Class Action Litigation Newsletter | Winter 2025/2026

Highlights from this issue include: Second Circuit vacates decision dismissing antitrust action against drug manufacturers, rejecting standing arguments based on Illinois Brick.



Third Circuit reverses denial of motion to compel arbitration, holding defendant did not waive arbitration rights as to absent class members despite years of litigation activity.



Fourth Circuit holds data breach plaintiffs must show public dissemination of their personal information to establish Article III standing.



Fifth Circuit holds that Texas would not recognize cross-jurisdictional tolling.



Eighth Circuit reverses class certification of Missouri Merchandising Practices Act claims.



Illinois Supreme Court reverses nationwide class certification in FACTA action, holding the named plaintiff lacked common-law standing when she alleged only an increased risk of identity theft without any concrete injury.



Ninth Circuit overrules prior precedent that diversity jurisdiction under CAFA is determined only at time of removal, based on recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Winter 2025/2026