CNIPA Releases the Annual Work Guidelines for Demonstration and Creation of a Strong Intellectual Property Nation (2026)

On April 29, 2026, China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) released the Annual Work Guidelines for Demonstration and Creation of a Strong Intellectual Property Nation (2026) (知识产权强国建设示范创建年度工作指引（2026)). On patent quality, the Guidelines reinforce the policy shift away from quantity-based metrics: project review, institutional evaluation, enterprise recognition, talent assessment, and title evaluation are to emphasize patent quality and industrialization prospects, and pre-filing evaluation mechanisms centered on industrialization prospects are to be implemented across universities, research institutions, and enterprises. Fabricated patents and irregular inventorship are to be treated as research misconduct. The Guidelines also direct continued enforcement against patent applications that violate the principle of good faith and against bad-faith trademark filings, including deceptive use of trademarks and marks with adverse social impact.

On enforcement, the Guidelines call for expanded foreign-related IP work, including monitoring and early warning for cross-border e-commerce and overseas trademark squatting, cultivation of foreign-related IP attorneys and patent agents, and overseas IP compliance self-inspection for exported products. Administrative adjudication of patent infringement disputes is to be strengthened, and online litigation-mediation linkage is to be expanded. On utilization, the Guidelines continue the patent transformation initiative, including industrialization of dormant patents held by universities and research institutions, development of patent pools and industry IP operation centers, and promotion of the Guidelines on Patent Policy for Standards to support standard-essential patent capabilities.

A translation follows. The original text is available here (Chinese only).

In order to thoroughly implement the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, earnestly implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Outline for Building a Strong Intellectual Property Nation (2021-2035) (hereinafter referred to as the “Outline”), and do a good job in the demonstration creation work for building a strong intellectual property nation in 2026, this guide is hereby formulated.

I. General Requirements

We will earnestly implement the management measures of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council on the evaluation, commendation and demonstration activities, and carry out demonstration creation work in accordance with the requirements of the CNIPA for the construction of a strong intellectual property nation. We will carry out demonstration creation work according to local conditions, comprehensively improve the level of intellectual property creation, utilization, protection, management, service and international cooperation, complete the key annual tasks of demonstration creation to a high standard, give full play to the radiating and driving role of promoting the high-quality development of the intellectual property cause, and provide strong support for the construction of a strong intellectual property nation.

II. Strengthen the top-level design for demonstration creation

(I) Continuously Promote the In-Depth Implementation of the Outline. Actively align with the tasks outlined in the Outline, setting an example in implementation, and building strategic pillars for the construction of a strong intellectual property nation [all demonstration units for the construction of a strong intellectual property nation (hereinafter referred to as demonstration units), and the demonstration creation targets for the construction of a strong intellectual property nation from 2025 to 2027 (hereinafter referred to as creation targets). All tasks are to be organized and implemented by the provincial intellectual property offices within their respective jurisdictions. Only the demonstration units and creation targets involved in the tasks are listed below]. Incorporate the demonstration creation work into the construction of a strong intellectual property province for overall consideration, and establish a joint construction mechanism with national demonstration cities for the construction of strong intellectual property cities (hereinafter referred to as demonstration cities) and demonstration counties for the construction of strong counties (hereinafter referred to as demonstration counties) (relevant provincial intellectual property offices). Encourage demonstration units to actively explore new measures for intellectual property work and discover and promote a number of typical cases of building a strong intellectual property nation (Office of the Inter-Ministerial Joint Conference on the Construction of a Strong Intellectual Property Nation).

(II) Plan key intellectual property tasks for the 15th Five-Year Plan period in accordance with local conditions. Accurately grasp the main tasks for the development of intellectual property during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, and scientifically formulate main objectives and key tasks based on locational advantages and resource endowments (demonstration units and pilot projects). Promote the integration of demonstration creation work into the overall development of the province during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, and make overall plans accordingly (relevant provincial intellectual property offices). Based on the needs of relevant pilot projects, provide guidance for the formulation and implementation of local intellectual property 15th Five-Year Plans (Strategic Planning Department of the CNIPA).

III. Accelerate the improvement of the quality of intellectual property creation

(III) Improve the mechanism for intellectual property services to tackle key core technologies. Increase the supply of intellectual property services for key core technologies tackling by national strategic scientific and technological forces, and promote the formation of a number of well-structured patent portfolios in key areas [demonstration cities, counties, national intellectual property power construction demonstration parks (hereinafter referred to as demonstration parks), national intellectual property service industry high-quality cluster development demonstration zones (hereinafter referred to as service industry cluster development demonstration zones), and the above-mentioned creation targets]. Do a good job in the whole-process intellectual property management of major scientific research projects, earnestly implement the requirements of the declaration system for patents formed by financially funded scientific research projects, and strengthen the intellectual property layout of innovative achievements [national intellectual property demonstration universities (hereinafter referred to as demonstration universities), national intellectual property demonstration research institutions (hereinafter referred to as demonstration research institutions), and the above-mentioned creation targets]. Continue to do a good job in the work of dispatching intellectual property specialists, and comprehensively utilize models such as priority examination, fast examination, delayed examination, and centralized examination to provide on-demand examination services for eligible creation targets (Intellectual Property Utilization Promotion Department, Personnel Department, and Patent Examination Department of the CNIPA ).

(IV) Strengthen the governance of patent applications and trademark squatting that violate the principle of good faith. In accordance with the unified deployment of the CNIPA , resolutely crack down on and consciously resist patent applications that violate the principle of good faith, strictly regulate trademark squatting and deceptive practices such as false descriptions through trademarks, and promptly handle trademarks with significant adverse effects (all demonstration units and pilot projects). Promptly investigate and discover relevant clues, organize pilot projects to intensify their efforts to combat such violations according to law, strengthen guidance on regional brand trademark registration applications, and further enhance positive guidance (CNIPA , Intellectual Property Protection Department, Trademark Office, and provincial intellectual property offices).

(V) Firmly establish a policy orientation to improve patent quality. In policies related to project review, institutional evaluation, enterprise recognition, talent evaluation, and professional title assessment, further emphasize the orientation of improving patent quality to promote patent industrialization (demonstration cities, demonstration counties, demonstration parks, service industry cluster development demonstration zones, and the aforementioned entities). In internal policies such as performance evaluation, job appointment, project completion, and student management, avoid simply using the number of patents as an evaluation standard. Fully implement a pre-patent application evaluation mechanism centered on the prospects for patent industrialization. Prevent researchers from submitting patent applications unrelated to their professional fields or research projects; include acts of falsifying patents and improper patent attribution in the investigation and handling of research misconduct according to law (demonstration universities, demonstration research institutions, national intellectual property demonstration enterprises (hereinafter referred to as demonstration enterprises), and the aforementioned entities). Regularly monitor and promptly forward policy clues that only consider the number of patents as an indicator; in accordance with the relevant requirements of the “Management Measures on Promoting the Optimization of Patent Indicator Settings in Relevant Departments’ Policies,” strengthen work guidance for the entities in different fields (Intellectual Property Protection Department, Intellectual Property Utilization and Promotion Department, Patent Examination Department of the CNIPA , and provincial intellectual property offices).

IV. Vigorously improve the level of intellectual property protection

(VI) Strengthen the legal protection of intellectual property rights. Strengthen local comprehensive intellectual property legislation, promote effective policies and measures to become institutional designs, and actively explore rules for the protection and utilization of intellectual property rights in emerging fields such as data intellectual property rights (demonstration cities and demonstration city creation targets). Support participation in national-level intellectual property legislation opinion solicitation and research seminars, and broadly understand the intellectual property system needs and suggestions of the creation targets (Department of Treaty and Law, CNIPA ).

(VII) Vigorously Strengthen the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights Involving Foreign Issues. Enhance guidance on responding to overseas intellectual property disputes, focusing on high-risk areas such as cross-border e-commerce and trademark squatting to conduct monitoring and early warning, improve the timeliness of guidance and the accuracy of handling, and effectively prevent and resolve overseas intellectual property risks (Demonstration cities, demonstration counties, demonstration parks, and the aforementioned entities). Strengthen the training and utilization of overseas intellectual property talents such as overseas intellectual property lawyers and overseas patent agents (Demonstration cities, demonstration counties, demonstration parks, service industry cluster development demonstration zones, and the aforementioned entities). Strengthen the overseas intellectual property layout in key areas and conduct self-inspection of intellectual property compliance for exported products (Demonstration enterprises and entities creating demonstration enterprises). Increase the sharing of overseas intellectual property monitoring and early warning information, relying on working platforms and expert resources to support entities in talent training and utilization, and provide guidance and services for overseas intellectual property disputes involving enterprises “going global” (Intellectual Property Protection Department of the CNIPA ).

(VIII) Continuously Strengthen Intellectual Property Protection. Strengthen the construction of intellectual property dispute mediation and arbitration organizations, standardize the management of mediators and arbitrators, and improve mediation and arbitration capabilities. Strengthen online litigation-mediation linkage for intellectual property disputes (demonstration cities, demonstration counties, demonstration parks, and the aforementioned pilot projects). Improve the administrative adjudication mechanism for patent infringement disputes, strengthen team and capacity building, increase case handling efforts, significantly improve the quality of administrative adjudication, and fully leverage the role of administrative adjudication in intellectual property protection (demonstration cities and pilot project sites). Increase support for national-level intellectual property protection centers, and strengthen talent training and capacity building (relevant demonstration cities and pilot project sites). Improve the precise service guarantee for patent pre-examination, guide pilot projects to deeply implement the intellectual property protection system construction project, and increase guidance on intellectual property dispute handling for pilot projects (Intellectual Property Protection Department of the CNIPA .

V. Accelerate the release of the benefits of intellectual property utilization

(IX) Establish a long-term mechanism for the transformation and utilization of intellectual property rights. Summarize and solidify the experience of the special action for patent transformation and utilization, and improve the ecosystem for patent transformation and utilization (all demonstration units and pilot projects). Fully mobilize various service entities such as concept verification centers, pilot-scale testing platforms, and investment and financing institutions to participate in patent transformation and utilization work, organize patent technology supply and demand matching activities, and explore models for promoting patent transformation and utilization through artificial intelligence technology (demonstration cities, demonstration parks, service industry cluster development demonstration zones, and the above-mentioned pilot projects). Improve the systems and mechanisms for disclosing job-related scientific and technological achievements, exemption from liability for patent transformation due diligence, and allocation of intellectual property rights, continuously deepen the work of revitalizing existing patents, establish a normalized inventory mechanism, and scientifically conduct hierarchical and classified management (demonstration universities, demonstration research institutions, and the above-mentioned pilot projects). Increase the push of “double five-star” patent data to pilot projects and support pilot projects to participate in various patent transformation matching activities (Department of Intellectual Property Utilization Promotion, CNIPA ).

(X) Supporting the Strengthening and Efficiency of Intellectual Property Chains in Key Industries. Deepen the working mechanism of patent navigation services for industrial development, and strengthen the support of patent navigation services for high-quality industrial development. Accelerate the construction of patent pools in key areas, and guide and support the scientific establishment, rational layout, standardized management, and efficient operation of patent pools. Promote the construction of industrial intellectual property operation centers to a high standard, and promote the coordinated development of industrial intellectual property. Strengthen the promotion of the “Guidelines on Patent Policies Related to Standards,” and enhance the comprehensive capabilities of innovation entities in international standard-essential patents (demonstration cities, demonstration parks, and the aforementioned creation targets). Actively participate in or undertake the construction tasks of patent pools and industrial intellectual property operation centers (demonstration universities, demonstration research institutions, relevant demonstration enterprises, and the aforementioned creation targets). Strengthen trademark use management, promote trademark brand building, and accelerate the creation of trademark brands supported by technological innovation (demonstration enterprises, demonstration enterprise creation targets). Support creation targets in sharing and applying patent navigation results, and increase guidance and support for the construction of patent pools and industrial intellectual property operation centers of creation targets (Department of Intellectual Property Utilization and Promotion, CNIPA).

(XI) Innovate Intellectual Property Financial Services. Focus on key and future industries to conduct bank-enterprise cooperation in intellectual property financial services, continuously improve the convenience of financial services, and guide banking financial institutions to increase the issuance of intellectual property pledge loans. Explore and construct scientific evaluation methods and models, and further improve the patent value evaluation system (demonstration cities, demonstration counties, demonstration parks, service industry cluster development demonstration zones, and the above-mentioned pilot projects). Give full play to the role of intellectual property business acceptance windows, optimize the patent and trademark pledge registration service mechanism, and provide pilot projects with higher-quality and more convenient intellectual property financial services (relevant provincial intellectual property offices). Include relevant pilot projects in the scope of intellectual property pledge registration data notification, and increase guidance on intellectual property pledge financing for pilot projects (Intellectual Property Utilization and Promotion Department of the CNIPA).

VI. Promote the optimization and upgrading of intellectual property services

(XII) Strengthen the capacity building of public intellectual property services. Comprehensively review the demand for public intellectual property services, increase the downward extension of public services, actively carry out special actions to assist enterprises in accessing public intellectual property services, and promote precise and direct access to the front lines of technological innovation. Promote the equalization of public intellectual property service supply, utilize the public intellectual property service platform to provide private economic organizations with convenient services such as information inquiry and business processing, and ensure that private economic organizations have equal access to public intellectual property service resources in accordance with the law. Strengthen the development and utilization of intellectual property data resources, and promote the integration and utilization of data resources from market supervision, the judiciary, finance, and science and technology. Fully utilize emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to explore the construction of intellectual property data resource service scenarios (demonstration cities, demonstration counties, demonstration parks, service industry cluster development demonstration zones, and the aforementioned creation targets). Give full play to the comprehensive advantages of universities in information resources, educational resources, and research resources, and strengthen the supporting role of national intellectual property information service centers in universities in serving discipline development, achievement transformation, talent training, and industry-university-research collaboration (demonstration universities, and creation targets of demonstration universities). Provide work guidance and data support to creation targets in carrying out the construction of intellectual property data resource service scenarios, and provide preferential support to creation targets in the implementation of patent information dissemination and utilization projects (Public Service Department of the CNIPA, Patent Documentation Department of the Patent Office).

(XIII) Coordinate the development and supervision of the intellectual property service industry. Focusing on prominent issues in the intellectual property agency industry, severely punish a number of seriously illegal agencies and practitioners in accordance with the law, impose the same penalties and treatment on relevant illegal applicants, and order the rectification of a number of irregular practices to create a deterrent effect (relevant provincial intellectual property offices, demonstration cities, demonstration counties, and the aforementioned creation targets). Increase the exposure of warning cases, strengthen policy publicity and compliance education for agencies, guide agencies to operate legally and honestly, and guide agents to practice in compliance and honestly, and consciously resist illegal and irregular agency behaviors. Organize intellectual property transaction operation platforms to conduct self-inspections, strictly regulate transaction behaviors, and prevent patent sales for improper purposes (demonstration cities, demonstration counties, demonstration parks, service industry cluster development demonstration zones, and the aforementioned creation targets). Conscientiously implement the “Government Procurement Demand Standards for Patent and Trademark Agency Services (Trial),” refer to and use the model agency entrustment contract, effectively improve the procurement and management level of agency services, proactively improve patent quality, and prevent abnormal patent application behaviors (demonstration universities, demonstration research institutions, demonstration enterprises, and the aforementioned creation targets). To deeply integrate advanced manufacturing and modern service industries, we will strengthen the supply of diversified and high-quality intellectual property services, increase the cultivation of foreign-related service institutions and talent training, promote the formation of a multi-format collaborative development pattern for intellectual property services, and promote the expansion and quality improvement of the intellectual property service industry. We will guide agencies to establish a service concept oriented towards promoting the industrialization of patents, enhance service capabilities, expand service areas, and promote the deep integration of agency services into industrial innovation and development (service industry cluster development demonstration zones, and entities creating service industry cluster development demonstration zones). We will strengthen overall guidance for these entities, guide the improvement of long-term mechanisms for the development and supervision of the agency industry, and create a favorable environment for the high-quality development of the intellectual property service industry (Intellectual Property Utilization and Promotion Department of the CNIPA ).

VII. Create a favorable atmosphere for the creation of a model city

(XIV) Actively promote international exchanges in intellectual property. Under the overall guidance of the CNIPA , give full play to the region’s locational advantages, actively host important international exchange activities in the field of intellectual property, and systematically deepen international exchanges in intellectual property (Demonstration City, Demonstration City Creation Target). Deepen the tracking and research on the international development of intellectual property in this field, promote the establishment of a teaching and practice mechanism for international intellectual property that integrates industry and education, and strengthen the training of international intellectual property talents (Demonstration University, Demonstration University Creation Target). Support the creation targets to participate in international exchange activities in the field of intellectual property (International Cooperation Department of the CNIPA ).

(XV) Conduct effectiveness evaluation of demonstration units. In accordance with the relevant requirements for the creation of demonstration units for building a strong intellectual property nation (2025-2027), summarize the progress of demonstration work and prepare for effectiveness evaluation (all demonstration units). Before the end of 2026, organize effectiveness evaluations of existing demonstration units, focusing on evaluating their radiating and driving role and their effectiveness in promoting high-quality development of intellectual property. Demonstration units that do not meet the requirements will have their qualifications revoked and their designations withdrawn (Department of Intellectual Property Utilization and Promotion, CNIPA).

(XVI) Strengthen publicity and guidance and standardize plaque management. Promote the typical experiences and achievements of the demonstration creation work, showcase the progress of the implementation of the Outline, and fully create a favorable atmosphere for building a strong intellectual property nation (all demonstration units and creation targets). Support creation targets to participate in important events such as the National Intellectual Property Publicity Week, the China International Patent Technology and Product Fair, and the China Intellectual Property Annual Conference, showcasing and promoting the achievements of the creation work (CNIPA , Department of Intellectual Property Utilization and Promotion). Except for demonstration units related to the construction of a strong intellectual property nation recognized after 2020, the original titles of other demonstration (pilot, advantage, experiment, etc.) projects will no longer be retained after the expiration of their work period, and related plaques shall no longer be displayed or used for publicity. During the demonstration creation period of building a strong intellectual property nation from 2025 to 2027, creation targets shall not produce plaques for display, publicity, etc. Provincial intellectual property offices shall promptly notify and strictly require relevant units to conduct daily monitoring and reminders, and effectively strengthen standardized management (provincial intellectual property offices and creation targets).