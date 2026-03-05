A Closer Look at HHS’s RFI on Accelerating the Adoption of AI in Clinical Care [Podcast]

In this episode, Rebecca Schaefer and Clarita Sullivan break down the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) recent Request for Information on Accelerating the Adoption and Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of Clinical Care. They discuss why HHS is seeking input from both AI innovators and those facing adoption barriers, what the agency hopes to achieve with this feedback, and how it could shape future regulations, reimbursement policies, and research priorities. If you are an in-house attorney navigating the evolving AI landscape, tune in for practical insights on regulatory trends, federal priorities, and what’s next for AI in healthcare. As mentioned in the episode, you can view HHS’s consolidated responses and copies of schedules here.