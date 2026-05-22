Clinical Trial Transparency Enforcement: A Practical Guide for Sponsors and Research Sites After FDA’s April 2026 Reminders

On April 13, 2026, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) publicly disclosed that it had sent targeted reminder messages on March 30, 2026, to more than 2,200 sponsors and researchers concerning over 3,000 registered clinical trials that appear to lack required results postings on ClinicalTrials.gov. The agency’s internal review indicated that nearly 30 percent of studies considered “highly likely” to be subject to mandatory reporting obligations still have no results available to the public. Former but then-current FDA Commissioner Marty Makary emphasized that the failure to report results distorts the scientific record by over-representing positive outcomes while concealing negative or inconclusive findings — a situation the agency views as a direct threat to public health and informed decision-making by patients, physicians, and regulators.

These reminders stem from long-standing statutory and regulatory requirements under Section 801 of the Food and Drug Administration Amendments Act of 2007 (FDAAA), codified at Public Health Service Act § 402(j) and FDA’s 2016 Final Rule implementing that provision (42 C.F.R. Part 11). In general, “applicable clinical trials” must have results submitted to ClinicalTrials.gov no later than one year after the trial’s primary completion date. The obligations apply regardless of whether the product ultimately receives marketing approval, and they extend to both positive and negative outcomes.

Although the March 30 messages are framed as voluntary compliance reminders rather than formal Notices of Noncompliance, they signal a clear shift toward more proactive, data-driven enforcement. Sponsors and research sites alike should treat this as an important opportunity to strengthen internal processes and contractual protections.

This renewed enforcement push underscores FDA’s commitment to combating publication bias and ensuring that both positive and negative clinical trial results are transparently available to patients, clinicians, and researchers. The sections below outline key considerations for sponsors and clinical trial sites.

Shared Risks for Sponsors and Research Sites Sponsors face the primary regulatory burden and potential civil monetary penalties. Research sites/institutions, infusion centers, and pharmacy-based trial locations also carry meaningful exposure through investigator responsibility, reputational risk, and sponsor relationship impacts. Common Compliance Gaps For Sponsors: Inadequate tracking of trial close-out timelines across multiple studies. Delays in final database lock or data cleaning. Poor coordination with Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) and research sites on results reporting obligations. Failure to maintain robust internal policies for ClinicalTrials.gov submissions.

For Research Sites, Infusion Centers, and Pharmacies: Delayed or incomplete case report form (CRF) completion and lock. Insufficient internal tracking of when a trial reaches its primary completion date. Lack of coordination between site research coordinators and sponsor data teams. Record retention shortfalls after study close-out. Confusion in decentralized or pharmacy-integrated models regarding which entity is responsible for specific data contributions.

Contracting Strategies: Practical Recommendations For Sponsors: Clearly designate the responsible party in every Clinical Trial Agreement (CTA) and protocol. Include firm timelines for data delivery to sites and receipt of site-specific data. Build in audit rights focused specifically on ClinicalTrials.gov readiness. Consider incentives, with proper fair market value (FMV) documentation, for timely site cooperation.

For Research Sites, Infusion Centers, and Pharmacies: Require sponsors to identify the responsible party in writing and provide copies of FDA correspondence to the site upon disclosure to ClinicalTrials.gov. Negotiate clear data delivery timelines from the sponsor, e.g., final datasets within 30 to 60 days of database lock. Seek indemnification for penalties or reputational harm arising from sponsor-side reporting failures. Include payment protection clauses preventing withholding of final payments due to issues not caused by the site.

Mutual / Joint Recommendations: Add specific ClinicalTrials.gov compliance audit rights for both parties Include termination rights if one party repeatedly fails to meet reporting obligations. For infusion suites and pharmacy-based sites under management agreements, ensure the Master Services Agreement (MSA) clearly allocates compliance responsibilities.

Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute Considerations

Both sponsors and sites should carefully evaluate arrangements involving investigator payments, equipment grants, free supplies, study acceleration bonuses, or performance incentives: The Stark law requires consideration of any potential financial relationships that might result in referrals for designated health services to avoid submitting improper claims for federal health care program reimbursement. All payments must be supported by FMV documentation. Compensation must not be tied to the volume or value of referrals. Any bonuses linked to study timelines or results reporting require heightened scrutiny and strong documentation of legitimate operational purposes.

Practical Compliance Checklist For Sponsors: Conduct an immediate internal audit of all applicable trials with pending or overdue results obligations. Designate a central ClinicalTrials.gov compliance lead or team. Update template CTAs and site agreements with the provisions above. Implement automated tracking tools to flag upcoming one-year deadlines. Review and strengthen policies with CROs and vendors.

For Research Sites, Infusion Centers, and Pharmacies: Review all active trials for registration status and upcoming results due dates. Designate an internal “ClinicalTrials.gov Coordinator”, even if part-time or part of a current role. Develop and implement a written standard operating procedure (SOP) for supporting results reporting. Request written confirmation from each sponsor regarding the responsible party and expected timelines. Hold structured study close-out meetings that explicitly address ClinicalTrials.gov responsibilities. Consider participation in site networks or industry groups that share compliance resources and templates.



Conclusion and How We Can Help

FDA’s April 2026 enforcement signal marks a meaningful shift toward greater accountability in clinical trial transparency. Sponsors and research sites that act proactively now will reduce regulatory risk, strengthen partnerships, protect reputations, and improve operational efficiency. More broadly, the reminder campaign underscores that results reporting is central to maintaining a complete scientific record, supporting informed clinical decision-making, and preserving public trust in the clinical research enterprise.