Class Action Litigation Newsletter | Winter 2025/2026
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
This GT Newsletter summarizes recent class-action decisions from across the United States.

Highlights from this issue include:

  • Second Circuit vacates decision dismissing antitrust action against drug manufacturers, rejecting standing arguments based on Illinois Brick.
     
  • Third Circuit reverses denial of motion to compel arbitration, holding defendant did not waive arbitration rights as to absent class members despite years of litigation activity.
     
  • Fourth Circuit holds data breach plaintiffs must show public dissemination of their personal information to establish Article III standing.
     
  • Fifth Circuit holds that Texas would not recognize cross-jurisdictional tolling.
     
  • Eighth Circuit reverses class certification of Missouri Merchandising Practices Act claims.
     
  • Illinois Supreme Court reverses nationwide class certification in FACTA action, holding the named plaintiff lacked common-law standing when she alleged only an increased risk of identity theft without any concrete injury.
     
  • Ninth Circuit overrules prior precedent that diversity jurisdiction under CAFA is determined only at time of removal, based on recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
