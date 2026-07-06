CliftonLarsonAllen Grows Pacific Northwest Footprint with Addition of Perkins & Company

Minneapolis-based IPA 100 firm CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA; FY24 net revenue of $2.05 billion) announced that Portland, Ore.-based IPA 200 firm Perkins & Company (FY24 net revenue of $46 million) has joined CLA, effective July 1.

Founded in 1986, Perkins & Company serves privately held businesses and nonprofit organizations across the Pacific Northwest. The combination expands CLA's presence in Portland and Southwest Washington while adding more than 200 professionals and four decades of regional experience.

CLA said the combination grew out of a long-standing relationship between the firms rather than a brokered process, reflecting its independent, partner-owned approach to growth. Perkins & Company clients will continue working with the same local professionals while gaining access to CLA’s broader national and global resources.

"Perkins & Company brings a strong reputation in the Pacific Northwest and a culture centered on relationships and community," said Paul Bailey, chief growth officer at CLA. "Their experience serving privately held businesses, nonprofits and professional services organizations aligns well with CLA's approach, and we're pleased to welcome their team as they continue serving clients locally."