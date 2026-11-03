Clients Name the Law Firms Best at Complex Litigation

The BTI Consulting Group’s 17th Annual Litigation Outlook uncovers new thinking for 2027. The deluge of new, complex, and exceptionally large claims is dominating their thinking. Corporate counsel are focused on fighting this litigation and ensuring it doesn’t encroach on their company’s growth plans.

These insights are based on the results of BTI's most recent survey of more than 300 corporate counsel covering 16 industries accounting for more than 80% of large company spending on outside counsel.

This just-released report goes on to reveal why complex litigation has taken center stage, the firms corporate counsel prefer to use across 8 key segments of litigation – by name – and what separates the firms winning the work from everyone else.

The key findings uncover how and why clients are thinking about managing litigation in a new way. These include:

Most of this work never sees an RFP. Clients are relying on casual interviews, discussions with firms they think like to tackle issues with little or no precedent, or a complimentary comment from a trusted peer.

More than 70% of clients are increasing their budgets or keeping them at elevated levels – driving record spending levels.

Clients are paying premium rates for firms with new ideas and approaches – and applying unrelenting price pressure on routine work.

One of the most important parts of the survey is the client’s ranking of the law firms they see as best in each of 8 litigation segments. This is the only purely organic ranking of its kind – no law firms can submit clients, referrals or credentials, and clients are not offered prompts or suggestions. The only law firms included in BTI rankings come solely from clients.

We analyze the law firm rankings based on the number of clients identifying a firm – and the reasons why. We put these into 4 categories: Powerhouses – best of the best, Leaders – exceptionally strong, Distinguished – strong, Standouts – who deliver impressive performances.

We use this organic feedback to rank firms in Complex Litigation, IP Litigation, Class Action, Complex Labor and Employment, Bet-the-Company, and others. Clients rank law firms as follows for Complex Litigation:

We only heard about 253 firms of the 650 competing for business – so each of these firms enjoys an edge over more than ½ the firms clients consider.

The BTI Litigation Outlook 2027 is available now. BTI has been the Gold Standard for more than 15 years – learn where the complex matters are, how to win them – and who clients rank as best.

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