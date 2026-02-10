Common Issues and Strategy in Business Breakups

Business partnerships rarely begin with an exit plan. Most founders are focused on growth, opportunity, and the shared excitement of building something new. Yet the reality is that many closely held businesses will eventually face internal conflict, financial stress, or external disruption. When that happens, the absence of planning can turn a manageable transition into a costly and emotionally draining business breakup.

Business breakups are not just legal disputes. They are financial events, governance failures, and deeply personal conflicts rolled into one. How owners respond, and how well they prepared in advance, often determines whether value is preserved or destroyed.

What Is a Business Breakup?

A business breakup is often referred to as a ‘business divorce,’ and the comparison is apt. Partners who once trusted one another and worked toward common goals suddenly find themselves at odds. Emotions run high, communication breaks down, and decisions that once seemed simple become contentious. Business breakups occur for a wide range of reasons, some predictable and others not.

Predictable causes include retirement, succession planning failures, unequal workloads, or disagreements about reinvestment versus distributions. As businesses evolve, partners may no longer share the same risk tolerance or long-term vision. Financial pressure is another common driver. Declining margins, rising interest rates, excessive leverage, or the loss of a major customer can strain even well-run companies. When cash becomes tight, disagreements over strategy and accountability often follow.

Unforeseen events can be even more disruptive. Regulatory changes, new competition, technological shifts, death, disability, or divorce can all fundamentally alter ownership dynamics.

Harold Israel of Levenfeld Pearlstein, LLC, notes that warning signs frequently appear before a collapse. For example, vendors paying late, emails going unanswered, and/or resignations are all early indicators that a business is under serious stress.

Why Owners Fail To Plan

Despite these risks, many owners fail to plan for a potential breakup. Optimism bias plays a major role; founders assume success will continue indefinitely. Others rely on informal, handshake agreements, particularly when going into business with family or close friends.

Cost concerns also discourage planning. Legal and valuation services are often viewed as unnecessary expenses at the startup stage. Yet unresolved issues tend to compound over time. Small disputes that are glossed over early can later become the flashpoints that drive litigation and value destruction.

Common Pain Points

Valuation

Valuation is at the heart of most business breakups. It informs negotiations, mediations, arbitrations, and court decisions. An independent, third-party valuation provides an objective framework for resolving disagreements.

Valuation professionals typically rely on three approaches: income, market, and asset.

The income approach focuses on future cash flows and is common for operating businesses.

The market approach compares transactions involving similar companies.

The asset approach is often used for holding companies or distressed entities.

Choosing the right expert is critical. Experts must be credentialed, objective, and capable of defending their methodology. In litigation, valuation experts may also help counsel assess whether a dispute is economically worth pursuing before costs spiral out of control.

Closely Held Business Challenges

Closely held companies face unique structural challenges. Ownership interests are not easily liquidated, and minority owners often lack a practical exit. Governance may be informal, with minimal board oversight, limited transparency, and poor recordkeeping.

These conditions increase the risk of conflict, particularly when majority owners control decision-making. The lack of separation between personal and business finances can further complicate matters, exposing owners to allegations of self-dealing or misuse of company assets.

As Max Stein of Maxson Mago & Macaulay, LLP explains, in closely held companies, where ownership and management are intertwined, that emotional component often magnifies the legal and financial consequences.

Majority Control and Shareholder Oppression

Majority control is not inherently problematic, but it can lead to abuse if unchecked. Shareholder oppression claims often arise when majority owners exclude minority stakeholders from management, withhold distributions, or engage in transactions that disproportionately benefit themselves.

Courts look closely at governing documents, reasonable expectations, and patterns of conduct. Excessive compensation, related-party transactions, denial of information, and forced buyouts at unfair prices are common allegations.

Preventive Corporate Planning

Effective preventive planning starts with clear, written governance documents. Operating agreements, shareholder agreements, and partnership agreements should reflect how the business actually operates, not just how it operated at inception. These documents should be reviewed and updated as ownership, assets, tax laws, and regulatory environments change.

A useful planning framework is the ‘Eight Ds’: death, divorce, disability, dissension, dissolution, departure (retirement), debt overload, and decline of the market. Each represents a foreseeable trigger that can destabilize ownership if not addressed in advance.

Buy-sell provisions are especially important. “These agreements allow the parties to determine in advance what is going to happen if ownership changes, including how interests will be valued and whether someone new will be allowed to step into the business,” notes Megan Becwar of Dispute Economics.

Without clear buy-sell mechanics, disputes over value and control often become unavoidable.

Resolving Business Breakups Without Destroying Value

Once a business relationship begins to fracture, the way the dispute is handled often matters more than the underlying disagreement itself. Poorly managed breakups can destroy enterprise value, drain cash, and leave all parties worse off, even if one side technically ‘wins.’ The goal in most business breakups should be resolution, not punishment.

Negotiation is almost always the best starting point. Direct, good-faith negotiation allows owners to explore solutions that courts and arbitrators cannot impose. These may include revised governance structures, staged buyouts, temporary management arrangements, or creative allocation of assets and liabilities. Even when emotions run high, early negotiation can help frame the dispute around economics rather than grievances.

When direct negotiation stalls, mediation can be highly effective. A neutral mediator, often an experienced business attorney or former judge, can help parties reality-test their positions and identify common ground. Mediation also allows sensitive financial and operational information to remain private, which is especially important for closely held businesses whose value depends on customer relationships and reputation.

Arbitration is another frequently used tool, particularly when governing documents require it. Unlike litigation, arbitration offers confidentiality and procedural flexibility. Some agreements call for expedited arbitration with limited discovery, which can significantly reduce cost.

In some cases, the most effective path forward is introducing a third-party market perspective. Placing the business on the market, even if no sale ultimately occurs, can help establish a realistic valuation and expose inflated expectations. Some operating agreements allow internal owners to match third-party offers, preserving control while still grounding negotiations in real-world economics.

Litigation should generally be a last resort. Lawsuits are expensive, time-consuming, and unpredictable. Even worse, prolonged litigation often damages the business itself: employees leave, customers lose confidence, and management becomes distracted. By the time a case concludes, there may be little value left to fight over.

Key Takeaways for Owners and Advisors.

Business breakups are common, but value-destroying outcomes are not inevitable. The difference often lies in preparation, documentation, and mindset.

First, plan early and plan realistically. Owners should assume that circumstances will change and draft governance documents accordingly. Operating agreements and buy-sell provisions should address foreseeable disruptions and provide clear mechanisms for resolving disputes before emotions take over.

Second, separate relationships from economics. Many disputes escalate because parties conflate personal grievances with financial entitlements. While emotions are unavoidable in closely held businesses, successful resolutions focus on value, cash flow, and long-term consequences rather than blame.

Third, engage experienced advisors sooner rather than later. Attorneys, valuation experts, and financial advisors can help owners understand their options and the likely economic outcomes of different strategies. Early advice often prevents owners from spending years, and significant resources, fighting over a business that may be worth far less than expected.

Finally, document decisions and revisit agreements regularly. Informal practices and outdated documents are breeding grounds for conflict. Regular governance reviews and honest conversations about expectations can surface issues before they become crises.

This article was originally published on February 10, 2026 here.