The Clock Is Already Running on Your Right to Get Paid

What Oilfield Services Companies Need to Know About Texas Mineral Liens Before a Customer Gets Into Trouble

Nine Energy Service filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on February 1, 2026. The Houston-based completion services company entered the process carrying approximately $388 million in total funded debt — most of it traced to a 2018 acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools that never quite penciled out. It emerged from bankruptcy on March 5, having shed roughly $320 million in senior secured notes through a debt-for-equity swap that wiped out existing shareholders entirely. The whole process took 32 days.

Nine’s restructuring was pre-packaged and orderly, and its first-day court filings included a commitment to pay trade vendors in full. That is a better outcome than many creditors see in an OFS bankruptcy. But Nine is now operating on a $135 million exit ABL facility in a sector where, according to the Dallas Fed’s Q1 2026 Energy Survey, operating margins for oilfield services firms remain negative — improving from -31.7 to -7 over the quarter, but not yet in positive territory. And based on the broader market signals, Nine is unlikely to be the only oilfield services company to file in the current environment.

The question every OFS company should be asking right now isn’t just “what happens if my customer files for bankruptcy?” It’s a more foundational one: “Do we have the legal tools in place to protect our receivables before a problem arrives?” In Texas, the answer depends almost entirely on whether you understand and properly use the state’s mineral lien statute.

The Market Backdrop Has Shifted — But Not in a Comfortable Direction

The Dallas Fed’s Q1 2026 Energy Survey, published in late March, showed the broadest measure of oil and gas business activity turning positive for the first time in nearly a year — jumping from -6.2 in Q4 2025 to 21.0 in Q1 2026. That improvement is real and is directly tied to the Strait of Hormuz conflict driving WTI prices, which averaged $94.65 per barrel during the survey collection period. For OFS firms specifically, the equipment utilization index moved from -12.2 to 30.2, and the prices received for services index jumped from -30 to 9.3.

The optimism, however, comes with a significant caveat. The Dallas Fed’s outlook uncertainty index climbed to 53.7 in Q1 — its highest reading in years — and the April 2026 special survey update, published just two weeks ago, tells a more complicated story. An OFS executive respondent put it plainly: “Within the oilfield services sector, the low-cost environment is starting to put companies out. We are having founders approach us to take them over. The balance sheet is drained, and the pathway to make money for immature firms with low capital reserves is difficult.”

The picture that emerges is a bifurcated market. Larger, better-capitalized OFS companies are benefiting from higher oil prices and increased activity. Smaller and mid-size firms are still navigating the hangover from 18 months of compressed margins and operator capital discipline — many with weakened balance sheets that leave little room for a slow-paying customer. The Dallas Fed’s April update found that 86 percent of executives believe future Strait of Hormuz disruptions are “very likely” or “somewhat likely” within the next five years, meaning price volatility and the conditions it creates for OFS payment risk are not going away.

When operators feel margin pressure — or when uncertainty freezes their capital planning — they slow-pay vendors. When they face serious financial stress, they stop paying entirely. OFS companies are typically unsecured creditors in a bankruptcy unless they have taken deliberate steps to protect themselves before the crisis arrives.

What the Texas Mineral Lien Statute Actually Does

Chapter 56 of the Texas Property Code gives oilfield services companies a collection tool that most other types of creditors simply don’t have. A mineral lien allows a contractor or subcontractor who has performed work or furnished materials in connection with oil and gas activities to attach a lien directly to the mineral property — the land, the leasehold, the well, the pipeline, the equipment on the lease — securing the unpaid debt against that property.

The statute is deliberately broad in who qualifies. A “mineral contractor” is any person who performs labor or furnishes material, machinery, or supplies used in mineral activities under a contract with the property owner. A “mineral subcontractor” is anyone who does the same under a contract with a mineral contractor. That covers the vast majority of oilfield services companies, from major completion service providers to equipment rental operations.

There is also a less obvious feature of Chapter 56 that many companies overlook. If you are a mineral subcontractor — meaning you contracted with an operator’s general contractor rather than with the operator directly — a properly served lien notice can “trap” funds in the hands of the property owner. Once the mineral property owner receives proper notice of your lien, it may withhold payment to the contractor in the amount claimed until the debt is settled. That is meaningful protection when a contractor in the middle of the chain is the one with the cash flow problem.

The Deadlines That Get Companies in Trouble

The mineral lien is a powerful remedy, but it comes with strict deadlines that Texas courts enforce without exception. Miss the window and the right is gone — period.

The lien affidavit must be filed within six months after the indebtedness accrues. For materials or services, the indebtedness accrues on the date those materials or services were last furnished. For labor performed by the day or week, it accrues at the end of the week the labor was performed. That six-month clock starts running the moment your work is done — not when the invoice goes unpaid, not when the dispute starts.

If you are a mineral subcontractor, there is an additional requirement: you must serve written notice on the property owner at least 10 days before filing your lien affidavit. That notice is a condition precedent to enforceability. Texas courts have held that failure to provide it is fatal to the claim.

The practical problem is the math. A typical OFS company may not begin formal collection efforts until an invoice is 60 or 90 days past due. By the time a customer relationship sours, conversations stall, and someone decides to escalate, two to three months may already have passed. At that point, the six-month deadline is not a comfortable cushion — it’s an emergency. And if that customer files for bankruptcy before the lien is perfected, an unperfected lien provides essentially no protection. You become an unsecured creditor and wait in line.

Once a lien is properly filed, there is a separate deadline to enforce it: a lawsuit to foreclose must be brought within two years after the last day to file the lien affidavit, or within one year after completion or termination of the work under the original contract, whichever is later. Miss that window and the lien is discharged by operation of law.

The Lien Waiver Hidden in Your MSA

Even companies that know about mineral liens sometimes discover — too late — that they waived the right to use them before they ever started work. This is one of the most consequential and least understood traps in standard oilfield services contracting.

Many operator-drafted MSAs contain language stating that the service company “irrevocably waives any and all rights to lien, sequester, attach, seize or assert a privilege over” the operator’s property. Sometimes the waiver is framed more subtly — as a “credit reliance clause” stating that the service company “relies on the creditworthiness” of the operator and will “look solely and exclusively” to the operator for payment. Courts have treated both formulations as enforceable mineral lien waivers.

In the 2019 Texas appellate case Mesa Southern CWS Acquisition v. Deep Energy Exploration Partners (No. 14-18-00708-CV, Tex. App.—Houston [14th Dist.] Nov. 21, 2019), a service company signed an MSA containing exactly that kind of language, performed work on multiple wells in Milam County, and went unpaid when the operator filed bankruptcy. The service company recorded mineral lien affidavits against the wells and sued the operator’s parent company to foreclose on them. The court held that the MSA’s credit reliance language was an enforceable waiver, dismissed the service company’s claims in their entirety, and ordered it to release its liens. The company recovered nothing from the property.

This isn’t an obscure edge case. Language of this type appears routinely in operator-drafted MSA forms and is easy to miss when the focus is on getting to work. If your company has signed agreements containing a lien waiver or credit reliance clause, your mineral lien rights may be gone before you ever knew you had them. Review your active MSAs now, before a collection situation arises.

What a Good Lien Program Looks Like

The companies that use mineral liens effectively don’t treat them as a last resort. They treat them as a routine part of accounts receivable management. That means building a system, not reacting to each situation individually.

Collect job information at the start of every engagement, not after a problem develops. The lien affidavit requires a description of the property subject to the lien, including the mineral property owner, the leasehold or well, and the county where the property is located. The easiest time to gather that information is before work begins.

Set a trigger for lien review at 90 days past due, not 120 or 180. Given the six-month deadline, the 10-day subcontractor notice requirement, time to prepare the affidavit, county clerk processing, and potential disputes about the accrual date, waiting too long is a real risk. A 90-day trigger gives counsel enough runway to act.

Know whether you are a mineral contractor or a mineral subcontractor on each project. The distinction matters because subcontractors have the additional 10-day notice requirement before filing. Companies that work across multiple projects may be a contractor on some and a subcontractor on others, and conflating the two is a common source of error.

Review your MSA templates for lien waiver and credit reliance language before signing new agreements. Negotiate to remove or narrow any provision that limits your recourse exclusively to the contracting entity or waives your right to encumber the operator’s property. If the operator insists on retaining some version of that language, push to limit it to disputed amounts that are made in writing within a defined timeframe.

Be cautious about filing a lien without a valid claim. An improperly filed lien affidavit can constitute slander of title, exposing the claimant to damages. The remedy is powerful precisely because it creates a cloud on the operator’s title — which means it should not be used carelessly or as a negotiating tactic.

One More Layer: Bankruptcy’s Automatic Stay

When a customer files for bankruptcy, the automatic stay under Section 362 of the Bankruptcy Code immediately halts virtually all collection activity, including the filing or perfection of liens. If your lien was not filed before the bankruptcy petition date, you generally cannot file it after — doing so without court permission is a violation of the stay. This is why waiting for clear signs of financial distress before acting on lien rights is a losing strategy. By the time a customer’s troubles are obvious to the market, the window for protection may already be closed.

A properly perfected mineral lien, filed before the bankruptcy petition, gives you secured creditor status against the liened property. That is a fundamentally different legal position than being an unsecured trade creditor. In a liquidation, unsecured creditors often recover cents on the dollar, if anything. Secured creditors have priority against the collateral securing their claim.

Nine Energy’s pre-packaged reorganization was structured to pay trade vendors in full, which is not uncommon for a company trying to emerge as a going concern and preserve relationships. But that outcome was a business decision Nine made — it was not a legal obligation to unsecured creditors. OFS companies that were paid only because Nine chose to do so learned something worth understanding: goodwill and legal protection are not the same thing, and in a messier restructuring, the distinction is everything.

The Takeaway

The Dallas Fed’s April 2026 survey update captured the current OFS market accurately: activity is picking up for companies positioned to take advantage of higher prices, but the underlying financial fragility built up through 18 months of compressed margins hasn’t disappeared. Smaller operators and service companies with thin capital reserves remain vulnerable, and the uncertainty about how long elevated prices will last — 86 percent of executives expect future Hormuz disruptions — makes multi-year planning difficult.

Texas mineral lien law gives oilfield services companies a meaningful tool to protect themselves in that environment. It is not complicated to use, but it requires discipline — particularly on timing and on MSA review. The companies that benefit from it are those that have a system in place before any specific customer relationship goes sideways. The companies that miss out are the ones that start asking about lien rights only after a customer has stopped returning calls — or after they’ve already signed away those rights without realizing it.