Companies Affected by Massive Mergers: Keep HSR Reform on Your Watch List

Despite a judicial setback, government continues quest to beef up HSR reports.

The future of federal premerger HSR reporting is on hold, but probably not for long.

Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle vacated the FTC’s 2024 rule, which had significantly expanded the information companies were required to submit under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The government appealed, but the Fifth Circuit has placed the appeal in abeyance through December 31 while the FTC and Department of Justice consider their next move. The FTC is reviewing public comments.

For companies making reportable acquisitions, the takeaway is simple: keep using the current HSR form and watch for a proposed rule. Companies potentially affected by mergers, and their attorneys, should also watch for a political wildcard, as parties have swapped control at the federal and state levels.

Takeaways

1) The federal government wants to increase the volume of information companies are required to provide when justifying a merger.

2) A first attempt to expand the HSR requirement was thwarted by a federal judge and an appeal is on hold while the government collects public comments.

3) The increased expense of producing additional information is finite, but the enormous costs of an anticompetitive acquisition can continue for decades. An effective HSR system should balance these concerns.

Congress Turns Blue. So?

While the FTC and DOJ remain responsible for individual merger reviews and the next steps in HSR rulemaking, this month’s dramatic changes in congressional control could intensify merger-enforcement oversight without any rule changes.

A Democratic Congress cannot direct the agencies to challenge a particular merger or dictate a new HSR rule, of course. But it can hold hearings, demand information, investigate agency decisions and major transactions, and examine whether merger laws adequately protect competition—even with both chambers carrying full plates. Oversight could focus on politically sensitive merger reviews, enforcement independence, and whether HSR filings give government attorneys enough information to identify anticompetitive transactions.

Both agencies have faced questions about their independence.

The FTC has only two commissioners, both Republicans: one appointed by President Trump and the other appointed by President Biden and elevated to chair by Trump.

Trump fired both Democratic commissioners. Rebecca Kelly Slaughter sued and won in district court, but the Supreme Court held the FTC Act’s for-cause removal protection unconstitutional, so presidents can now remove commissioners without showing “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” The other Democratic commissioner, Alvaro Bedoya, initially refused to leave but eventually resigned.

At the DOJ, the Antitrust Division is led by Adam Candeub, a presidential appointee and former FCC general counsel who has not yet been confirmed by the Senate. He occupies the position Gail Slater vacated in February amid reports of clashes with the White House over merger enforcement and the Division’s independence, despite her bipartisan confirmation.

What is HSR for?

Congress enacted the HSR Act to give federal antitrust attorneys an opportunity to examine certain transactions before they close. The reporting system is essentially an early-warning mechanism, which makes the content of the filing important. Government attorneys need enough information to recognize acquisitions that could eliminate competition, foreclose market access, or entrench market power.

At the same time, thousands of transactions that pose little competitive concern should not be subjected unnecessarily to the equivalent of a full merger investigation. More recently, especially in the context of deals in the artificial intelligence space, companies are testing so-called acqui-hires, licensing agreements, strategic alliances, and other arrangements that enable them to enjoy the benefits of mergers without being subjected to agency examination.

More information always helps the agencies. The question is which information meaningfully improves merger screening enough to justify requiring it from every filer.

Competitors May Have Consequential Insights

Merger review is usually discussed from the perspective of the companies doing the deal. But competitors, customers, suppliers, and distributors may know things that cannot readily be gleaned from the merging parties’ HSR filings.

They may know that:

A seemingly small company is emerging as an important competitive threat;

Customers have few realistic alternatives to the merging companies;

Control of a particular technology or supplier could restrict rivals’ ability to compete;

Established distribution channels are difficult for new entrants to access;

Previous consolidation has already reduced customers’ bargaining leverage; or

An incumbent has used its position to discriminate against or disadvantage independent businesses.

A company concerned about a transaction should therefore identify the competitive mechanism of harm, not merely complain that a large competitor is becoming larger.

What Can Companies Affected by Mergers Do?

Businesses do not have to sit on their hands while a harmful transaction is under review. Companies with concrete evidence of potential competitive harm can consider bringing that information to the FTC or DOJ. That decision should be made carefully and with antitrust counsel. The purpose should be to explain a genuine competitive problem, not simply to hinder a competitor’s legitimate transaction.

Timing is important. Once businesses have been integrated, employees and technology absorbed, products discontinued, and customer relationships changed, restoring competition can become much more difficult.

Merging Companies Still Need to Pay Attention

The return to the earlier HSR form may reduce the current reporting burden, but it does not change the substantive prohibition against acquisitions that may substantially lessen competition. M&A counsel should continue evaluating competitive overlaps, customer and supplier relationships, potential vertical effects, prior acquisitions, and the competitive significance of the target. Board presentations, banker materials, and strategic plans can become important evidence if an investigation follows.

Whatever happens with the HSR form, a final judgment entered this month in a healthcare-device case shows that enforcement continues.

On Nov. 3, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia entered a consent judgment resolving government allegations that Edwards Lifesciences Corp. and Genesis MedTech Group Limited violated the HSR Act’s premerger notification and waiting-period requirements in Edwards’ acquisition of JC Medical, which was conducting clinical trials for a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR-AR). The device treats aortic regurgitation by replacing a damaged aortic valve through a catheter rather than open-heart surgery.

Edwards paid $115 million for JC Medical, plus milestone payments of about $1.8 million, just below the then-applicable $119.5 million HSR threshold, and committed to invest $25 million in Genesis. The government alleged that the investment was part of the same transaction and included additional consideration for JC Medical, making the acquisition reportable under the HSR Act.

One day later, Edwards agreed to buy JenaValve Technology Inc., JC Medical’s only U.S. clinical-stage competitor in TAVR-AR devices. Had that acquisition closed, Edwards would have owned “the only two companies in the United States with TAVR-AR devices in clinical trials.”

The judgment requires Edwards to pay a $10 million civil penalty and Genesis to pay $2 million. The combined $12 million is the largest penalty ever for failure to make an HSR filing. Edwards must also maintain an antitrust compliance program and notify the FTC before certain acquisitions involving companies selling or clinically developing TAVR-AR devices in the United States. Because this was a consent judgment, it is not an admission or judicial finding of wrongdoing, and the companies deny violating the law.

Can States Play a Role in Merger Checks?

Democrats also made significant state-level gains. They won 262 legislative seats and flipped 12 chambers, giving them most state legislative chambers for the first time since 2010, and they are expected to hold approximately 20 state government trifectas, six more than before the election.

More consequential for deals, Democrats won 22 of the 34 attorney-general offices decided or still being finalized, flipping four from Republicans. Democratic attorneys general and legislatures may pursue state-level notification requirements or challenges to transactions cleared by federal agencies.

None of this changes the current HSR form, and it is too early to predict specific reforms. But companies planning major transactions—and competitors, customers, and other businesses affected by them—should recognize that the next HSR rule may emerge against a very different political and institutional backdrop. The rules, oversight, and number of enforcement authorities interested in a transaction may all change.

Conclusion: A Chance to Build a Better Screen

The additional time to review HSR may end up being a good thing. The FTC now has what it lacked when it developed the expanded form: experience with the additional reporting requirements, public comments from businesses and practitioners, and a federal court decision identifying shortcomings in the earlier rulemaking.

The goal should not be maximum disclosure, nor minimum burden at the expense of meaningful review. It should be a better screen: one that lets lawful transactions proceed efficiently while giving antitrust attorneys a realistic chance to identify acquisitions that eliminate challengers, close routes to market, or strengthen the exclusionary power of dominant companies.

A sound merger policy does not presume that acquisitions are suspect. M&A helps businesses grow, brings capital and products to new markets, and lets founders and investors realize the value they created. Antitrust law does not seek to penalize success earned through better products, lower prices, efficiency, or innovation; it seeks to penalize the use of market power to distort competition or block rivals from competing on the merits. But a smaller company may matter more to competition than its revenues suggest—it may be developing technology that threatens an incumbent, offering customers a critical alternative, or challenging established pricing—and a commitment to free enterprise means paying attention when acquisitions are used to weaken it.

The expense of producing additional information, as proposed, can be measured fairly readily. But the cost of failing to detect an anticompetitive acquisition is often borne by customers, suppliers, and competitors for decades. The HSR system should account for both.

Getting that balance right is not a choice between antitrust enforcement and free enterprise. It is part of protecting the integrity of the market.

Edited by Tom Hagy, Editor-in-Chief, Mogin Law Blog.