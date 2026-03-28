CNIPA 2026 Budget – CNIPA to Examine ≥ 2.30 Million Patent Applications in 2026

On March 26, 2026, China’s National Intellectual Property Office (CNIPA) released their 2026 Budget (国家知识产权局2026年部门预算). In 2026, CNIPA plans to examine ≥ 2.30 million patent applications (up 274,000 from 2025) and ≥ 6.28 million trademark applications. CNIPA is aiming for ≥ 5,000 applicants to pass the patent bar examination (up 500 from 2025). Other data points follow. The full Budget is available here (Chinese only).

CNIPA is budgeting for: