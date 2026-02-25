Clearing the Haze- What Employers Should Expect as Proposed Loosening of Federal Marijuana Regulation Moves Forward (US)
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Marijuana has been and is presently classified as a Schedule I drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA), defined as having high abuse potential with no accepted medical use (Schedule I also includes heroin, LSD and MDMA (commonly known as “ecstasy”)). First recommended by the Biden Administration in 2023, on December 18, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order directing the Department of Justice to “take all necessary steps . . . in the most expeditious manner” to complete the rulemaking process related to rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Moving marijuana to Schedule III – defined as drugs with a “moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependance,” including anabolic steroids and testosterone – would, among other things, acknowledge the widely accepted medical use of marijuana. This in turn could have substantial downstream effects on employers and employees.

Impacts on Employers

Rescheduling Has Yet to Occur. While the rulemaking process is underway, it’s crucial for employers to recognize that marijuana is still a Schedule I drug under the CSA until any rescheduling is complete. Currently, rescheduling has not occurred and may not occur for an extended period of time. Neither the Executive Order nor any other announcements from the Trump Administration have detailed just how swiftly the often-slow process could move.

This being the case, employees must continue to adhere to existing federal regulations mandating drug testing. For example, any employee performing safety‐sensitive functions subject to drug testing under the Department of Transportation’s drug testing regulations remain prohibited from using marijuana and remain subject to related testing. These restrictions apply to pilots, school bus drivers, truck drivers, train engineers, subway operators, aircraft maintenance personnel, armed transit security personnel, ship captains and pipeline emergency response personnel, among others.

Even after rescheduling, employers may prohibit employee impairment. Even if marijuana becomes a Schedule III drug, employers still likely will be able to require employees to adhere to policies that prohibit marijuana use and impairment in the workplace, including drug testing, subject to local and state laws.

Rescheduling May Lead to Increased ADA Claims. Although more than thirty-five states have authorized the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes, courts have rejected accommodation-related claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) stemming from medical marijuana use, citing that marijuana currently remains illegal under federal law. But in some circumstances, the ADA creates a safe harbor for individuals using controlled substances pursuant to a valid prescription and appropriate use. So, once marijuana is rescheduled to Schedule III, establishing it has currently accepted medical uses in treatment in the United States, employees may attempt to assert ADA claims alleging adverse actions were taken against them based solely on the employee’s medicinal marijuana use. While it remains uncertain whether reclassifying marijuana will cause a marked uptick in these claims, employers still have recourse for disruptive behavior. For example, employers would likely continue to be permitted to take employment actions if the employee’s medical marijuana use poses a direct threat to safety, if an employee is impaired while working or has requested an unreasonable accommodation (for example, to use marijuana during working time).

Remain mindful of state and local laws. While rescheduling would impact federal law, employers still need to be mindful of state and local laws that regulate drug policies and testing, some of which provide protections to marijuana users. For example, under Arizona’s Medical Marijuana Act, it is unlawful for an employer to discriminate against an employee or applicant who holds a valid medical marijuana card based on their status as a cardholder (with some exceptions).

© Copyright 2026 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP

Sweeping Claims, Sliding Stones: Mastering AI Patent Prosecution with a Curling Twist
by: Christopher W. Adams , Frank L. Bernstein
Raising the Stakes: New Gambling Advertising Rules in Ireland
by: Jane O’Grady
Statistics Update – Time To Decision, Reversal Rates, and En Banc Petitions
by: Colter Paulson
The Importance of Being Earnest…
by: Francesco Liberatore
The Importance of Being Ernest…
by: Francesco Liberatore
Reform of European Sustainability Regulation – CSRD and CSDDD Following the Conclusion of the Trilogue Negotiations
by: Andreas Fillmann
Global Trends in Non-competes
by: David Whincup , Morna Mackenzie
When Artificial Intelligence Discriminates: Employer Compliance in the Rise of AI Hiring (US)
by: Labor and Employment Practice Group Squire Patton Boggs
Pay Transparency – Italian Draft Confirms and Surprises at the Same Time
by: Marga Caproni , Elsa Mora
What to Expect on the EU Deforestation-Free Regulation in 2026
by: Christina Economides
The EU Automotive Omnibus: Simplifying Vehicle Regulation as Part of the Clean Mobility Transition
by: Francesco Liberatore , Valerio Giovannini
Greenhushing: The Indirect Consequence of the Crackdown on Greenwashing?
by: Carlton Daniel , Paul Jinks
Result-Oriented Patent Claims Dismissed under Rule 12(b)(6) as being Ineligible
by: Alex E. Wolcott

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 