimes to avoid full project review? From a financing standpoint, this may work. From a cost and governance standpoint, it does not, since it will fragment costs that could be spread across a larger number of units—driving up per-unit expense.

A National Standard Applied to a Non-Uniform Market

Fannie Mae’s policy response is grounded in legitimate concerns, particularly around reserve adequacy and the risk of deferred maintenance. But the Lender Letter applies a uniform national standard to a highly diverse housing stock. That housing stock is not homogeneous. It includes coastal high-rise projects with materially different structural risk profiles, mid-rise and garden-style communities in urban and suburban markets, and newer projects with limited near-term capital needs. These differences matter.

By applying a single reserve framework across all project types and geographies, the policy treats fundamentally different risk profiles as if they were the same. The result is not simply higher standards—it is misaligned standards.

In markets and project types where the underlying risk is lower, those standards translate directly into higher costs without a commensurate reduction in risk. Those costs show up in the form of higher condominium assessments, reduced buyer qualification, and ultimately reduced demand, which in turn constrains new supply as projects become harder to underwrite and bring to market.

Back to the Supply Problem

As discussed in Part 1, the constraint is not demand, it is the growing set of structural and legal barriers that make attainable condominium development harder to finance and deliver. Development capital is flowing toward higher-margin luxury products, there is increased friction in financing attainable housing, and increasing difficulty in delivering entry-level or mid-level condominium products. Fannie Mae has added to the problem at a time when the market needs more, not less, pathways to homeownership. Fannie Mae was created to expand access to homeownership and provide liquidity to the housing market. Unfortunately, the Lender Letter, as currently structured, risks doing the opposite. Affordability is not just a function of construction cost. It is also a function of access to financing. Right now, access to that financing is becoming more constrained—not less—when the market needs it most.