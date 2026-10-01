Clean Air Act Operator Liability- When Does a Parent Company Cross the Line? [Podcast]

In this episode of the Environmental Law Monitor, Jason Hutt and Jacob Brandes, attorneys in Bracewell’s environment, lands and resources practice, join host Daniel Pope to discuss parent-company operator liability under the Clean Air Act through United States v. EES Coke Battery, LLC. They examine the district court’s application of the Supreme Court’s Bestfoods framework beyond its familiar CERCLA cleanup context.

A company can face operator liability when it participates in and controls a facility’s day-to-day environmental operations, even if another entity holds the permit. Jason and Jacob outline the facility’s permitting and reporting violations, the penalties and relief ordered, and the court’s reasoning for holding three parent entities liable alongside the subsidiary. The conversation also looks closely at the evidence of control: broad master services agreements, parent-company involvement in operations and authority over compliance spending.

Episode Highlights

[2:00] United States v. EES Coke Battery Puts Parent Companies in Focus. Jason sets up the distinction driving this episode: In EES Coke, the question is whether a parent company’s involvement in a facility’s environmental operations can also expose it to Clean Air Act compliance liability.

[6:13] A Facility Change Leads to $100 Million Civil Penalty. After an operational change increased sulfur dioxide emissions at a coke oven battery, the facility faced permitting and reporting violations. Jacob walks through the district court’s response: a $100 million civil penalty for the permitting violation, a $1 million penalty for the reporting violation, an order to bring the facility into New Source Review compliance within 250 days, and $20 million for community air quality projects.

[9:46] CERCLA and the Clean Aire Act Share Words, Not Context. The permit names the subsidiary as the facility’s operator, but the district court held three parent entities liable as well. To reach that result, it applied a Supreme Court framework developed for CERCLA cleanup liability to a Clean Air Act compliance case, reasoning that the statutes use essentially the same owner-and-operator definitions. Jason explains why that comparison is contested.

[16:40] Master Services Agreemetns Gave the Parent Companies Authorities They Used. The court looked at more than who signed the facility’s permit. As Jacob explains, the parent entities’ master services agreements granted broad authority, and the court found that authority was exercised. Agreements layered through the corporate family help explain why the analysis reached beyond the direct parent.

[23:12] Shared Expertise Need Not Mean Shared Control. Corporate families can use shared staff, dual officers and services agreements to support environmental compliance. The practical question, Jacob says, is whether the subsidiary retains meaningful control over day-to-day compliance and spending decisions. Jason likewise emphasizes making those decisions at the level of the entity intended to operate the facility.