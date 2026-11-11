Civil Rights Dept. May Investigate Claims Of Out-Of-State Employee

Civil Rights Dep’t v. Space Exploration Techs. Corp., 123 Cal. App. 5th 89 (2026)

A former SpaceX employee who lived and worked in Washington filed an administrative complaint with the California Civil Rights Department (the CRD) alleging sex discrimination and retaliation under the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA). She alleged that the relevant employment decisions had connections to California, including California-based managers to whom she reported. At SpaceX’s request, the CRD narrowed its subpoena to documents bearing on the jurisdictional question of where the relevant decisions were made, approved, or ratified; when SpaceX declined to respond further, the CRD successfully petitioned the superior court to enforce the subpoena. The Court of Appeal affirmed, rejecting SpaceX’s position that FEHA can never protect an employee who works outside California as well as its argument that enforcement of the subpoena violated the presumption against extraterritorial application of state law. The Court emphasized that the CRD’s authority to investigate is distinct from the ultimate question of whether FEHA’s substantive protections apply and that an investigation may be justified by fewer California connections than would be required to establish a FEHA violation.