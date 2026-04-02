CNIPA Cross-Referencing Tax Records to Verify Patent Applicant Fee Reduction Eligibility

As reported by IPRlearn on March 30, 2026, China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) is now cross-referencing income, tax payments, and other records when patent applicants apply for fee reductions based on income. Corporate and individual applicants are entitled to an 85% fee reduction when annual income is less than 1 million RMB (~$145 thousand) or 60 thousand RMB (~$8,700), respectively. The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office may want to consider implementing something similar to reduce false assertions of micro entity status.

The updated the “Fee Reduction Filing Request” page of the “Patent Business Processing System” now includes the following:

Important Notice: 1. The previous year’s income that individuals requesting a reduction in patent fees should fill in refers to their annual comprehensive income, including the total amount of wages, salaries, remuneration for services, royalties, and franchise fees for the whole year. 2. If an enterprise requests a reduction in patent fees during the tax settlement period and has already completed its tax return for the previous year, it shall submit the tax return for the previous year. 3. The CNIPA will conduct cross-departmental verification of the income, tax payment and other information of the applicants for fee reduction filing. If any false information or false supporting materials are found during the verification, they will be dealt with in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Measures for the Reduction and Payment of Patent Fees.

Further, CNIPA is requiring an acknowledgement to be checked reading: