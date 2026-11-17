On November 13, 2026, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released an expansive roadmap (Roadmap) detailing the Trump administration’s outlook and goals for implementing clinical super intelligence (SI, the administration’s term for artificial intelligence) in the health care industry. The Roadmap describes clinical SI as “one of the most important health care advances of this generation,” but stresses that it will not replace the doctor-patient relationship and emphasizes phased implementation prioritizing low-risk applications. CMS believes clinical SI will improve outcomes, lower costs, and expand access to care. Highlights of the Roadmap are outlined below.

Potential SI-based Payment Models

CMS envisions potential new payment models that would reward health care providers for improving quality and reducing the cost of care through clinical SI. In particular, CMS anticipates outcome-based payments for chronic care management, preventive care, and SI-led accountable care and total-cost-of-care structures, building on the CMS ACCESS, AHEAD, and LEAD models. CMS also suggests that portions of Medicare annual wellness visits could be provided via clinical SI and aims to partner with states to develop and test alternative payment models that use clinical SI.

On the insurance side, CMS expects to incentivize SI-led insurance options for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries and ACA marketplace participants to reduce consumer health insurance costs.

Reduce and Align Regulatory Burdens

The Roadmap outlines CMS’s goals for standardizing clinical SI regulation and implementing a risk-based approach to clinical SI deployment and FDA approval of clinical SI-enabled medical devices. CMS envisions replacing state-by-state clinical SI regulation with a national standard to improve predictability and foster innovation. It anticipates partnering with the FDA to continue supporting fast-track approval of low-risk consumer wellness and clinical decision support SI tools. CMS also plans to work with the FDA to develop a streamlined approval process for SI-enabled medical devices centered on a “novel competency-based approach.” This approach may allow clinical SI to receive market authorization through existing pathways and may preempt state requirements that differ from FDA requirements.

CMS describes a “better than today” standard for clinical SI, recognizing the flaws in the current system. This standard, coupled with CMS’s emphasis throughout the Roadmap on post-market or post-implementation monitoring, suggests that CMS may support early adoption of clinical SI even where some risks remain.

Risks and Data Issues

CMS cites several studies suggesting that clinical SI can significantly improve patient outcomes. For example, it references a study in which Microsoft’s MAI-DxO tool correctly diagnosed 85.5% of challenging medical cases, whereas approximately 20% practicing physicians provided correct diagnoses in such cases. Although these findings show promise, CMS acknowledges risks associated with clinical SI, including hallucinations, inconsistent performance across patient populations, privacy and security vulnerabilities, and potential commercial conflicts of interest.

The Roadmap recognizes clinical SI’s potential to improve patients’ and physicians’ access to accurate patient data but emphasizes that data use should be transparent and patients should be informed about and consent to the use of clinical SI. CMS also aims to make it easier for patients, providers, payors, and developers to access and use health data. These goals suggest that CMS or other governmental agencies may develop regulations requiring patient consent to clinical SI use, facilitating developers’ use of patient data, or both.

Conclusion

The Roadmap is aspirational, non-binding, and does not mandate clinical SI adoption. It nevertheless previews the Trump administration’s possible approach to clinical SI innovations, programs, and potential regulations. Although CMS describes a “simple” path forward in which clinical SI earns trust through adoption, complications are likely as more providers, payors, and developers roll out clinical SI. Stakeholders would be well served to continue monitoring developments in state and federal regulatory oversight of clinical SI.