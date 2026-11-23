On November 20, 2026, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) issued the Provisions on Administrative Adjudication and Mediation of Disputes Involving Standard-Essential Patents (Draft for Public Comment) (涉标准必要专利纠纷行政裁决和调解的若干规定（公开征求意见稿）), together with a drafting explanation. CNIPA is accepting comments with specific suggestions for revision due by January 4, 2027.

Under the Chinese Patent Law, a patentee or interested party may bring a patent infringement dispute to a people’s court or ask a department administering patent affairs to handle it (Patent Law Art. 65). CNIPA may also handle infringement disputes with major nationwide impact (Patent Law Art. 70).

CNIPA’s general rule for these proceedings is the Measures for Administrative Adjudication and Mediation of Patent Disputes (CNIPA Order No. 81). According to the drafting explanation, the Measures, issued in December 2024, provide that SEP-related adjudication and mediation may follow other laws, administrative regulations, and departmental rules, or relevant judicial interpretations. The draft Provisions would supply SEP-specific rules. Under draft Article 36, the Provisions would prevail where they conflict with the Measures, and the Measures would apply to matters the Provisions do not address.

Overview of the Draft

The draft contains 37 articles in eight chapters. Its main provisions are:

Jurisdiction (Arts. 4–5): CNIPA may hear SEP cases with major nationwide impact. Provincial-level offices may also hear cases, as may certain municipal and district offices that have large patent administration workloads and actual capacity to handle SEP disputes. Territorial jurisdiction lies at the place of infringement or the respondent’s domicile.

Standing and filing (Arts. 6–9): Standard implementers are expressly listed as interested parties with standing. Separate filing requirements apply to patentees (Art. 7) and to implementers (Art. 8). Both must disclose related domestic and foreign litigation, adjudication, mediation, and arbitration.

Mediation priority (Art. 13): Offices must give priority to mediation after a case is filed. A party’s refusal to provide information or participate may be considered when assessing good faith.

Essentiality and infringement (Arts. 14, 16): Offices may determine essentiality. If an accused product uses the standard, the product is presumed to fall within the scope of the SEP. The implementer may rebut this presumption with evidence.

FRAND conduct (Art. 17): Offices assess good faith and fairness based on negotiation conduct and licensing terms. The listed examples of bad-faith conduct include unjustified refusal to negotiate, deliberate delay, and clearly unreasonable offers.

Remedies (Art. 20): Whether a cessation order issues depends on two factors: whether the patentee complied with FRAND and whether the implementer is at clear fault.

– Patentee compliant, implementer at fault: immediate cessation may be ordered.

– One party at fault (either direction): conditional cessation, such as negotiation within a time limit, may be ordered.

– Patentee non-compliant, implementer not at fault: cessation generally will not be supported.

This structure tracks Article 24(2) of the Supreme People’s Court’s Interpretation (II) on Patent Infringement Disputes.

Time limits (Art. 21): Cases must close within eight months of filing. Time spent on technical investigation and expert consultation is excluded, and a two-month extension is available.

Standalone mediation (Arts. 22–29): Parties may request mediation of damages or royalties directly. A mediation case not resolved within five months may be closed.

Recordal and confidentiality (Arts. 31, 33–34): Parties to a royalty-related mediation agreement must record necessary performance information with CNIPA within three months. Confidentiality obligations apply to agency staff, technical investigators, consulting experts, and parties.

The Draft raises at least two concerns:

Article 6(5) currently bars administrative adjudication only where a party has sued in a people’s court and should be extended to cover foreign courts.

(5) Neither party has filed suit with a people’s court regarding the same patent infringement dispute, and the parties have not agreed on another dispute resolution method.

SEP disputes are typically global. A party may use Chinese administrative proceedings in parallel with, or in response to, foreign litigation over the same portfolio. Chinese courts’ practices on anti-suit injunctions and global rate-setting have been the subject of WTO dispute settlement:

DS611. The panel report was circulated in early 2025. A subsequent arbitration award under DSU Article 25 (MPIA) in July 2025 found China’s anti-suit injunction policy inconsistent with TRIPS Article 1.1 in conjunction with Article 28.

DS632. The EU initiated this dispute in January 2025 concerning Chinese courts’ setting of worldwide SEP licensing terms.

Extending Article 6(5) to foreign suits would prevent administrative adjudication from operating alongside a pending foreign proceeding on the same dispute. It would also align with the existing requirement in Articles 7(6) and 8(5) that requesters disclose related foreign proceedings.

A second concern is Article 17, which directs offices to consider “whether the licensing proposal is fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory.” It does not state how that determination is made. Under Article 4, many provincial and municipal offices may hear these cases. Without a stated methodology, different offices may evaluate the same type of offer differently.

Courts and agencies have used several methods:

Comparable licenses;

Top-down (aggregate royalty burden);

Hypothetical negotiation with apportionment.

Within Chinese law, SPC Interpretation (II), Article 24(3), lists factors a court considers in setting license terms. These are the patent’s degree of innovation and role in the standard, the technical field and nature of the standard, the scope of implementation, and related license terms.

Draft Article 27(2) already allows mediators to refer to recorded SEP license contracts, industry royalties, and similar cases. The adjudication provisions contain no counterpart.

Requiring the decision to state the method and reasons would support consistency among offices and allow review of the outcome.

Linking comparables to recorded contracts would connect Article 17 with the recordal requirement in Article 31. Mediation and adjudication would then draw on the same reference data.

The confidentiality treatment of recorded contracts used as comparables would need to be addressed under Articles 33–34.

A translation of the Provisions on Administrative Adjudication and Mediation of Disputes Involving Standard-Essential Patents (Draft for Public Comment) follows. The original text can be found here.

Provisions on Administrative Adjudication and Mediation of Disputes Involving Standard-Essential Patents (Draft for Public Comment)

Chapter I — General Provisions

Article 1 [Purpose and Basis]. These Provisions are formulated in accordance with the Patent Law of the People’s Republic of China, the Implementing Regulations of the Patent Law of the People’s Republic of China, and relevant laws and regulations. Their purpose is to regulate administrative adjudication and mediation of disputes involving standard-essential patents and to protect the lawful rights and interests of patentees, standard implementers, and the public.

Article 2 [Definitions]. A standard-essential patent is a patent that is indispensable for implementing a standard. “Disputes involving standard-essential patents” in these Provisions means infringement disputes related to standard-essential patents. For administrative mediation, the term also includes licensing disputes related to standard-essential patents.

Article 3 [Scope of Application]. These Provisions apply to administrative adjudication and mediation of disputes involving standard-essential patents by the patent administrative department of the State Council and by the departments administering patent affairs of local people’s governments.

Chapter II — Jurisdiction

Article 4 [Hierarchical Jurisdiction]. The patent administrative department of the State Council may handle administrative adjudication and mediation cases involving standard-essential patent disputes that have a major impact nationwide.

The following departments may handle administrative adjudication and mediation cases involving standard-essential patent disputes within their jurisdictions:

departments administering patent affairs of the people’s governments of provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the Central Government; and

departments administering patent affairs of the people’s governments of prefecture-level cities, autonomous prefectures, leagues, prefectures, and districts of municipalities directly under the Central Government that have a large patent administration workload and the actual capacity to handle standard-essential patent disputes.



Complex cases shall be reported level by level to the superior department administering patent affairs for handling.

Article 5 [Territorial Jurisdiction]. Administrative adjudication cases involving standard-essential patent disputes fall under the jurisdiction of the department administering patent affairs at the place of the infringing act or the respondent’s domicile. The place of the infringing act includes the place where manufacture, use, offering for sale, sale, importation, or similar acts are carried out, and the place where the infringing result occurs. Where departments administering patent affairs dispute jurisdiction over a case, they may report level by level to their common superior department administering patent affairs for designation of jurisdiction.

Administrative mediation cases involving standard-essential patent disputes fall under the jurisdiction of the department administering patent affairs at the place of the infringing act or the respondent’s domicile.

Chapter III — Request for and Filing of Administrative Adjudication

Article 6 [Filing Conditions]. A request for a department administering patent affairs to handle a dispute involving a standard-essential patent shall meet the following conditions:

(1) The requester is the patentee or an interested party. Interested parties include licensees under patent license contracts, lawful successors to the patent right, and implementers of the standard to which the standard-essential patent relates;

(2) There is an identified respondent, which shall be a natural person, a legal person, or an unincorporated organization;

(3) There are specific requested matters and specific facts and grounds;

(4) The matter falls within the scope of case acceptance and jurisdiction of the department administering patent affairs receiving the request;

(5) Neither party has filed suit with a people’s court regarding the patent infringement dispute, and the parties have not agreed on another method of dispute resolution.

Article 7 [Materials to Be Submitted]. A patentee, a licensee under a patent license contract, or a lawful successor to the patent right that requests a department administering patent affairs to handle a patent infringement dispute shall submit a request and the following supporting materials:

(1) Proof of the requester’s legal status:

natural persons shall submit a resident identity card or other valid identity document;

legal persons and unincorporated organizations shall submit a copy of a valid business license or other document proving legal status, and proof of identity of the legal representative or principal person in charge;

a requester that is an interested party shall submit supporting materials;



(2) Proof that the patent right is valid, namely a copy of the patent register issued by the patent administrative department of the State Council;

(3) Materials proving that the patent in suit is a standard-essential patent, including but not limited to:

the status of patent information disclosure and fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory commitments made to the standard-setting organization;

an explanation comparing the patent in suit with the relevant technical standard;

an analysis report on the requirements for a standard-essential patent, or an essentiality analysis report;



(4) Information on the respondent’s implementation of the patent in suit, including but not limited to materials proving that the accused infringing product conforms to the standard corresponding to the standard-essential patent;

(5) Materials relating to prior license negotiations, including but not limited to:

the status of license negotiations;

a list of standard-essential patents;

comparison charts between a reasonable number of standard-essential patents and the standard;

the method and basis for calculating the royalty rate;



(6) Information on domestic and foreign judicial litigation, administrative adjudication, mediation, arbitration, and similar proceedings associated with the standard-essential patent in suit.

The requester shall provide copies of the request and related evidence according to the number of respondents.

Article 8 [Materials to Be Submitted]. An implementer of the standard to which a standard-essential patent relates that requests a department administering patent affairs to handle a patent infringement dispute shall submit the following materials:

(1) Proof of the requester’s legal status:

natural persons shall submit a resident identity card or other valid identity document;

legal persons and unincorporated organizations shall submit a copy of a valid business license or other document proving legal status, and proof of identity of the legal representative or principal person in charge;



(2) Materials proving receipt of the patentee’s infringement warning and the related responses and communications;

(3) The standard involved in the patent infringement dispute and the list of associated patents;

(4) Materials showing non-infringement, including but not limited to:

an explanation comparing the patent in suit with the relevant technical standard;

an analysis report on the requirements for a standard-essential patent;

a non-infringement analysis report;



(5) Information on domestic and foreign judicial litigation, administrative adjudication, mediation, arbitration, and similar proceedings associated with the standard-essential patent in suit.

Article 9 [Filing]. If a request meets the filing conditions, the department administering patent affairs shall, within ten working days from receipt of the request:

file the case;

notify the requester; and

designate case handlers to form a panel.



If the request does not meet the filing conditions, the department shall notify the requester within ten working days from receipt of the request that the case will not be filed.

If supplementary materials are required, the department shall, within ten working days, inform the requester in writing, in a single complete notice, of the supplementation requirements and time limit. Within ten working days from receipt of the supplementary materials, the department shall file the case if the filing conditions are met. If supplementation is not made within the time limit, or the filing conditions are still not met, the case shall not be filed.

Where a case is particularly complex or other special circumstances exist, the filing period may be extended by ten working days.

Chapter IV — Hearing of Administrative Adjudication

Article 10 [Composition of the Panel]. In handling a case involving a standard-essential patent dispute, the department administering patent affairs shall form a panel of three or more case handlers, in an odd number.

Article 11 [Consolidated Handling]. The department administering patent affairs may consolidate cases involving standard-essential patent disputes in any of the following circumstances:

(1) The cases involve multiple standard-essential patents of the same patentee under the same standard;

(2) The same standard-essential patent involves multiple respondents;

(3) Other circumstances suitable for consolidated handling.

Article 12 [Time Limit for Response]. Within ten working days from the date of filing, the department administering patent affairs shall serve copies of the request and its attachments on the respondent. The respondent shall submit a statement of defense within thirty days from receipt, together with copies of the statement according to the number of requesters.

A respondent that applies for an extension shall state its reasons. The panel decides whether to grant the extension. The respondent’s failure to submit a statement of defense within the time limit does not affect the department’s handling of the case.

Article 13 [Mediation]. After filing a case involving a standard-essential patent dispute, the department administering patent affairs shall give priority to resolving it by mediation. If the parties reach an agreement through mediation, the department shall prepare a mediation statement, to be signed and sealed by both parties.

A party’s refusal without justified reason to provide necessary information, refusal to participate, or obvious lack of cooperation may be taken into account in determining whether the party has followed the principles of good faith and fairness.

Article 14 [Standard-Essential Patent Assessment]. The department administering patent affairs shall:

verify the validity and ownership status of the patent in suit;

organize both parties to present evidence on the technical solution of the standard involved and the related patents; and

record the relevant circumstances, with the record signed or sealed by the case handlers and participants.



The department may determine whether patents disputed between the parties meet the requirements of a standard-essential patent. If it determines that none of the patents in suit is a standard-essential patent, the case shall continue to be handled under the relevant provisions of the Measures for Administrative Adjudication and Mediation of Patent Disputes, and the parties shall be notified in writing.

Article 15 [Oral Hearing and Deliberation]. In handling a dispute involving a standard-essential patent, the department administering patent affairs shall generally hold an oral hearing. The parties shall present evidence and state their views on matters including:

whether the accused infringing product conforms to the standard corresponding to the standard-essential patent; and

whether both parties have followed the principles of fairness, reasonableness, and non-discrimination.



The panel shall deliberate on all of the following: the facts found, the evidence, legal liability, the applicable law, and the disposition of the case.

Article 16 [Infringement Determination]. If the accused infringing product uses the standard corresponding to the standard-essential patent, the product is presumed to fall within the scope of protection of the standard-essential patent. If the implementer denies infringement and provides corresponding evidence, the department administering patent affairs shall find the technical facts and determine whether infringement is established.

Article 17 [Determination of the Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) Principle]. In handling a dispute involving a standard-essential patent, the department administering patent affairs shall determine whether both parties have followed the principles of good faith and fairness. The determination shall focus on the parties’ license negotiation conduct, license terms, and related factors, including:

whether the license proposal is fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory; and

whether either party has engaged in conduct not in good faith, such as refusing license negotiations without justified reason, deliberate delay, or clearly unreasonable offers.



Article 18 [Investigation]. For technical, legal, market, and other specialized issues, the department administering patent affairs may organize technical investigations, expert consultations, or similar measures, as a reference for the adjudication.

Article 19 [Suspension]. The department administering patent affairs may suspend the handling of a case in any of the following circumstances:

(1) A request for invalidation of the patent right in suit has been filed and accepted by the patent administrative department of the State Council;

(2) Both parties agree to conduct mediation or license negotiations;

(3) Other circumstances in which the case cannot proceed for objective reasons.

When the reason for suspension ceases to exist, handling of the case shall resume promptly.

Article 20 [Adjudication]. If the department administering patent affairs finds in an administrative adjudication case involving a standard-essential patent that infringement is established, it shall decide whether to order cessation of infringement after considering all of the following:

whether the patentee has complied with the principles of fairness, reasonableness, and non-discrimination;

whether the implementer is at clear fault;

whether the interests of the parties are significantly imbalanced; and

whether the public interest is effectively protected.



The available orders are as follows:

If the patentee has followed the principles of fairness, reasonableness, and non-discrimination and the implementer is at clear fault, the department may order immediate cessation of infringement.

If the patentee has followed those principles and the implementer is not at clear fault, or the patentee has not followed those principles and the implementer is at clear fault, the department may order conditional cessation of infringement, such as negotiation within a set time limit.

If the patentee has not followed those principles and the implementer is not at clear fault, the patentee’s request for cessation of the implementation of the standard will generally not be supported.



If infringement is found not to be established, the department shall reject the requester’s request for cessation of infringement or issue an adjudication decision confirming non-infringement of the patent right.

Article 21 [Time Limit for Handling]. The department administering patent affairs shall conclude a case involving a standard-essential patent dispute within eight months from the date of filing. Where the case involves complex facts, time spent on technical investigation and expert consultation is not counted toward this period. If an extension is needed, it requires approval by the head of the department and may not exceed two months.

Chapter V — Administrative Mediation

Article 22 [Subject Matter of Administrative Mediation]. In addition to administrative adjudication, parties may directly request a department administering patent affairs to mediate disputes involving standard-essential patents, such as the amount of compensation for patent infringement or royalties.

Article 23 [Request for Administrative Mediation]. A party requesting mediation of a dispute involving a standard-essential patent shall submit a request stating:

the basic information of the requester and the respondent;

the status of the patent in suit and the implementation of the standard;

the status of prior negotiations and dispute handling; and

the specific matters for which mediation is requested and the reasons.



The requester shall also provide necessary supporting materials.

Article 24 [Service of the Mediation Request]. After receiving a request for mediation of a dispute involving a standard-essential patent, the department administering patent affairs shall prepare a notice to state opinions. Within ten working days, it shall serve the notice, together with a copy of the request, on the respondent. The respondent shall submit a statement of opinions and related supporting materials within thirty days from receipt.

Article 25 [Filing and Notice of Mediation]. If the respondent submits a statement of opinions and agrees to mediation, the department administering patent affairs shall, within ten working days from receipt of the statement:

file the case;

designate two or more persons as mediators; and

notify the requester and the respondent of the time and place of mediation.



If the respondent does not submit a statement of opinions within the time limit, or states in the statement that it does not accept mediation, the department shall not file the case. It shall notify the requester within five working days from the expiry of the time limit or receipt of the statement.

Article 26 [Mediation Procedure]. After hearing the views of both parties, the mediators shall identify the issues in dispute, propose a mediation plan, and conduct mediation through joint meetings, separate communications, or other methods.

Article 27 [Investigation]. For technical, legal, market, and other specialized issues, the department administering patent affairs may organize technical investigations, expert consultations, or similar measures, to provide reference opinions.

On issues such as license terms and the amount of infringement compensation, the department may refer to recorded standard-essential patent license contracts, royalties in the relevant industry, or similar cases.

Article 28 [Conclusion by Mediation]. If the parties reach a mediation agreement, the department administering patent affairs shall prepare a mediation statement and affix its official seal. Both parties shall sign or seal the statement.

Article 29 [Conclusion by Cancellation]. If any party refuses without justified reason to provide necessary information, refuses to participate, or is obviously uncooperative, the department administering patent affairs may close the case by cancellation, on its own initiative or upon application. The cancellation shall be entered in the procedural record as a reference for handling subsequent related cases.

If no agreement is reached within five months, the department may close the case by cancellation and notify both parties.

Chapter VI — Enforcement

Article 30 [Connection Between Administrative Mediation and Administrative Adjudication]. If, after a mediation agreement involving royalties is reached, a party refuses to perform it or does not perform it fully, the department administering patent affairs may take this into account in a later administrative adjudication of a standard-essential patent dispute under the same standard, as a factor in determining whether the party has followed the principles of good faith and fairness.

If no mediation agreement is reached and a party lawfully requests administrative adjudication, the department shall in principle not re-investigate facts confirmed during mediation.

Article 31 [Contract Recordal]. Within three months of reaching a mediation agreement involving royalties, the parties shall record the necessary information on performance of the agreement with the patent administrative department of the State Council.

Article 32 [Coordinated Governance]. In adjudicating cases involving standard-essential patent disputes, departments administering patent affairs shall strengthen work coordination and information exchange with industry regulators, standardization authorities, customs, people’s courts, and others.

Chapter VII — Other Provisions

Article 33 [Confidentiality of Information]. In handling disputes involving standard-essential patents, departments administering patent affairs and their staff shall fulfill confidentiality obligations in accordance with law regarding the following information. They shall not disclose this information, unlawfully provide it to others, or use it for any purpose other than handling the case:

(1) Trade secrets;

(2) Undisclosed negotiation proposals, offer terms, records of the negotiation process, and related strategic information;

(3) Royalty rate calculation methods, product sales volumes, profit data, and other financially sensitive information;

(4) The texts and principal terms of license agreements signed, or promised to be signed, between the parties;

(5) Evidence submitted by the parties to courts, arbitration institutions, or administrative enforcement authorities of other countries or regions, and related unpublished legal documents;

(6) Expert opinions and other information that a party considers unsuitable for disclosure.

The foregoing provisions apply to technical investigators, consulting experts, and similar persons.

Article 34 [Parties’ Confidentiality Obligations]. Before a party or its authorized agent inspects or accesses evidence, the department administering patent affairs shall require it to sign a confidentiality agreement or make a written confidentiality undertaking. The agreement or undertaking shall provide that the party or agent may not disclose, use, or permit others to use confidential information obtained in the adjudication proceedings for any purpose other than adjudication of the case concerned. Where necessary, the department may further limit the persons permitted to inspect or access evidence.

Article 35 [Provision of Information]. Parties shall, following the principle of good faith, provide necessary information on their own initiative. As required by the department administering patent affairs, parties shall provide relevant information in a timely, accurate, and complete manner.

Chapter VIII — Supplementary Provisions

Article 36 [Interpretation]. The patent administrative department of the State Council is responsible for interpreting these Provisions.

Where these Provisions are inconsistent with the Measures for Administrative Adjudication and Mediation of Patent Disputes, these Provisions apply. For matters not provided for in these Provisions, the relevant provisions of the Measures for Administrative Adjudication and Mediation of Patent Disputes apply.

Article 37 [Effective Date]. These Provisions take effect on [day] [month] [year].