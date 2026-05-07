CODEX ALIMENTARIUS – FOOD ADDITIVES: Main Outcome of the 56th session of the Codex Alimentarius Committee on Food Additives (CCFA), CCFA56

The 56th session of the Codex Alimentarius Committee on Food Additives (and on Flavorings, Enzymes, Yeasts, and Processing Aids) (i.e., CCFA56) successfully addressed all the topics on its agenda. Two historical features were achieved this year: (a) the finalization of a first-ever commodity standard developed by CCFA on baker’s yeasts, and (b) a novel approach to ensure longer-term consistency between food additive provisions set in the GSFA (CXS 192) and those proposed for inclusion in commodity standards. CCFA56 also agreed to revive the discussion on ‘secondary food additives’, which had been put on a pause since 2015, for consideration at its next session. CCFA56 concluded on all its standing agenda items in adopting, amending, revoking, introducing, and discontinuing provisions, in or out of the GSFA. It also amended the international inventory for food additives, notably by allocating a number and the sweetener function to monkey fruit extract (with its Chinese synonym). CCFA56 also revised the list of priorities of JECFA reviews. CCFA56 decided to put on “pause” the process of alignment of food provisions set in commodity standards and those in the GSFA and instead perform a one-to-one feasibility comparison of correspondence in food categories set in the GSFA covering the relevant food standards. Finally, CCFA56 agreed to revisit at its next session the proposal for new work on a guideline for the conduct of food safety assessment of cell culture media components used in the production of cell-based foods.1
See more information available about CCFA working documents quoted in this article,2 as well as in the official report of the CCFA56 meeting.3
Updated Food Additive Provisions in Tables 1, 2, and 3 of GSFA (CXS 192)
CCFA56 agreed to forward draft and proposed draft food additive provisions and revisions to adopted provisions to the upcoming session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC49) for final adoption4 as well as a couple of other food additive provisions already of the GSFA for revocation.5 Once approved by CAC49, they will all be published in the next version of the GSFA (CXS 192, 2026 version), expected to be published during second semester of 2026. Consequentially, CCFA56 agreed to discontinue draft and proposed draft food additive provisions.6 Finally, CCFA56 agreed to include new or revised proposed draft provisions into the GSFA7 for consideration by the forthcoming electronic group (EWG) on the GSFA. In that regard, CCFA56 agreed that the PWG on the GSFA would no longer consider, under Agenda Item 5b, any new proposals for inclusion in the GSFA submitted after the deadline specified in the Circular Letter requesting proposals for new and/or revised food additive provisions in the GSFA. CCFA56 also agreed to re-establish an EWG and a pre-session physical working group (PWG) on the GSFA with an extended mandate on the incorporation of provisions proposed for standardized products (i.e., those subject to “endorsement and incorporation into the GSFA” at a draft stage).8
Endorsement and Alignment of GSFA Provisions with Food Additive Provisions Set in Commodity Standards, and Reversely
Endorsement
CCFA56 endorsed the food additives provisions for the following commodities covered by Codex standard or draft standard and amended the Table 1, 2 or 3 accordingly: quick-frozen dumpling (regional, Asia); Maamoul (regional, Near East); Vanilla; Large cardamom; and, Coriander. CCFA56 kept on-hold the endorsement of the provisions for Doogh (regional, Near East), and send back those for sweet marjoram to CCSCH for further technological justifications.9
Alignment
Discussion paper to avoid further divergence between the GSFA, Commodity Standards and other related Codex texts: validation of the options presented in the working paper and of the engagement plan.
CCFA56 agreed to adopt new working practices for avoiding future divergence between food additive provisions in the GSFA, commodity standards, and other related Codex texts, and to make these new practices available on the Codex website as an information document.10 Consequently, CCFA56 agreed to withdraw the existing guidelines on avoiding future divergence of food additive provisions once the new working practices are implemented. CCFA56 also decided that a dedicated item on “Incorporation and Endorsement of Food Additive (and processing aid) provisions in Codex standards” will be added under the main agenda item covering the GSFA at each future CCFA meeting. CCFA56 encouraged all Codex members, observers, the Codex secretariat, and FAO and WHO to use the proposed communication and engagement plan included in the document to support both the initial implementation and the ongoing future application of the working practices. The Committee also agreed to review the operation and effectiveness of the adopted working practices after an appropriate period following its implementation by Commodity and Regional Coordinating Committees and by the CCFA.11
Alignment – Main decisions
CCFA56 agreed to forward for final adoption by CAC49 (to be held this July) amendments to the food additive sections of following commodity standards: (a) three regional standards for Africa (i.e. fermented cooked Casava-based products; Fresh leaves of Gne-tum spp.; Dried Meat); two regional standards for North America and the South West Pacific (i.e., Kava products for use as a beverage when mixed with water; and, Fermented Noni Juice); the standard for cocoa butter, and revised provisions of the GSFA in relation to the alignment of these same three regional standards for Africa and North America and the South West Pacific as well as for the provisions included in two regional standards for Latin America and the Caribbean (i.e. Culantro coyote; and, Lucuma); and for the General standard for fruit juices and nectars. CCFA56 also agreed with some revised provision for Steviol Glycosides uses in FC 08.2 by adding Notes XS96 and XS97 to exclude the standardized products covered by that food category.12
Alignment – EWG and PWG Mandates
CCFA56 further agreed to establish an EWG, under the leadership of Canada, supported by the United States of America and Japan, to (a) complete the alignment of the Regional standard for mixed zaatar (Near East) (CXS 341R-2020); (b) develop recommendations on the migration of Table 3 additives—those related to commodity standards that have been previously aligned and which are currently in Tables 1 and 2—into Table 3 and develop appropriate Notes and propose consequential amendments to the provisions in Tables 1 and 2 of the GSFA; and (c) verify the correspondence of the foods subsumed by the remaining commodity standards slated for alignment and the FCs of the GSFA, including those remaining standards for CCNFSDU (RUTF), CCCPL, CCFFV and CCPFV as set out in the information document Guidance to Commodity Committees on the Alignment of Food Additive Provisions; and (d) conduct an analysis on the provisions in the GSFA related to the CCFFP standards, to determine if any corrective actions are needed. CCFA56 agreed that a PWG could be held immediately prior to CCFA57 (half-day, preceding the session) under the leadership of Canada to consider and prepare recommendations for the CCFA57 plenary, based on the report of the EWG on Alignment.
New, Revised, or Revoked Specifications for Food Additives and Flavourings and Outcome of JEFCA Meetings Since CCFA55 Meeting
CCFA56 agreed to forward the full specifications for food additives and flavorings developed by JECFA100 and JECFA102 to CAC49 for final adoption and make all consequential amendments to the List of Codex Specifications for Food Additives (to be published in the 2026 edition of CXA 06).13
Finalization of the Codex Standard for Baker's Yeast
For the first time since the split from CCFAC in 2007 and the development of the Codex standard on food grade salt (CXS 150), CCFA56 finalized a commodity standard for baker’s yeast. The reference to colors that would involving terms like “milky” or “creamy” white, were changed to “characteristic colors”, based on an intervention of the International Dairy Federation (IDF). CCFA56 agreed to forward the draft standard for baker’s yeast to CAC49 for final adoption, noting that food additive provisions in the draft standard had been endorsed and aligned by CCFA56 during the session, and the provisions relating to food labelling and methods of analysis and sampling would be endorsed by CCFL and CCMAS respectively. CCFA56 noted that this work represented the first commodity standard fully elaborated by CCFA in which the food additive provisions were developed, endorsed and aligned with the GSFA simultaneously, and expressed appreciation for the contributions of all Members and Observers to the advancement and finalization of that standard.14
Priority List for JEFCA Safety Assessment of Food Additives, Flavourings, and Processing Aids (Including Enzymes)
CCFA56 considered the recommendations from an in-session physical working group (IWG) chaired by Kenya, as presented in CRD05, while the proposals and other information received were collated in CRD33 Rev.1 to support the discussion during the IWG. CCFA56 agreed to forward the amended Priority List of Substances Proposed for Evaluation by JECFA for endorsement by CAC49 and to FAO and WHO (i.e., JECFA joint secretariats) for relevant follow-up. A new circular letter (CL) would be issued to request information and comments on additional inputs on the Priority List of substances proposed for evaluation by JECFA (deadline expected to be 15 January 2027).15 A concern regarding inconsistencies between the JECFA specification names and the name with the INS number set in CXG 36 was raised by the Codex Secretariat. JECFA secretariats reiterated their call for extra-budgetary fundings as to maintain JEC-FA support to CCFA, as nominal as possible. It was well noted that the next meeting of JECFA on food additives (June 2026) would be held in Nanjing, with the support of China.
Proposal for Additions, Deletions or Other Changes to the Class Names and International Numbering System for Food Additives
CCFA56 considered the recommendations from an IWG chaired by Belgium, building up on those of an intersessional EWG and comments received on that report to amend the Codex Guidelines on Class Names of Food Additives and the International Numbering System (CXG 36). Proposed changes, once adopted by CAC49, will be reflected in the 2026 version of the guidelines. CCFA56 also reestablished a new EWG on the INS, under the leadership of Belgium, to consider future replies to a circular letter (with deadline expected to be 15 September 2026) and proposed changes to CXG 36, as well re-open the discussion on the name for INS 165 (Gardenia blue / Gardenia (genipin) blue).16
CCFA56 discussed the proposal to assign the functional class “colour” to microcrystalline cellulose (cellulose gel) (INS 460(i)). The IWG Chair highlighted the need to first refer this matter to the GSFA EWG to assess its impact and any consequential amendments to the GSFA before the inclusion of the functional class colour in the INS. Such addition could result in unintended consequences, including the potential to mislead consumers and its possible inappropriateness in certain food categories. In this regard, GSFA EWG Chair noted that INS 460(i) is a Table 3 additive with an ADI “not specified”, and that the addition of the functional class “colour” could broaden its use across FCs, including non-standardized foods, and requested the views of JECFA on this matter. The JECFA Secretariat indicated that adding the functional class
“colour” would broaden the scope of use, but that in practice the use would likely remain limited to specific applications and, considering the nature of substance (cellulose), adding “colour” could be acceptable. CCFA56 agreed to refer the potential use of INS 460(i) as a colour to the GSFA EWG to assess its impact and analyze the need for possible consequential amendments to the GSFA, and to withhold its inclusion in CXG 36 pending the outcome of this assessment.
Issues of Further Interest
New work proposal on guidelines for food safety assessment of cell culture media components in cell-based food production
Given that the respective positions of the Codex members remain grossly the same as the ones expressed during CCFA55, CCFA56 agreed to establish an EWG under the leadership of Singapore with the support of China and the Republic of Korea, to (i) review the scope of the new work proposal for consideration by CCFA57; (ii) identify areas where joint FAO/WHO scientific advice would be required to support the work; and (iii) collate and review information on existing regulatory approaches or approaches under development for safety assessment of cell culture media components amongst Codex Members. The topic was also subject to a side event insisting on the need for further dialogue amongst food safety regulators and food business operators, as well as more time to foster a further collective understanding, if not a common regulatory approach.
Future work of CCFA and prioritization mechanism: secondary food additives and food categorizations
CCFA56 concluded that there was a broad support for maintaining the GSFA as the core focus of the Com-mittee’s work, while recognizing the need to enhance its usability, including consideration of issues related to the food category system and the use of notes in GSFA. CCFA56 expressed support for the Option 3 in Recommendation 1, as the most feasible way forward for future GSFA work, i.e., to encourage Members and Observers to submit specific questions, comments, and examples of problematic food categories, as well as on issues relating to Notes, through a CL to be issued by the Codex Secretariat, for consideration by the GSFA EWG. It was further agreed that such CL would invite comments on potential amendments to the existing CL entitled “Request for proposals for new and/or revision of food additive provisions of the GSFA,” with a view to incorporating new areas requiring consideration by CCFA. A systematic and targeted approach to the review of the GSFA Food Categorization system would include gathering of data and information as the initial step, with a view to understanding what are the problematic Food Categories. Based on the data and information collected through a CL, a working group(s) to address the identified problems would be established to undertake a comprehensive or targeted review of the GSFA problematic areas considering the scope of the work of CCFA. The targeted review should be multi-year instead of a single review to consider the regular updating of the GSFA database as well as emerging requests to include new Food Categories. The FoodEx 2 – GSFA mapping table could be appropriate to clarify which FCs would apply in some cases.
There was also support expressed on further reflections on secondary food additives and the offer of the European Union, with the support of Australia and New Zealand, to prepare a discussion paper about secondary additives and processing aids, including enzymes, for consideration at the next session was accepted. Future work would continue to be pursued within existing procedures and CCFA work prioritization mechanisms. Ongoing challenges related to emerging food production systems might give also rise to new food-additive-related questions.
It was noted that much of the ongoing work about the GSFA online database and the future new Codex web-site would contribute to improving the GSFA accessibility, while maintaining its role as the only reference on food additives.
Mapping exercise of food categories set in the Codex GSFA with the EU FoodEx2 Database
Japan presented the results of the work on mapping food categories listed in FoodEx 2.0 used by EFSA, and the regulatory food categorization system used in the European Union with the food categories set in the GSFA. It was noted that initially a one-to-one conformity between FoodEx 2.0 and GSFA FCs was considered. However, some FoodEx 2.0 terms corresponded to multiple GSFA FCs and could not be narrowed down to a single term. In such cases, multiple GSFA FCs were linked to a single FoodEx 2.0 term. Four Appendices were developed to ensure a user-friendly format for analysis requirements. CCFA56 agreed to publish the GSFA FoodEx 2.0 mapping document as an information document with the cover page as presented in CRD32 (see Appendix XIII of REP26/FA).
Endnotes
- CCFA56 was held in person and hybrid format (remote participation allowed due to travel disruption in the Middle East) in Chongqing (Peoples’ Republic of China) from 13 to 17 April 2026 and was preceded by two pre-session working groups (PWG), held on 10 and 11 April, on (a) pending draft, new or proposed revised provisions for adoption in the GSFA or inclusion in the step process and on (b) alignment between the Codex Commodity Standards and the GSFA (and reversely) and endorsement of provisions from Commodity Committees. Two inSession working group (IWG) meetings advanced the proposed conclusions on (a) the revised JECFA priority list and (b) revisions to the INS list and to functional classes and technological purposes for several food additives. CCFA56 was attended in person and online by 271 delegates representing 64 Member Countries, one Member Organization (the EU) and 24 Observer Organizations, plus representatives of the FAO and the WHO. The session was chaired by Mr Yongxiang Fan, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Food Safety Risk Assessment of the Peoples’ Republic of China (C-CFSRA). The next CCFA meeting (CCFA57) was scheduled from 12 to 16 April 2027 and be preceded by the two PWGs, on GSFA and incorporation/endorsement and on alignment on 9 and 10 April 2027 in a not-yet determined location (“somewhere on Earth” said the chairperson and some rumors mentioned a possible delocalization in Eastern Africa).
- See https://www.fao.org/fao-who-codexalimentarius/ meetings/detail/en/?meeting=CCFA&session=56&
- See https://www.fao.org/fao-who-codexalimentarius/ meetings/en/
- See Appendix VI of the CCFA56 report (REP26/FA) on newly adopted and revised provisions — CCFA56 considered the outcome of the PWG on GSFA held immediately prior to its session and endorsed all its twenty-four recommendations. The following is an attempt to describe all the provisions approved by CCFA56. As no food additive is permitted in “plain soybean beverage” covered by the food category “soybean-based beverages” (FC 06.8.1), whereas colours listed in Tables 1 and 2 of the GSFA for FC 06.8.1 (and Table 3 colours) were permitted for use in “composite/flavoured soybean beverages” and “soybean-based beverages” only, CCFA56 agreed to insert Note 643 associated with the provisions for beta-carotenes and carotenoid-related food additives in FC 06.8.1 to read “For use only in composite/flavoured soybean beverages and soybean-based beverages conforming to the Regional Standard for Non-Fermented Soybean Products (Asia) (CXS 322R2015)” (see Part A.1 of Appendix VI). Given the response from CCASIA23 indicating that paprika extract (INS 160c(ii)) could be used to adjust the colour of soybean beverages containing fruit juice at a maximum use level of 15 mg/kg, CCFA56 agreed to revise the food additive provision for that use in FC 06.8.1 by removing the excluding Note ‘XS 322R’ and by including Note 643 (see Part A.2 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 similarly agreed to correct the Note 667 associated with the provision for tartrazine (INS 102) in the same FC 06.8.1, by deleting the phrases “, as bixin” (see Part A.3 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 noted the clarification from CCASIA23 that laver products covered by CXS 323R-2017 would fall exclusively under FCs 04.2.2.2 and 04.2.2.8. As CXS 323R-2017 was currently in the process of being converted into a worldwide standard under the Codex Committee on Fish and Fishery Products (CCFFP), CCFA56 agreed to consider this matter once the worldwide standard had been established. CCFA56 agreed to refer back the technological justification for the use of lauric arginate ethyl ester (INS 243) as a preservative in products conforming to the Standard for fat spreads and blended spreads (CXS 256) to CCFO for further consideration and to provide more conclusive feedback on technological need based on the EU comments referring to the preamble of the GSFA stating that “Codex commodity committees have the responsibility and expertise to appraise and justify the technological need for the use of food additives in foods subjected to a commodity standard”. In terms of GSFA provisions, CCFA56 agreed with the proposed revision of the food additive sections in the Standard for canned raspberries (CXS 60) and the Standard for canned strawberries (CXS 62) with a consequential amendment to the provision for erythrosine (INS 127) in FC 04.1.2.4 of the GSFA by inserting exclusion notes XS60 and XS62 (see Part D.1 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 also revised the text of the Explanatory Note to Table 3 of the GSFA (to read “Excluding dried apricots, dates, raisins, dried longans and dried persimmons conforming to the General Standard for Dried Fruits (CXS 360-2020)”) and revise the adopted provision for TOCOPHEROLS (INS 307a, b, c) in Dried Fruit (FC 04.1.2.2) (see Part D.2 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 deleted the exclusion note XS 73 (relating to foods conforming to the standard on canned baby-foods) so that provisions for gum Arabic (Acacia gum) (INS 414), mannitol (INS 421), silicon dioxide, amorphous (INS 551) and starch sodium octenyl suc-cinate (INS 1450) would be approved but with specific notes referring to “use only as a nutrient carrier in a raw material or other ingredient used to produce the foods” and a carried over level of 10 mg/kg in these final foods under the food category “Complementary foods for infants and young children” (FC 13.2) (see Part D.3 of Appendix VI). Regarding the revision of existing provisions adopted for Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids (INS 475) in various food categories , in light of JECFAs’ advice on the potential exceedance of the ADI (although a Member noted that JECFAs’ exposure assessment had been highly conservative, as dietary exposure estimates were based on maximum permitted levels (MLs) across fifty-six food categories) (See Part D.4 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 also agreed with adoption of a draft provision for Sorbates (INS 200, 202, 203) as sorbic acid for use in surface treatment of unpeeled citrus fruits only under FC 04.1.1.2 (Surface treated fresh fruit) and a revised provision for Sucrose Esters (INS 473, 473a, 474) to restrict the use as a glaze where such surface treatment is allowed for application to the surface of fresh fruit to Sucrose esters of fatty acids (INS 473) and Sucrose oligoesters of Type I and Type II (INS 473a) only (See Part D.5 of Appendix VI) (and it also kept on-hold as draft, the provision for SUCROSE ESTERS (INS 473, 473a, 474) in Surface-treated fresh vegetables (including mushrooms and fungi, roots and tubers, pulses and legumes, and aloe vera), seaweeds, and nuts and seeds) (FC 04.2.1.2). CCFA56 agreed with the removal of Note 381 “As consumed”, from all the adopted provisions in food categories 13.1.1, 13.1.2, 13.1.3, 13.1.2 and 13.1.3 (See Part D.6 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 agreed with the revision of the Column 5 of the Table 3 of the GSFA, to permit the use of glycerol (INS 422) in the Standard for Instant Noodles (CXS 249-2006) by adding “CS 2492006” (See Part D.7 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 revised adopted provisions for Indigotine (indigo carmine) (INS 132) in Fruit preparations, including pulp, purees, fruit toppings and coconut milk (FC 04.1.2.8), and that for Allura red AC (INS 129) and Indigotine (INS 132) in Fruit fillings for pastries (FC 04.1.2.11) (See Part D.8 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 revised the adopted provision for Caramel III – ammonia caramel (INS 150c) at 2,5% in Dried vegetables (including mushrooms and fungi, roots and tubers, pulses and legumes, and aloe vera), seaweeds, and nuts and seeds) (FC 04.2.2.2) for use in potatoes and adding XS notes for all the products covered by Codex standards falling in that food category as well as similar provision in Cooked or fried vegetables (including mushrooms and fungi, roots and tubers, pulses and legumes, and aloe vera), and seaweeds (Fc 04.2.2.8) (See Part D.9 and D.10 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 finalized the adoption of several provisions for Caramel III – ammonia caramel (INS 150c) and for Caramel IV – sulfite ammonia caramel (INS 150d) in various subcategories of meat and meat products (under sub-FC 08.1, 08.2, 08.3, and FC 08.4) (with sometimes restrictive notes such as “For use only in breakfast sausages, merguez type products, salsicha fresca, butifarra fresca, longaniza fresca and chorizo fresco and mici” (See Part D.11 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 also concluded the long-standing discussions on various uses of (synthetic and natural) colors in Edible casings (e.g., sausage casings) (FC 08.4) (See Part D.12 of Appendix VI). CCFA56 also finalized the review of all pending provisions for (synthetic and natural) color in food categories and subcategories for fish and fishery products (FC 09.0) (See Part D.13 of Appendix VI). It also included a correction to the draft provision for low acyl gellan gum (INS 418(ii)) by changing its proposed use from FC 14.1.2 to FC 13.1.3 (Formulae for special medical purposes for infants).
- See Appendix VII of REP26/FA on revoked provisions. CCFA56 agreed to revoke several provisions, either because they were not supported, superseded by new provisions, or found obsolete. CCFA56 revoked eighteen draft or proposed provisions related to caramel III and caramel IV in meat and meat products, polyglycerol esters of fatty acids (INS 475) in various food categories (fish and fishery products, including frozen, marinated and/or in jelly, pickled and/or in brine; edible casing; steamed breads and buns; fruit preparations); and acetylated distarch phosphate (INS 1414), distarch phosphate (INS 1412), guar gum (INS 412), hydroxypropyl starch (INS 1440), and phosphated distarch phosphate (INS 1413) in infant formulae and those for special medial purposes.
- See Appendix VIII of REP26/FA on discontinued draft provisions. CCFA56 discontinued the draft proposed use of (a) sucrose esters (INS 473, 473a) for use as a glaze where such surface treatment is allowed for application to the surface of fresh fruit in the food category “surface-treated fresh fruit”; (b) the proposed provisions where the new note “as consumed” proposed for all baby foods categories (13.1.1, 13.1.2, 13.1.3, 13.2, 13.3, 13.4 and 13.5); (c) bixin-based annatto extract (INS 160b(i)) in cooked or fried vegetables (FC 04.2.2.8); caramel III and IV in processed comminuted meat, poultry, and game products (FC 08.3); Carmines, Iron Oxides, Lutein from Tagetes erecta, and Synthetic Zeaxanthin in edible casings (e.g., sausage casing) (FC 08.4); and many (synthetic and natural) color provisions in fish and fishery products.
- See Appendix IX of REP 26/FA on new or revised provisions for future consideration. CCFA56 endorsed three recommendations proposed by the PWG for proposed draft new or revised provisions to be considered for inclusion in the GSFA. In particular, CCFA56 agreed to refer the proposed four food additives (ascorbyl stearate, ascorbyl palmitate, glycolipids and low-acyl clarified gellan gum) for a draft inclusion into Table 3 to the GSFA, and requested the reestablished EWG on the GSFA to consider any appropriate revisions of the provisions for ascorbyl esters already adopted in Tables 1 and 2 (i.e., in some cases revocation) (see Part A and Part B.1 of Appendix IX). Note 603 is proposed to be revised to read “For use at 100 mg/kg in flavoured crackers savoury flavoured snacks – potato, cereal, flour or starch based (e.g. barbecue, cheese, hot/spicy) and tortillas/nachos/chips only” to the two already adopted provisions for Bixin- and Nor-bixin-based Annatto Extracts in Snacks-potato, cereal, flour or starch based (from roots and tubers, pulses and legumes) (FC 15.1), some revised use level provisions for Carob Bean Gum (INS 410) in baby foods for infants and young children. Proposed deletions of a couple of XS notes (XS 243, XS 177, XS 302, XS 306) for steviol glycosides uses in flavoured fluid milk drinks, dairy-based desserts, soups and broths, non-emulsified sauces, and clear sauces (see Part B.1 of Appendix IX). New proposed provisions for (a) Dimethyl dicarbonate (INS 242) in Aromatized alcoholic beverages (e.g. beer, wine and spirituous cooler-type beverages, low alcoholic refreshers) (FC 14.2.7), Gardenia Blue (INS 165) in many food categories (including in food supplements, soft drinks, flavored fluid milk drinks, dairy-based desserts, edible ice, chewing gum, candies and other confectionery products or decorations, aromatized wines and beers, etc.) on a blue polymer basis; a new note for the group Gellan to read “Low acyl clarified gellan gum (INS 418(ii) only” to a new provision (at 50 mg/kg) in Infant Formulae for special medical purposes (FC 13.1.3); Glycolipids (INS 246) in Fruit and vegetable juices and nectars as well as in coffee, coffee substitutes, tea, herbal infusions, and other hot cereal and grain beverages, excluding cocoa; a large number of new provisions for Rosemary Extract (INS 392) throughout food categories with proposed maximum levels expressed as the sum of “carnosic acid and car-nosol”; two provisions for steviol glycosides in beverage whiteners and cream analogues (FC 01.3.2 and FC 01.4.4); a revised provision for steviol glycosides in food supplements (FC 13.6) with a reduction of the generally applicable maximum level (from 2500 to 25 mg/kg), the deletion of note 203, and a new note to state “Except for use at 2500 mg/kg in food supplements in solid form not intended to be reconstituted or diluted prior to consumption” (see all these new provisions in Part B of Appendix IX).
- CCFA56 agreed to establish an EWG on GSFA, led by the USA, to consider the following provisions in advance to CCFA57: (i) Draft and proposed draft provisions for NITRATES (INS 251, 252) and NITRITES (INS 249, 250) as well as adopted provisions for NITRATES (INS 251, 252) and NITRITES (INS 249, 250) taking into consideration guidance from CCMAS regarding ingoing use and residue levels; (ii) Provisions for ascorbyl palmitate (INS 304), ascorbyl stearate (INS 305), glycolipids (INS 246), and low acyl clarified gellan gum (INS 418(ii)) in Table 3 of the GSFA at Step 3 and consequential changes to Tables 1 and 2 provisions in the GSFA for ascorbyl esters; (iii) Consequential effects to the GSFA for adding the functional class of “colour” to microcrystalline cellulose (INS 460(i)) and the ramifications of its expanded use in products across the GSFA; (iv) Matters referred from CCFO29 pertaining to the development of a new GSFA food sub-category to FC 02.1 for microbial omega-3 oils; (v) Consider the appropriate FC (existing sub-category of FC 05.1 or new sub-category of FC 05.1) for cocoa butter conforming to CXS 86-1981; (vi) The use of Note 127 reading “On the served to the consumer basis” in FCs 14.1.2, 14.1.3 and 14.1.4 and their sub-categories; (vii) All remaining draft and proposed draft provisions for colours and sweeteners in all FCs of the GSFA as well as adopted provisions for colours and sweeteners with Note 161 in all FCs of the GSFA; (viii) All remaining draft and proposed draft provisions in Table 1 and 2 of the GSFA in FCs 01.0 through 16.0, with the exception of propylene glycol (INS 1520) in FCs 14.1.4.1, 14.1.4.2. and 14.1.4.3, lauric arginate ethyl ester (INS 243) in FC 02.2.2, ADIPATES in all FCs, and those food additives covered by other topics (items (i)-(vii) and (ix)); and (ix) Consideration of provisions entered at Step 2 of the GSFA contained in CRD02 Annex 5.
CCFA56 further agreed to establish a PWG, under the leadership of the USA and for the first time with the express support of China, to meet immediately prior to CCFA57 (1.5 days, preceding the session) to consider and prepare recommendations for the plenary on: (i) the report of the EWG on the GSFA; (ii) responses to the CL on proposals for new and/or revised provisions of the GSFA; and (iii) responses to the document on the incorporation and endorsement for food additives referred by commodity and regional committees.
- See Appendix IV of REP26/FA on Endorsement. CCFA56 endorsed the food additive provisions included in the draft regional standard for quick-frozen dumplings and agreed with the exclusionary amendments (restrictive/clarifying) to Tables 1 and 2 of the GSFA and the GSFA reference to commodity-standard for GSFA Table 3 additives for the food category covering quick-frozen dumplings. CCFA56 also agreed to inform the Codex Regional Coordinating Committee for the Asia region (CCASIA) that amendments to the GSFA might be prepared and submitted to the CCFA as a matter referred by CCASIA, with supporting information shall be consistent with the new working practices (see below). Alternatively, CCASIA Members and other Codex Members and Observers could also submit proposals in response to CCFA Circular Letter (CL) requesting “proposals for new and/or revision of the food additives provisions” for consideration for incorporation as part of upgraded agenda 5b at next pre-session PWG and CCFA57 session. CCFA56 agreed however to keep on-hold the endorsement of the food additives provisions proposed in the regional Standard for Doogh for the Near East region (i.e., CXS 332R), until a final recommendation is presented to a future session of CCFA. Indeed, the CCFA56 Chairperson indicated that the Regional Coordinator of CCNE (Oman), on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, had proposed that several functional classes for food additives to be permitted for use in Doogh be revised, as presented in CRD36. With regards the provisions in the regional standard for Maamoul for the Near East, CCFA56 endorsed them as well as agreed to amend the section on “References to Commodity Standards for GSFA Table 3 Additives” in relation to the alignment of this standard. One Codex Member emphasized that, when endorsing food additive provisions, CCFA should take into account product-specific technological needs and regional characteristics and that commodity committees should develop standards that maintain clear cross-references to the relevant GSFA tables and food categories, while promoting consistency across similar products. CCFA56 endorsed the food additive provisions for vanilla (in the draft standard for spices derived from dried or dehydrated fruits and berries); large cardamom (in draft standard for spices in the form of dried fruits and berries); coriander (in the draft standard for spices in the form of dried seeds) and likewise CCFA56 agreed with the amendments to the GSFA Table 3, in relation to the alignment of these standards. However, CCFA56 did not endorse the proposed provisions for sweet marjoram (in the draft standard for herbs), given that herbs are excluded from the general conditions for inclusion in Table 3, and because the CCSCH proposed food additive provisions referring only to Table 3 food additives (permitted at GMP level); and thus CCFA56 referred the matter back to CCSCH and requested comments on the appropriateness of the use of specific anticaking agents in the sweet marjoram standard for inclusion in Tables 1 and 2 of the GSFA. CCFA56 observed that endorsement of the food additive provisions within the draft standard for microbial omega-3 oils could not proceed at this time, as an appropriate food category for the relevant products covered by this standard had not been assigned yet in the GSFA FC system. CCFA56 agreed to refer the matter of identifying the suitable food category (number and descriptor) to the intersessional EWG on GSFA to address the request from CCFO. It was also noted there was still enough time remaining for such an endorsement before this commodity standard be proposed by CCFO for its final adoption by CAC.
- See Appendix XIV of REP26/FA.
- CCFA56 noted widespread support for the draft working practices, recognizing them as a significant step towards ensuring that there was no further misalignment by improving efficiency, transparency, and consistency in the development and incorporation of food additive provisions related to commodity and regional standards. CCFA56 discussed the timing for implementation of the new working practices and noted the following views: (a) implementation should be done immediately to promote consistency in new commodity or regional standards with the GSFA; (b) Implementation should start but flexibility might be needed for standards already well advanced in the Codex Step Procedure, and the practices could be applied initially to newly initiated work. CCFA56 also noted that the choice between Route 1 (commodity committee-led development of GSFA amendments) and Route 2 (requesting CCFA to develop GSFA amendments) should remain optional and depend on factors such as the availability of GSFA expertise within the commodity committee and the technical complexity of the proposal. Neither route could be considered inherently faster or more efficient in all cases, as effectiveness would depend on the specific context. Route 2 could be easier to implement in situations where commodity committees lack adequate GSFA expertise. There was also a general recognition that the proposed working practices represent a shift away from the current retrospective alignment approach and that: (a) alignment activities had been largely retroactive, whereas the new practices aim for simultaneous endorsement of food additive provisions and GSFA amendments; (b) once the new practices were fully implemented, the current alignment work would progressively conclude, and endorsement and incorporation would be handled through a more integrated process; (c) implementation of the working practices would have implications for the future organization of CCFAs’ work, including the need to reflect incorporation and endorsement activities within the Committees’ agenda, distinct from the current alignment work; (d) it was considered appropriate for the GSFA EWG to take on tasks related to incorporation and endorsement, particularly in light of the reduced backlog of GSFA provisions, and it was suggested that the GSFA EWG be given one year to consider the food additive provisions submitted for endorsement and incorporation; and (e) the importance of ensuring sufficient lead time and clear procedures to allow GSFA experts to effectively consider proposals, consistent with current GSFA procedures. CCFA56 noted the key role of GSFA expertise across Codex committees within country delegations attending Commodity and Regional Coordinating Committees. The key role of all Codex Secretariat members to explain the alignment process was also emphasized.
- See Appendix V of REP26/FA for the adopted amendments to aligned commodity standards. Also, provisions adopted in the GSFA because of the alignment work are included in Part B.1 of Appendix VI of REP26/FA. They mainly relate to addition of exclusion note (XS notes) for provisions approved in food categories covering these individual regional standards (e.g., a new XS note for quick-frozen dumplings in pre-cooked pastas and noodles and like products (FC 06.4.3) as well as three new “QFD” notes to allow some functional classes of food additives for some substances). Several consequential amendments from the alignment work to Table 3 of the GSFA were also approved (see part B.1.2, B.2, B.3 and Part C of Appendix VI of REP26/FA). One editorial change (left over from a previous year decision and left over transcription) with the addition of XS96 and XS97 notes to the provisions for Steviol Glycosides in Processed meat, poultry, and game products in whole pieces or cuts (FC 08.2).
- See Appendix III of Rep26/FA. JECFA new and revised specifications were approved as follows: for food additives – revised specifications for ascorbyl palmitate (INS 304) and Gellan Gum (ins 418(i)), new provisions for Gardenia Blue (INS 165), Glycolipids (INS 246), Thaumatin II (INS still to be determined) and Low-acyl clarified gellan gum (INS 418(ii)); and for processing aids – new specifications for three alpha-amylases, one beta-amylase, one xylanase, one asparaginase, and one amyloglucosidase.
- See text of the standard in Appendix XII of Rep26/FA. CCFA56 considered the text of the proposed draft standard, as revised during the session, and included in CRD06-Rev. Consequently (to the immediate endorsement of food additive provisions proposed in the standard), the approved provision for BHT (INS 320) in the GSFA for the food category “Yeast and like products” (FC 12.8) was proposed to be amended with an exclusion note (XS) with the future number of the future Codex standard for Bakers’ Yeast. In addition, consequently (to the immediate alignment), the Annex 2 to Table 3 of the GSFA is amended to add the following functional classes to be approved in FC 12.8 to read “Acidity regulators, emulsifiers, humectants, stabilizers and thickeners listed in Table 3 are acceptable for use in fresh yeast conforming to the standard. Antioxidants, emulsifiers, humectants, packaging gases, stabilizers and thickeners listed in Table 3 are acceptable for use dry yeast conforming to the standard.” and a reference was added to the future standard on Bakers’ yeast. (See Part F of Appendix VI of REP26/FA).
- See Appendix XI of REP26/FA including the full revised priority list for JECFA evaluations. Worth noting the addition of couple of new proposals (e.g., Beet Red from S. cerevisiae strain P0 (Isreal/Uganda/ IACM, April 2026); Ammonia (Korea, Dec. 2026)) and theconfirmation of data sponsors and dates for readiness to submit data for black carrot extract (INS 163(vi)) (Natcol, Dec. 2028); Butterfly pea flower extract (INS 163(ix)) (Natcol, Dec.2025); Amorphous Silicon Dioxide (INS 551) (IFAC, ASASP/SASSI, Dec. 2028); deletion of sucroglycerides (INS 474) from the list; Propylene Glycol (INS 1520) (ICBA, Dec. 2026); Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids (INS 475) (EFEMA, Dec. 2026) – with confirmed availability of all data previously requested by CCFA55 (i.e., on impurities 3-MCPD and GE-FA, on other impurities, as well as on use levels and dietary intake assessment); Gardenia blue (INS 165) (Japan/San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., Dec. 2027), with the EU proposal to regulate Arsenic according to the ALARA principle (often at the LOQ within the EU mindset). The Appendix also contains the backlog of previous CCFA requests on food flavorings and current requests for eleven enzymes as processing aids.
- See Appendix X of REP26/FA. CCFA56 endorsed the recommendation to modify Section 3 and 4 of CXG 36 as follows, in adding Sodium hydrosulphite (INS 229) (as an antioxidant, bleaching agent, and preservative), Nisin A under the group Nisin as INS 234(i) and a preservative; Argon, Helium, Oxygen, as packaging gases and respectively INS 938, 939, 948 (and as propellant for Oxygen), and Monk Fruit Extract (as well as its synonym name “Luo Han Guo extract”) as a new sweetener as INS 970. Because of these changes, all provisions in the GSFA for Nisin (INS 234) would be changed as provisions applicable to Nisin A (INS 234(i)), as per Part E of Appendix VI of REP26/FA.