Colorado Publishes Draft ADMT Regulations
Tuesday, August 18, 2026
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On August 11, 2026, the Colorado Department of Law published its much anticipated Automated Decision-Making Technology (ADMT) and Conversational AI Service Rules (the “Draft Rules”). The ADMT Draft Rules provide guidance on the newly amended Colorado AI Act.

The Draft Rules – which were required to be written on an expedited basis by the amended Act – cover various different issues that will be critical to deployer and developer compliance. Because the Colorado Act applies to various data sets that are exempted under the CCPA’s ADMT rules, the Draft Rules will be a driver of AI policy more generally.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office now invites formal rulemaking comments from all members of the public regarding the Draft Rules, and a public hearing will be held on October 26.

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