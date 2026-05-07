Coalition of Biotechnology Companies Launch American Biotech Innovation Alliance
Thursday, May 7, 2026
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On May 5, 2025, a coalition of U.S. biotechnology companies announced the launch of the American Biotech Innovation Alliance (ABIA). ABIA states that it will “focus on a shared objective: to sustain and strengthen America’s leadership in biotech innovation.” ABIA will work to develop a new roadmap to support the biotech ecosystem. According to ABIA, leaders from across the U.S. biotech industry and research sectors will develop a national innovation strategy outlining the policy, investment, and structural priorities that can help the United States “sustain its leadership position on the global stage.” “Vision 2030: A National Innovation Plan for American Biotech” will:

  • Establish the unique identity of the biotech industry;
  • Strengthen the innovation pipeline as a whole by bolstering early stage research and developing the next generation of talent;
  • Advocate for a modern, flexible regulatory environment; and
  • Stimulate and support patient-centric scientific innovation and treatment delivery.
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