Colorado Changes Notice Filing Requirements for SEC-Registered Investment Advisers

The Colorado Division of Securities passed recent rules that may affect SEC registered advisers’ notice filing obligations and state-registered advisers’ registration obligations, even if the firm does not maintain an office in Colorado.
Effective August 12, 2026, Colorado enacted HB 26-1188, which amended the Colorado Securities Act’s licensing, notice filing, and registration provisions. The most significant change is the removal of the “place of business” trigger for SEC-registered investment advisers and state-registered investment advisers. Colorado has replaced this with a broader “transacting business” standard.
Why This Matters
Previously, an SEC-registered adviser was only required to make a notice filing in Colorado if it maintained a physical place of business in the state or employed an investment adviser representative (IAR) with a Colorado place of business. Under the new standard, both SEC- and state-registered advisers now trigger a Colorado notice filing or registration obligation simply by transacting business with six or more Colorado clients, regardless of whether the firm has a physical presence in the state.
This is especially relevant for firms that serve Colorado clients remotely or online without a local office or Colorado-based IAR, as those arrangements may no longer be automatically outside Colorado’s notice filing requirements.
Recommended Next Steps
- Review your firm’s current Colorado client base, including remote and online-only relationships, in light of the new “transacting business” standard, and determine whether you maintain six or more clients in the state.
- Confirm whether a new or updated Colorado notice filing or registration is required for your firm or any IARs servicing Colorado clients.
- Reach out to us with any questions about how this change affects your specific registration status and to assist with potential notice filing.