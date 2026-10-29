Clock Starts on FCC TCPA Revocation Order: Effective Date and Comment Deadlines Announced

As we reported , the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted new rules to modify its 2024 revocation rules on September 30, 2026 in a Report and Order. The new rules will be effective on November, 25, 2026.

New Rules

The new rules allow callers to treat an opt-out received in response to an informational call or text as applying only to that category of message. Callers also may designate one or more of three approved methods as the exclusive means of revoking consent so long as the method is clearly and conspicuously disclosed on every call or text and on the caller's website. Financial institutions may also send exempt fraud alerts to wireless numbers obtained from a spouse or authorized family member, a customer call-in, or another institution’s records, rather than only numbers the customer provided directly.

Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM)