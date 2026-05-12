Colombia Proposes New “Ultra‑Processed” Front‑of‑Pack Warning Label
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
- On April 21, 2026, Colombia’s Ministry of Health released draft regulations proposing to further amend the country’s front‑of‑pack labeling (FOPL) framework for processed foods. The proposal would repeal and consolidate Resolution 810 of 2021 (the original FOPL regulation) along with Resolution 2492 of 2022 and Resolution 254 of 2023, which modified and corrected the original rule during early implementation. Together, these measures established Colombia’s mandatory octagonal warning labels for products high in sugar, sodium, saturated fat, trans fat, or containing sweeteners.
- According to the Ministry, since implementation, local studies have shown high consumer awareness of warning labels and reported reductions in purchases of labeled products. Building on these findings, the April 2026 draft introduces a new front‑of‑pack warning for “ultra‑processed” products.
- The draft adds new definitions for “ultra‑processed food and beverage products,” “ultra‑processed ingredients,” and “cosmetic additives.” A product would be classified as ultra‑processed if it contains at least one ultra‑processed ingredient, such as high‑fructose corn syrup, maltodextrin, modified starches, or hydrogenated oils, or a cosmetic additive, including substances added primarily to modify color, flavor, sweetness, texture, or appearance. Products meeting this definition would be required to display a new rectangular warning label reading “Advertencia Ultra Procesado,” alongside existing octagonal nutrient warnings.
- Colombia’s proposal would place it among the first countries to require front‑of‑pack identification of ultra‑processed foods, rather than relying solely on nutrient‑based warning systems, which have become increasingly common across Latin America. As previously discussed on our blog, related policy interest is also emerging in the United States, where California has recently proposed a voluntary ultra‑processed‑food‑free certification program, despite the absence of a universally accepted regulatory definition of ultra‑processed foods.
Current Public Notices
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 6 May, 2026
Published: 5 May, 2026
Published: 27 April, 2026
Published: 21 April, 2026
Published: 20 April, 2026
Published: 20 April, 2026
Published: 14 April, 2026
Published: 8 April, 2026
Published: 27 March, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from Keller and Heckman LLP
Upcoming Events
Jun
11
2026
May
14
2026