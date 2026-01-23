CNIPA January 2026 Press Conference – Utility Model Grants Down 27%; Invention Patent Grants Down 7% in 2025

On January 23, 2026, China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) held a press conference summarizing their intellectual property work in 2025. Of note, a total of about 972,000 invention patents, about 1,461,000 utility model patents, and about 666,000 design patents were granted in 2025. This represents a roughly 7% drop in invention patent grants from 2024 – a reversal from the 13.5% increase in 2024 year-on-year (YoY). Utility patent grants were down 27% continuing their downward trend. Design patent grants had a small increase. More detailed statistics should be released within a week most likely.

The decrease in patent grants may related to the continued crackdown on “irregular” patent applications, which made up roughly 10% of all 2025 filings, and the introduction of an examination system for utility model applications.

Excerpts follow. A full transcript is available here (Chinese only).

Guo Wen, Director of the Intellectual Property Protection Department of the CNIPA:

As Chinese enterprises participate more actively in global trade, international intellectual property disputes have become a prominent issue for them. In response to the pain points of some domestic enterprises, such as information asymmetry and weak response capabilities, our office, together with relevant departments, has strengthened international intellectual property protection efforts, assisting enterprises in carrying out overseas rights protection, and has achieved positive progress. First, the rule of law has reached a new level. The “Regulations of the State Council on the Handling of Foreign-related Intellectual Property Disputes” have officially come into effect. This is my country’s first comprehensive administrative regulation specifically addressing the handling of foreign-related intellectual property disputes, providing a clear legal path for enterprises to safeguard their rights and interests in a complex international environment. Second, our rights protection guidance has achieved broad coverage. By the end of 2025, we had established 99 overseas intellectual property dispute response guidance platforms in 30 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) across China, 6 industry-specific platforms targeting key sectors such as automobiles and photovoltaics, and overseas platforms in 11 countries, building a two-way “domestic + overseas” rights protection guidance network. Simultaneously, we continued to optimize our expert database, with nearly 2,000 guidance experts participating in related work. Throughout 2025, we provided guidance and consulting services to enterprises more than 4,800 times regarding cross-border e-commerce intellectual property disputes and overseas trademark squatting, recovering losses of 2.75 billion yuan. Third, information services are more precise. The National Overseas Intellectual Property Information Service Platform has been continuously optimized and upgraded, and has included 1,470 laws, regulations and international treaties from 189 countries and regions around the world. A series of country-specific guides and rights protection guidelines have been compiled and issued, enabling “one-stop” access. Fourth, new progress has been made in talent support. Efforts have been continuously strengthened to train lawyers specializing in international intellectual property, with joint training programs conducted with the Ministry of Justice. International Intellectual Property Colleges have been jointly established with Tsinghua University and Peking University to further cultivate high-level talent in international intellectual property. This year, we will further strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights involving foreign entities, improve the cross-departmental coordination mechanism, and enhance the dispute resolution guidance network. We will provide more timely risk warnings and more precise guidance for key industries and cross-border e-commerce, select more experts with international legal perspectives and practical experience, and improve our ability to resolve complex disputes involving standard-essential patents and trade secrets, thus safeguarding the international expansion of Chinese enterprises.

Rui Wenbiao, Deputy Director of the CNIPA: