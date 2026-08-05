Client Alert- Ohio Board of Pharmacy Extends Reporting Deadline for Theft or Significant Loss of Prescription Drugs

Effective August 8, 2026, Terminal Distributor of Dangerous Drugs (TDDD) licensees will have 45 days following the discovery of theft or significant loss of controlled and/or non-controlled prescription drugs to submit to the Board of Pharmacy (the Board) a detailed report of such theft or significant loss. Currently, the timeframe for submitting these reports to the Board is 30 days from discovery. The changes align with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) requirements for reporting significant losses and theft of controlled substances on DEA Form 106.

Licensees are still required to provide initial notification to the Board upon the discovery of a theft or significant loss of controlled and/or non-controlled prescription drugs but will soon have additional time to complete and submit the subsequent report. Further, licensees must continue to notify the Board immediately upon the discovery of any theft or loss of prescription blanks, written prescription orders not yet dispensed, or original prescription orders that have been dispensed. See OAC 4729:5-3-02; see also TDDD Inspection Guide for Clinic and Prescriber Offices.