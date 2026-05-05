Commission Issues its EUDR May 2026 Package- an Expanded Product scope and Limited Additional Simplification Proposed

The Commission has released on 4 May a new set of measures and documents under the EU Regulation on Deforestation-free products (‘EUDR’). These correspond to an obligation set on the Commission in the context of the adoption of the latest amendments to the EUDR back in December 2025.

As anticipated, the Commission does not propose legislative amendements to the EUDR itself, as reopening this legislative file would have put at risk the Regulation as a whole, if again subject to the Parliament and Council amendements (as in 2024 and 2025).

Rather, the package revolves around a Simplification Review, addressing the implementation of the simplification measures adopted so far. It announces an estimated 75% reduction in administrative burden as an effect of simplification, including through the updated guidance, refinement in the product scope and enhancements to the EUDR Information System.

The Report also notes that the EUDR is already driving structural changes in global supply chains, suggesting the regulation’s intended effects are materializing even before full application

Other elements include:

Draft amendment to Product Scope through Regulation (EU) 2023/1115

The draft Delegated Regulation proposes targeted amendments to the EUDR’s product scope (as listed under Annex I). Notable additions include the downstream products:

Soluble coffee and extracts, essences, and concentrates of coffee;

and of coffee; Certain palm oil derivatives, including soap products containing or made using oil palm (under CN codes 3401 11 00 and 3401 20).

The amendment on the other hand also proposes certain exclusions of the scope for leather and retreated tyres, as well as targeted exemptions (samples, single-use packaging, secondhand products, waste). It further clarified that bamboo is not in scope.

Noticeably, it does not foresee the creation of any no-risk country category, as was requested by certain Member States over the past months.

Updates to the EUDR Information System

The Commission further announces having made targeted improvements to its Information System, with a comprehensive technical review. An updated draft implementing act on the System will be submitted to Member States for an examination via comitology.

Operators should monitor these developments, as these will notably enable the submission of simplified declarations. Subsequent updates will include additional functionalities and enhancements to be rolled out later in summer. The reopening of the System is planned for June 2026.

Updated Guidance and FAQ

The Commission has published an updated Guidance Document, including further clarifications on:

Definitions and obligations for downstream operators, micro and small operators, and traders;

Clarification of implementation deadlines ;

Indications on the application of simplified due diligence notably for commodities from low-risk countries.

The package also includes Version 5 of the FAQ, including numerous new and updated entries, with a focus on the simplification of obligations for downstream operators, micro and small operators and traders.

Key takeways

Should the proposed amendments be adopted, reporting requirements will apply to numerous new companies that are currently not subject to direct obligations under the EUDR. This warrants an assessment of the proposed changes for any company using coffee and palm oil derivatives in its products.

The public consultation open until 1 June 2026 is in this regard the only formal occasion for any affected company to comment on the proposed amendment.