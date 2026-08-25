Colorado Changes Notice Filing Requirements for SEC-Registered Investment Advisers

The Colorado Division of Securities passed recent rules that may affect SEC registered advisers’ notice filing obligations and state-registered advisers’ registration obligations, even if the firm does not maintain an office in Colorado.

Effective August 12, 2026, Colorado enacted HB 26-1188, which amended the Colorado Securities Act’s licensing, notice filing, and registration provisions. The most significant change is the removal of the “place of business” trigger for SEC-registered investment advisers and state-registered investment advisers . Colorado has replaced this with a broader “transacting business” standard.

Why This Matters

Previously, an SEC-registered adviser was only required to make a notice filing in Colorado if it maintained a physical place of business in the state or employed an investment adviser representative (IAR) with a Colorado place of business. Under the new standard, both SEC- and state-registered advisers now trigger a Colorado notice filing or registration obligation simply by transacting business with six or more Colorado clients, regardless of whether the firm has a physical presence in the state.

This is especially relevant for firms that serve Colorado clients remotely or online without a local office or Colorado-based IAR, as those arrangements may no longer be automatically outside Colorado’s notice filing requirements.

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