For 403(b) plan fiduciaries, a wider investment menu brings an opportunity and a homework assignment.

The House of Representatives has passed H.R. 1013, the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act of 2025. The measure would remove securities law barriers to the use of collective investment trusts, or CITs, by qualifying 403(b) plans. The measure has not yet passed the Senate, but there seems to be widespread support for it.

For sponsors and fiduciaries, the practical question is this: If CITs become available, when would choosing one make sense?

CITs vs. Mutual Funds: Same Investment Idea, Different Structure

A CIT pools money from eligible retirement arrangements in a trust administered by a bank or trust company. Like a mutual fund, it can offer a diversified portfolio managed to a particular strategy. But a CIT and a mutual fund pursuing similar strategies are not necessarily interchangeable. Even if their names suggest the same investment approach, their actual holdings, risks, fees and withdrawal terms may differ.

Mutual funds operate under the federal registered investment company framework, with standardized prospectuses and public disclosures. CITs generally rely on securities law exemptions and are supervised through banking and trust regulation. So, CITs are regulated differently from mutual funds, not unregulated.

Congress has previously addressed part of the access problem. The SECURE 2.0 Act amended the tax rules to permit 403(b) custodial accounts to invest in qualifying group trusts. Separate securities law barriers remained. H.R. 1013 would address those barriers, subject to eligibility conditions; it is not blanket permission for every 403(b) arrangement.

The Attraction — and the Tradeoffs — of CITs

Cost is an obvious attraction. A CIT may offer a lower-cost way to obtain a strategy otherwise available through a mutual fund. But “CIT” is not always a synonym for “cheapest,” and the quoted investment management fee is not the whole bill. Trustee charges, recordkeeping arrangements, and transition expenses belong in any comparison of CITs versus mutual funds, as do available institutional mutual fund share classes.

Fiduciaries also should look past just the expense ratio. What information will participants receive? How readily can they compare performance? How are assets valued? When can the plan withdraw its money and on what terms? A recent decision in Ventura v. Lithia Motors illustrates the point. In dismissing investment-prudence claims, the court rejected the argument that moving the plan’s default target-date suite from mutual funds to CITs was imprudent merely because CITs disclose less administrative-expense information to participants. The decision does not eliminate the need for a careful comparison, but it illustrates that differences in disclosure alone do not necessarily make a CIT an imprudent choice.

Some CITs may fit comfortably into a participant-directed platform that values investments daily. Others can impose notice periods or withdrawal restrictions, particularly when they hold less liquid assets.

Nor does a CIT necessarily replace every feature of an insurance product. Where a plan uses annuities, any guarantees and their costs deserve separate consideration when a move to CITs is considered. Compare what participants would gain and what they would give up, not merely the labels on the alternatives.

The Fiduciary Difference Between CITs and Mutual Funds

For an ERISA-covered plan, the basic fiduciary assignment does not change: Select each investment option prudently, evaluate the reasonableness of expenses, and monitor the choices over time. The Supreme Court’s decisions in Tibble v. Edison International and Hughes v. Northwestern University underscore that continuing, context-specific responsibility. A low-cost option elsewhere on the menu does not excuse another option with unreasonably high fees.

There is, however, an important structural distinction. When a plan holds registered mutual fund shares, ERISA generally treats the shares, rather than the fund’s underlying portfolio, as plan assets. For an ERISA-covered plan investing in a CIT, the plan’s assets include an undivided interest in the CIT’s underlying holdings, making the trustee’s management of those assets subject to ERISA fiduciary obligations. That adds a fiduciary at the investment management level. It does not relieve the plan’s fiduciaries of their own selection and monitoring responsibilities.

The review should therefore reach beyond performance and price. Examine the trustee’s authority and fiduciary acknowledgment, transactions with affiliates, compensation, withdrawal provisions, and any delegation of investment discretion. Understand who is responsible for what before signing the participation agreement.

Of course, many 403(b) plans are not subject to ERISA. Governmental plans and nonelecting church plans generally are not. The sponsors and fiduciaries of such exempt plans should not assume that an ERISA analysis answers their own governing law or eligibility questions, which are often quite murky.

Prepare Rather Than Presume

A sensible first step for the fiduciaries of any 403(b) plan would be to identify which existing investment options might warrant comparison with a CIT, then request genuinely comparable information. After considering that information, then document the reasons for any eventual decision, including reasons to retain a mutual fund or convert an investment option to a CIT. Before any conversion, address operational readiness and required notices.