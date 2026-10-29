Clock Starts on FCC TCPA Revocation Order: Effective Date and Comment Deadlines Announced
Thursday, October 29, 2026
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As we reported, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted new rules to modify its 2024 revocation rules on September 30, 2026 in a Report and Order. The new rules will be effective on November, 25, 2026. 

New Rules 

The new rules allow callers to treat an opt-out received in response to an informational call or text as applying only to that category of message. Callers also may designate one or more of three approved methods as the exclusive means of revoking consent so long as the method is clearly and conspicuously disclosed on every call or text and on the caller's website. Financial institutions may also send exempt fraud alerts to wireless numbers obtained from a spouse or authorized family member, a customer call-in, or another institution’s records, rather than only numbers the customer provided directly.

Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM)

Comments on the FNPRM are due on November 25, 2026 and reply comments are due on December 28, 2026. As a reminder, the FCC seeks comment on cutting the deadline to honor revocations from ten to seven business days, requiring two-way texting, conditioning category-specific opt-out treatment on offering a one-step “revoke all” option, and treating separately branded affiliates as separate callers. 

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