Clients Single Out the Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation

The BTI Consulting Group’s 17th Annual Litigation Outlook uncovers new thinking and insight for 2027. Corporate counsel describe the litigation world as: Contentious. Mean. Aggressive. Chaotic. Inventive. Corporate counsel have more matters they want to win and not settle. They face new litigation with the potential to shut down a line of business.

These insights are based on the results of BTI's most recent survey of more than 300 corporate counsel covering 16 industries accounting for more than 80% of large company spending on outside counsel.

This just-released report discusses how clients want counsel who can give them an unfair advantage. They seek out firms who thrive on chaos and are unrelenting in their commitment to win. This speaks to the risks and contentiousness of today’s litigation.

Clients almost never use RFPs to hire these firms. They rely on trusted peer recommendations, observations in court, how firms talk about themselves – and how they present themselves in the first conversation. They are confident and embrace the lack of precedent or defending a potential nuclear verdict.

Outside counsel tell us they believe hiring a fearsome firm enables them to strike fear into opponents – giving them an advantage from day one. They see cases move faster, settle stronger, and cost less when the other side is scared to fight.

One of the most important parts of the survey is the client’s ranking of the law firms they don’t want to see on the other side of the table. These are the firms they don’t want to litigate against. This is the only purely organic ranking of its kind – no law firms can submit clients, referrals, credentials, and clients are not offered prompts or suggestions. The only law firms included come solely from clients.

We analyze the BTI Most Feared Law Firm rankings based on the number of clients identifying a firm – and the reasons why. We put these into 4 categories: The BTI Fearsome Foursome – the most feared of all, The BTI Feared – feared almost as much as the Fearsome Foursome, The BTI Awesome Opponents – widely feared, The BTI Intimidating Opponents – respected and admired for their fearsome nature.

Only 4 of 92 law firms rise above the rest as the most Fearsome.

Special congratulations to Quinn Emanuel for its 5th year in a row as the Number 1 Most Feared Law Firm in 2027. The most Feared Firms are as follows:

Learn why the Fearsome Foursome continue to drive the conversation, along with the details on all corporate counsel law firm preferences – by name – and who stands out in each of 8 key litigation segments – and why, in the just-released BTI Litigation Outlook 2027.

You can use The BTI Litigation Outlook 2027 to map out exactly where the litigation spending is and isn’t – enabling you to target your business development efforts to the best and most robust opportunities



Disclaimer: The National Law Review is not a service that refers people to attorneys or other professionals and cannot attest that any person or organization you contact through our website will be able to assist you. Kindly review the National Law Review’s Terms of Use and Legal Disclaimer before using our Web site