Hospitals that build the right care partnerships now will be better positioned for the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement Expanded (CJR-X) Model's mandatory, nationwide bundled payment model beginning Jan. 1, 2028.

This is the second client alert in Barnes & Thornburg's six-part CJR-X series, following our October 2026 alert on the model's core features. This alert focuses on the relationships hospitals should identify, structure, and operationalize before CJR-X begins.

As discussed in our first alert, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized CJR-X in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) final rule issued July 31, 2026. The mandatory payment model begins Jan. 1, 2028, making 2027 the pre-implementation year for most acute care hospitals. CJR-X holds participant hospitals accountable for all Medicare Part A and Part B spending and quality (subject to limited exclusions) during a joint replacement episode through 90 days after discharge — an approach that makes coordinated physician and post-acute relationships central to financial and clinical performance.

The following priorities can help hospital leaders turn CJR-X's care-redesign requirements into a practical partnership strategy.

Five CJR-X Partnership Priorities for Hospitals and Health Systems

1. Selecting CJR-X Collaborators and Preferred Providers

CJR-X permits participant hospitals to enter into sharing arrangements with eligible CJR-X collaborators, which include skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), home health agencies (HHAs), long-term care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facilities (CORFs), physicians (including orthopedic surgeons), nonphysician practitioners, therapists in private practice, outpatient therapy providers, physician group practices, hospitals, critical access hospitals, nonphysician provider group practices, therapy group practices, and Medicare accountable care organizations. Hospitals may recommend preferred providers, but beneficiaries must retain freedom of choice; hospitals may not charge or accept fees for placement on a preferred-provider list. The strongest CJR-X collaborator networks will combine clinical capability, geographic access, reliable data exchange, and a demonstrated ability to follow the hospital's pathway. Selection should also account for capacity, patient acuity, service-area coverage, experience with joint replacement recovery, and willingness to participate in care-redesign governance.

2. Engaging Orthopedic Surgeons, Other Providers and Physician Groups

Orthopedic surgeons influence implant selection, site of service, discharge destination, and adherence to the hospital's care pathway. CMS-sponsored evaluations of the original Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement (CJR) Model found that surgeon engagement and preferred post-acute networks drove success. Hospitals should identify the physicians, physician groups, nonphysician practitioners, and therapy groups whose participation can improve episode performance, then define shared quality goals, data access, governance participation, and permissible gainsharing or alignment arrangements. CJR-X collaborators may include individual physicians, physician group practices, nonphysician provider group practices, therapists in private practice, and other eligible providers. Early engagement can also help align surgeons and hospital leaders on clinical protocols, patient education, and the measures used to assess the episode.

3. Skilled Nursing and Other Facility-Based Post-Acute Providers

More than 40% of joint replacement spending in prior Medicare bundled payment models occurred after the hospital stay. As a result, SNFs, LTCHs, IRFs, CORFs, and other facility-based post-acute providers will be important partners for hospitals under CJR-X. The SNF three-day rule waiver may apply to a qualifying SNF stay within 30 days after the anchor hospitalization or procedure when the SNF has an overall rating of at least three stars for at least seven of the prior 12 months. CMS publishes a quarterly qualifying list. SNFs furnishing services under swing-bed agreements may qualify for the three-day rule waiver without regard to star ratings. Hospitals should confirm admission, transfer, escalation, and data-sharing processes with each post-acute provider before directing patients into a pathway.

4. Home Health and Downstream Providers: Home Visit and Telehealth Waivers

Relationships with HHAs, therapists in private practice, and other downstream providers should be evaluated to develop the hospital's care pathways and identify care partners committed to CJR-X success. The post-discharge home visit waiver permits up to nine visits per episode by licensed clinical staff under general supervision for beneficiaries who do not qualify for home health, using a CJR-X-specific G-code. CJR-X also includes a telehealth waiver of geographic and originating site rules, with new home visit telehealth G-codes. Hospitals should determine which partners can deliver timely visits, communicate changes in condition, support medication and mobility goals, and provide usable information or required data to the hospital and physicians to meet CJR-X quality measures.

5. Structuring Compliant CJR-X Sharing Arrangements

Sharing arrangements with CJR-X collaborators should be voluntary, in writing, and signed before care is furnished under such arrangements. They should include objective quality criteria, data-sharing expectations, care pathways, participation in care-redesign and governance meetings, audit and record-retention rights, termination for noncompliance, and beneficiary-notice obligations. Hospitals should document how proposed gainsharing payments relate to quality and care redesign and how the arrangement satisfies the applicable fraud-and-abuse framework. Arrangements must not induce a reduction in medically necessary care or restrict clinical judgment, including device or supply selection, and payments may not reflect the volume or value of referrals. Arrangements should also require that collaborators give written notice the first time they furnish a service in an episode, and the hospital's notice must list or link to its financial collaborators. Hospitals must also submit quarterly Financial Arrangements Lists and Clinician Engagement Lists to CMS, and CMS may bar payments to collaborators subject to integrity actions. Additionally, any CJR-X participant hospital entering into a sharing arrangement must ensure its compliance program addresses oversight of sharing arrangements and compliance with CJR-X requirements.

Next Steps: Building CJR-X Care Partnerships in 2027

With CJR-X beginning Jan. 1, 2028, calendar year 2027 is the pre-implementation year to identify care partners, test pathways, establish governance and data processes, and finalize compliant agreements. Hospitals that begin this work now will be better positioned to manage the full 90-day episode and the financial and quality consequences of downstream care. To discuss how CJR-X affects your organization, contact Gabriel Scott or Meredith Williams.