Class Action Lawsuit Targets Dog Food Advertised as Natural
Thursday, May 21, 2026
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  • lawsuit filed last month in the Superior Court for the State of California, County of Los Angeles against Post Consumer Brands, LLC dba Nature’s Recipe alleged that the company falsely and misleadingly advertised its dog food products as “natural” in spite of the fact that their products contained allegedly synthetic ingredients. The Defendant advertised the products with a variety of similar natural claims including “natural ingredients” and “inspired by nature.” The lawsuit also alleged that the brand name “Nature’s Recipe,” along with the “green color schemes, nature-based imagery, and depictions of wholesome ingredients and outdoor environments” gave the impression that the product was composed exclusively of natural ingredients.
  • The complaint contains a list of 45 alleged synthetic ingredients, one or more of which were allegedly included in all of the Defendant’s products. The list consists of mostly vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.
  • Notably the marketing and labeling materials included in the complaint do not explicitly make any representation that the products are 100% natural. Indeed, several of the claims appear to suggest that the products contain non-natural vitamins, minerals, and nutrients (e.g., It’s simply a tasty, natural dog food with added vitamins, minerals, and nutrients”).
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