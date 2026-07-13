CMS's Revised Medicare Overpayment Rule: What Healthcare Providers Need to Know

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") has revised the regulations governing Medicare and Medicaid overpayments, making important changes to when an overpayment is considered "identified" and how providers should investigate related overpayments. Although the revisions provide some welcome flexibility, they also reinforce the importance of maintaining robust compliance and internal auditing processes because failure to timely report and return an overpayment may expose providers to liability under the False Claims Act ("FCA").

Key Changes

The Standard for "Identifying" an Overpayment Has Changed

Perhaps the most significant revision is CMS's replacement of the prior "reasonable diligence" standard with the FCA's familiar "knowingly" standard.

Under the revised rule, the 60-day repayment obligation is triggered when a provider has actual knowledge of an overpayment or acts with deliberate ignorance or reckless disregard regarding the existence of an overpayment. This aligns the regulatory standard more closely with the FCA's scienter requirement and eliminates concerns that ordinary negligence alone could trigger repayment obligations.

Providers Receive Additional Time to Investigate Related Overpayments

Recognizing that providers often must determine whether an identified overpayment reflects a broader systemic issue, CMS has created a mechanism that temporarily suspends the 60-day repayment deadline.

If a provider timely undertakes a good-faith investigation into related overpayments arising from the same or similar cause, the repayment deadline may be suspended for up to 180 days while that investigation is completed. The suspension ends when either:

the investigation concludes and the aggregate overpayment is calculated; or

180 days have elapsed, whichever occurs first.

What Has Not Changed

Although the revisions are meaningful, they should not be viewed as reducing compliance obligations.

Providers are still expected to:

promptly investigate credible indications of billing or payment errors;

maintain effective compliance programs and internal auditing procedures;

document investigative steps and findings; and

timely report and return identified overpayments.

Failure to do so may still result in FCA exposure, civil monetary penalties, repayment obligations, exclusion from federal healthcare programs, and related enforcement actions.

Practical Takeaways for Healthcare Providers

Healthcare organizations should consider using this regulatory update as an opportunity to review existing compliance procedures. In particular, providers should evaluate whether:

internal reporting procedures promptly elevate potential overpayments;

investigations are documented sufficiently to demonstrate good-faith compliance efforts;

billing and compliance personnel understand when an overpayment is considered "identified" under the revised standard; and

policies governing repayment decisions reflect the availability—and limits—of the new 180-day investigation period.

It is also important to monitor state developments in this area since states such as Tennessee have their own Medicaid FCA statutes.

While the revised rule offers providers greater flexibility when investigating complex billing issues, CMS continues to expect timely, well-documented compliance efforts. Organizations that delay investigations or fail to maintain appropriate compliance controls remain at significant enforcement risk.