Colorado’s New AI Law Shifts Employer Accountability from System to Individual Decision Level

Takeaways

Colorado’s new law replaces its 2024 AI statute, shifting from system-level compliance requirements to decision-by-decision accountability for employers.

Employers must provide post-decision transparency, including notice, access to the data used, and an opportunity for correction and human review.

The change moves risk downstream, requiring employers to consistently explain and defend individual AI-assisted decisions, rather than rely on upfront system compliance. Employers should evaluate their AI tools under this framework, including whether to conduct a privileged review of their AI tools, such as a bias audit or validation study.

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On May 1, 2026, Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill that would repeal and replace the state’s 2024 artificial intelligence (AI) statute weeks before its June 30, 2026, effective date. Governor Jared Polis signed it into law on May 14.

SB26-189 replaces a system-focused compliance regime with a decision-by-decision accountability model. For employers, the shift is not a reduction in risk but a relocation of risk. The question is whether each decision can be explained and defended.

The enacted law materially changes how employers are expected to manage and defend AI-assisted decisions. Many of its core expectations already reflect how regulators are approaching these issues.

Prior Law: Broad, Prescriptive, Front-Loaded

Colorado’s 2024 statute governs AI tools used in decisions that materially affect individuals including in employment, housing, lending, insurance, healthcare, and education.

It is not a disclosure regime. Rather, it requires companies to build and maintain a formal compliance infrastructure around covered systems, including:

Risk management programs designed to identify and mitigate discrimination risk;

Impact assessments conducted before and during use; and

Ongoing testing, monitoring, and documentation sufficient to demonstrate compliance.

As implemented, the law requires employers to validate and monitor these systems before and during use, with responsibility extending to both developers and deployers. The law’s focus is on how systems are designed, evaluated, and controlled — not on individual outcomes.

As a result, compliance under the current law is front-loaded. Employers are expected to identify and mitigate risk in advance and to maintain records that demonstrate those efforts over time.

New Law: Narrower Scope, Different Focus

SB26-189 replaces that structure with more targeted requirements governing automated decision-making technology.

Instead of the current law’s more prescriptive design- and governance-focused requirements, the law focuses on employers’ obligations tied to how decisions are made and handled. In doing so, the law moves away from regulating how systems are built and evaluated before use, focusing instead on how decisions are made and explained after the fact.

Disclosure at the point of use. Employers must provide a plain-language description of the adverse consequential decision and the role the automated tool played in it within 30 days of a decision.

Right to challenge decisions. Individuals would be able to: Access the data used in the decision;

Correct inaccuracies; and

Request human review or reconsideration of adverse decisions to the extent commercially reasonable.

More limited technical obligations. Developers must provide customers with sufficient information to use the automated tools appropriately. (The broader compliance architecture in the current law does not carry forward.)

Time to cure. The law provides a 60-day cure period following notice of violation from the attorney general.

Critically, employers’ obligation to provide human review is qualified. The law requires review only “to the extent commercially reasonable,” giving employers flexibility where reconsideration would disrupt business operations, such as when a role has already been filled.

The Shift That Matters

The difference between the prior and the new approach is not subtle:

The current law requires companies to prove, in advance and on an ongoing basis, that their systems are operating fairly.

The new law requires companies to explain and stand behind individual decisions when challenged.

The former is compliance built around the system. The latter is accountability built around the decision.

That shift is operational, not just conceptual. Under the law, instead of defending systems, employers are defending decisions, one at a time, and after they are made. Each outcome that relies on an automated tool becomes a potential challenge point, with its own record, explanation, and risk profile.

At the same time, the law limits remedies without limiting scrutiny. Its requirement to provide human review applies only “to the extent commercially reasonable” means employers will often not be required to revisit or reverse decisions (particularly in hiring) where positions may already be filled. That limitation does not reduce exposure, however. It shifts the focus to whether the original decision can be justified.

The practical effect is to create a clearer evidentiary record. Required disclosure, visibility into underlying data, and documented review processes will make it easier to detect and challenge inconsistencies across decisions. This creates risk not only at the individual decision level, but across decisions, where patterns in outcomes (by role, cohort, or protected class) could become the focus of challenges.

This means the legal exposure moves downstream. Employers will be judged less on whether they performed the right assessments and more on whether they can articulate a clear, consistent, and non-discriminatory reason for each decision.

This shift does not alter employers’ obligations under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act or the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act. It does, however, increase the likelihood that those laws will be tested and enforced. By requiring disclosure, access to data, and human review, the law creates a clearer record of how decisions are made and how they are defended.

What Employers Should Do Now

Employers should assume continuing scrutiny of AI-assisted decisions, particularly in hiring and other employment actions, and begin aligning their processes with these expectations.

Consider the following practical steps:

Map where automated tools influence employment decisions; Build clear disclosures into application and HR processes; Establish a credible human review function for challenged outcomes; Ensure decision inputs are accurate, traceable, and correctable; Revisit vendor relationships to confirm access to necessary system information; Align decision processes, not just systems, to ensure that similarly situated individuals are treated consistently and that decision rationales are documented in real time, not reconstructed after the fact; and Consider targeted validation of high-impact tools to ensure results are accurate and consistent and can be defended if challenged. Although the law does not require formal bias audits or validation studies, such efforts may provide additional confidence in how these tools perform and support the explanation and justification of outcomes across decisions.

Bottom Line

Colorado is reframing its approach to AI regulation and employers must pay attention.

The prior law demands extensive upfront validation and documentation. The new law instead requires transparency from employers on the use of automated tools and accountability for the decisions those tools inform.

The practical effect is not to guarantee different outcomes, but to require defensible ones — repeatedly. Employers should assume that each challenged decision will be examined on its own terms and be compared against others.

If a tool influences decisions about people, those decisions must be explainable, reviewable, and defensible.