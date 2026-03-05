A Compliance Wave Is Coming: Data Brokers Brace for DROP Deletion Requests Under the Delete Act
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Data brokers are lining up to comply with California’s one-stop deletion tool requirement under the Delete Act, and the numbers signal a major shift in how privacy rights may be exercised and enforced in California starting this summer.

At its most recent meeting, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) reported that more than 575 data brokers have registered with its Delete Request and Opt-out Platform (DROP). DROP is the first tool of its kind in the United States. It allows California residents to submit a single request to delete personal information held by brokers registered in California. The platform went live on January 1, 2026, and early usage was immediate and substantial. The CPPA reported that over 242,000 California residents have signed up with DROP, and more than 18,000 deletion requests were submitted within 48 hours of launch. However, a big operational turning point arrives soon; data brokers must begin complying with those deletion requests on August 1, 2026.

Historically, deleting personal information held by data brokers has often required consumers to identify brokers one by one, locate opt-out or deletion pages, and repeat the process across dozens or even hundreds of companies. DROP is designed to reduce that burden by centralizing the request process into one form for brokers registered in the state. If the platform performs as intended at scale, it could meaningfully reduce “privacy friction” by consolidating deletion requests into a single workflow for California residents; raising the compliance baseline for brokers by standardizing intake and response expectations; and increasing accountability because registration and compliance timelines are visible to regulators.

For brokers, the compliance impact is direct. The volume of registered brokers, along with a large resident signup count, suggests that this August could bring sustained, high-volume deletion activity. Plus, once a platform makes consumer requests easier to submit at scale, non-compliance becomes easier to detect and potentially easier to prioritize for enforcement. If early participation is any indicator, DROP could quickly become the default way Californians exercise deletion rights, and the easiest way for regulators to spot which brokers are keeping up and which are not.

Next up for the CPPA, beyond the data broker ecosystem, are compliance checklists and guidance for cybersecurity audits and risk assessments, as well as guidelines for automated decision-making technology, aimed at helping companies comply with regulations adopted in 2025.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Privacy Tip #482 – ShinyHunters Hits Wynn Resorts
by: Linn F. Freedman
Darktrace Issues Annual Threat Report
by: Linn F. Freedman
Hospitals + Critical Infrastructure Organizations on Alert During Iran Conflict
by: Linn F. Freedman
Massachusetts HPC Proposes to Update Material Change Reporting Requirements to Align with Newly Expanded Oversight Authority
by: Conor O. Duffy , Yelena (Lena) Greenberg
The Release Report #10: The RBCRs Are Here! [video]
by: Emilee Mooney Scott
Nasdaq Implements Accelerated Delisting for Securities Trading Below $0.10 for Ten Consecutive Trading Days
by: Er (Arila) Zhou , Anna Jinhua Wang
Nasdaq Proposes Raising the Continued Listing Market Value Requirement to $5 Million
by: Er (Arila) Zhou , Anna Jinhua Wang
New Insider Reporting Requirements for Foreign Private Issuers Under the Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act
by: Er (Arila) Zhou , Anna Jinhua Wang
Privacy Tip #481 – Threat Actors Continue to Use Data from Old Breaches
by: Linn F. Freedman
Using Trademarks to Protect IP from AI
by: Daniel J. Lass
DJI vs. the FCC: What the “Covered List” Could Mean for Drone Operators and Manufacturers
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Figure Lending Class Action Highlights a Familiar Threat
by: Roma Patel
Swiped Right, Hacked Hard: Bumble Faces Class Action Over Data Breach
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 