On 11 November 2026, the European Commission published its Consumer Package which includes three legislative proposals set to reshape EU consumer law:

Transforming the UCPD into a Regulation fit for the digital age

One significant novelty introduced by the DFA would be to turn the UCPD into a directly applicable Regulation meaning a single text across all Member States, instead of a patchwork of national transposition measures. This change would notably impact the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive (ECGT, also known as “EmpCo”) which, in principle, has applied since September 2026. Turning it into a Regulation would remove one of the weaknesses of a directive, namely the divergent and often delayed transpositions as well as the various interpretations across Member States.

The core of the UCPD would be carried over such as the prohibition of unfair “blacklisted” practices including the new ones introduced by EmpCo and the rules on misleading actions and omissions and on aggressive practices.

Around this core, the DFA also aims at adapting the UCPD to the new practices of the digital economy.

The Proposal introduces a general prohibition of so-called ‘dark patterns’, targeting the design and organisation of online interfaces such as false scarcity claims, pre-ticked boxes, fake notifications or making it harder to cancel than to sign up.

It also addresses personalised advertising and pricing, virtual currencies, online subscriptions, influencer marketing or addictive design features.

Enforcement: the real game-changer

To complement the DFA, the revised Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation (‘CPC’) would empower the European Commission, for the first time in this field, to directly investigate breaches of the DFA and other core EU consumer legislation (passenger rights, geo-blocking), excluding certain provisions such as health and safety.

As the DFA carries over the content of the EmpCo Directive, the Commission will also be able to investigate and enforce the rules on green claims, bringing a harmonised interpretation to a field so far marked by substantially divergent national enforcement practices.

The Commission will be able to investigate widespread infringements by large companies other than SMEs, which have a Union dimension, i.e. which harm or are likely to harm the collective interests of consumers in at least two-thirds of the Member States, accounting, together, for at least two-thirds of the population of the Union.

Its powers would include:

Requests for information, interviews and test purchases;

On-site inspections , including requiring explanations of IT systems and algorithms;

, including requiring explanations of IT systems and algorithms; Digital investigation tools, with traders obliged to enable access;

tools, with traders obliged to enable access; The adoption of interim measures, binding commitments and non-compliance decisions;

Fines of up to 6% of worldwide annual turnover, plus periodic penalty payments of up to 5% of average daily worldwide income.

This new mechanism mirrors what exists in competition law. Once the Commission opens proceedings, national authorities lose their competence over the same trader on the same facts. And once the Commission adopts a non-compliance decision, the infringement found would be deemed irrefutably established in subsequent redress action brought against the same trader for the same practice before national courts.

Next steps

The proposals will now go through the ordinary legislative procedure with both the European Parliament and the Council having their say. In consumer law, the positions of the two institutions are not always aligned as illustrated by the issues related to the adoption (or lack thereof) of the Green Claims Directive. Adoption will in any event take time but businesses should get involved early, given the magnitude of the proposed changes.