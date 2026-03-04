Citizen Petition Calls for FDA to Disclose Company Names Associated with Foodborne Illness Outbreaks
Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • “STOP Foodborne Illness,” a non-profit organization, petitioned FDA last month to adopt a policy of publicly disclosing the names of all companies associated with foodborne illness outbreaks, whether or not there is a related recall.
  • FDA has long viewed certain business relationships, such as raw material supplier lists, finished product customer lists, and trace-back information as confidential commercial information (CCI), protected from public disclosure. The petition argues that FDA incorrectly classifies company names as CCI under the Trade Secrets Act. The Trade Secrets Act permits disclosure of CCI when “provided by law” (18 USC 1905). FDA considers this requirement met in a recall situation based on 21 CFR 20.91, which permits the use of non-public information to the extent necessary to effectuate an enforcement action.
  • The petition requests that FDA change its interpretation of CCI to exclude company names “through an agency statement or memorandum.” In the alternative, the petition requests that the agency either:
    • Disclose company names in recall situations by relying on its authority to “protect the public by ensuring that foods are safe” (21 USC 393(b)(2)(A)).
    • Revise the language in 21 CFR 20.91 to permit the disclosure of company names in all outbreak situations. The petition disfavors this latter approach because it would require rulemaking.
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

Agencies Declare Botulism Outbreak Over
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Lawsuits Target Soy Lecithin and Xanthan Gum in Relation to “No Artificial Preservative” Claims
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Class Certification Denied in ‘Smokehouse’ Almonds Suit
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
January 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims
by: Sophia B. Castillo , Mitzi Ng Clark
State-Level GRAS Disclosure Bills Reintroduced
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Announces New Guidance and Exemptions Under Food Traceability Rule
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Texas Court Blocks Enforcement of Texas Warning Label Requirement
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
California Introduces GRAS Legislation
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
NOSB Opines on BPI Petition Concerning Synthetic Polymers in Organics Compost
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
California’s SB 1033 Would Require Heavy Metal Disclosures for Protein Products
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
New GRAS Legislation Proposed (GRAS Oversight and Transparency Act)
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Adds 15 New Substances to its Inventory of Effective FCS Notifications
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
U.S. Bill Would Create Board to Review Self-determined, Pre-2000 GRAS Substances
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 