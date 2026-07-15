Colorado Expands Sales Tax to SaaS and Downloaded Software Beginning Jan. 1, 2027

Colorado expanded its sales and use tax base through HB 26-1223, enacted on June 4, 2026. Effective Jan. 1, 2027, the state will impose sales and use tax on most downloaded and remotely accessed computer software, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings and mobile applications. The legislation marks a shift in Colorado’s treatment of software and will require many technology providers and software vendors to reassess their sales tax compliance obligations.

Why This Matters

Businesses selling SaaS, software subscriptions, mobile applications, and other electronically delivered software into Colorado should review their tax collection obligations before the law takes effect. Companies that historically treated cloud-based and downloaded software as outside the Colorado state sales tax base may need to update taxability determinations, billing practices, exemption certificate procedures, and compliance systems.

What Changed?

Prior to HB 26-1223, Colorado generally limited taxation of software to software delivered on tangible media. As a result, many downloaded and cloud-based software offerings fell outside the state sales tax base. HB 26-1223 eliminates that distinction and broadens the scope of taxable software transactions.

The legislation accomplishes this expansion by redefining how software is treated for Colorado sales and use tax purposes.

What’s Taxable?

Under the new law, Colorado amended its definition of tangible personal property to include a newly defined category of “computer software.” The statute defines computer software as coded instructions designed to cause a computer or other electronic device to perform a task, delivered by any means, including physical media, download, or remote access through the internet.

As a result, a broad range of software products generally will become subject to Colorado sales and use tax beginning Jan. 1, 2027, including software subscriptions, cloud-based platforms, and downloaded applications.

Sourcing Considerations

HB 26-1223 primarily expands the scope of taxable software transactions and does not, on its face, alter Colorado’s existing sourcing framework. Taxpayers must separately determine whether receipts from taxable software transactions are properly sourced to Colorado under existing sourcing rules.

Limited Exemptions

HB 26-1223 expands Colorado’s sales tax base but preserves two exemptions.

First, software developed for a particular user, commonly referred to as custom software, remains exempt from Colorado sales and use tax.

Second, the legislation exempts software transferred pursuant to a “negotiable license agreement.” However, the statute adopts a narrow definition of that term. To qualify, the license agreement must be individually negotiated between the licensor and licensee and signed by authorized representatives of both parties before, or contemporaneously with, the customer’s access to the software. The legislation specifically excludes standard-form agreements, click-through agreements, online terms of service, and other boilerplate contracts offered on a nonnegotiable basis to multiple customers.

Many traditional SaaS subscriptions and commercially available software licenses may not satisfy the requirements of the negotiable license agreement exemption.

Considerations for Home-Rule Jurisdictions

HB 26-1223 also narrows a longstanding disconnect between Colorado state taxation and the treatment adopted by certain self-administered home-rule municipalities. Several home-rule jurisdictions already impose local sales tax on remotely accessed software, SaaS offerings, and other electronically delivered software products.

However, complete uniformity has not been achieved. Colorado home-rule cities retain independent taxing authority and continue to administer their own local tax regimes. As a result, taxpayers must continue to evaluate local taxability on a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction basis because local definitions, exemptions, and administrative positions may differ from the new state provisions.

Key Takeaways

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, many software products previously not subject to Colorado state sales tax — including SaaS offerings and downloaded software — generally will become taxable under HB 26-1223. Businesses should review their software offerings, customer agreements, exemption positions, and compliance processes in advance of the effective date to assess the potential impact of the legislation.