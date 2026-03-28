CNIPA 2026 Budget – CNIPA to Examine ≥ 2.30 Million Patent Applications in 2026
Saturday, March 28, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 26, 2026, China’s National Intellectual Property Office (CNIPA) released their 2026 Budget (国家知识产权局2026年部门预算).  In 2026, CNIPA plans to examine  ≥ 2.30 million patent applications (up 274,000 from 2025) and ≥ 6.28 million trademark applications. CNIPA is aiming for ≥ 5,000 applicants to pass the patent bar examination (up 500 from 2025). Other data points follow. The full Budget is available here (Chinese only).

CNIPA is budgeting for:

  • ≥4.5 million trademark change, transfer, and renewal applications,
  • ≥197,600 trademark cancellation cases,
  • ≥118,000 trademark opposition cases,
  • ≥356,000 trademark review cases, 
  • average examination period for trademark registration applications is within 4 months,
  • the average cycle for classification of invention patent applications is ≤3 months,
  • the average cycle for classification of utility model patent applications is ≤2 months,
  • ≥42,000 trademark or patent pledges (mortgage).
© 2026 Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner, P.A. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner, P.A.

CNIPA March 2026 Press Conference- CNIPA Joining with Ministry of Public Security in Patent Agency Rectification Campaign
by: Aaron Wininger
CNIPA Director: China Suffers From “Insufficient Market Orientation in the Commercialization and Utilization of Intellectual Property Rights”
by: Aaron Wininger
IP Excerpts from China’s 15th Five-Year Plan
by: Aaron Wininger
Shanghai Huangpu District People’s Court: AI Prompts Not Copyrightable
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s ‘Two Sessions’ – IP Excerpts from China’s Work Report
by: Aaron Wininger
CNIPA Releases Report on the Progress of Building a Rule-of-Law Government by 2025 – 8,755 Patent Agents Disbarred
by: Aaron Wininger
CNIPA Releases the 2026 Legislative Workplan
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s Supreme People’s Court Releases 49th Batch of Guiding Cases – “Strengthening Judicial Protection of IP Rights for Scientific and Technological Innovation”
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s State Administration for Market Regulation Releases Regulations on the Protection of Trade Secrets
by: Aaron Wininger
CNIPA Releases Draft Amendments to the Measures for the Administration of Patent Priority Examination
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s State Administration for Market Regulation Releases Batch of Typical IP Enforcement Cases for 2025
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s State Administration for Market Regulation Releases Five Typical Cases of Unfair Competition in Artificial Intelligence
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s Intellectual Property Court of the Supreme People’s Court Releases 2025 Case Statistics – 16.9% of Cases Involved Foreigners
by: Aaron Wininger

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 