CIT Orders Refund of IEEPA Duties on “Any and All” Unliquidated Entries
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Key Takeaways

  • CIT Judge Eaton ordered CBP to refund the IEEPA duties for (1) any and all unliquidated entries entered subject to the IEEPA duties and (2) any liquidated entries where liquidation is not final.
  • Importers could be relieved of their burden to file protests for liquidated entries, but they should continue to do so for any entries for which protest deadlines are looming.
  • CBP must propose a plan for implementation no later than March 6 and also address the issue of IEEPA duties collected on entries for which liquidation is final (i.e., those past their protest deadline). 

On the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump invalidating tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA), the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) Judge Richard Eaton issued an order on March 4 directing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to: (1) liquidate “any and all” unliquidated entries that were entered subject to the IEEPA duties without regard to the IEEPA duties and (2) reliquidate any liquidated entries for which liquidation is not final yet without regard to the IEEPA duties. 

CIT Order Broadly Extended to All Affected Importers

Although the order was issued in a case brought by Atmus Filtration, Inc., Judge Eaton emphasized that its reach extends broadly to the “millions of entries that were entered subject to IEEPA duties.” As the order made clear, “{a}ll importers of record whose entries were subject to IEEPA duties are entitled to the benefit of the Learning Resources decision.” In addition, Judge Eaton ordered the parties to return to court on March 6 to discuss implementing his order and address the issue of liquidated entries past the protest period, for which liquidation is considered final.

What This Means for Importers

More than 2,000 lawsuits are currently pending at the CIT. Judge Eaton’s order now provides clarity that for unliquidated entries and liquidated entries for which liquidation is not final, all importers are entitled to refunds for IEEPA duties paid — regardless of whether they filed a lawsuit. 

Judge Eaton also indicated that he will be the only judge to hear cases related to IEEPA duty refunds to prevent contrary decisions on the refund process. Accordingly, unless the U.S. government appeals, the order will serve as the legal basis for refunds for these two types of entries. 

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Polsinelli PC

Off and Running: The U.S. House of Representatives Kicks Off the Fiscal Year 2027 Appropriations Cycle
by: Julius W. Hobson, Jr. , Mark W. Weller
California Wage-and-Hour Compliance in 2026: Core Labor Code Risks and the Continuing Impact of PAGA
by: Tina Tellado , Mary T. Vu
Navigating California’s New Venture Capital Reporting Framework Beginning March 1, 2026
by: Bert Stemmler , Daniel L. McAvoy
Court Rules on How Client Use of AI for Legal Strategy is Not Protected
by: Romaine C. Marshall , Matt A. Todd
Post-SCOTUS Tariff Reset: Trump Replaces IEEPA Duties with Temporary Section 122 10% Import Surcharge, Likely to Increase to 15%
by: Deanna Tanner Okun , Dominic L. Bianchi
D.C. Download- S1 E 12: A Conversation with Chris Klomp — Inside CMS, HHS, and the Road Ahead [Podcast]
by: Marisa Campbell , Harry Sporidis
District Court Rejects FTC’s Expanded HSR Rule, Leaving Merger Filings Uncertain
by: Matthew C. Hans , Arindam Kar
A Win on Fraud, a Warning on Valuation: Takeaways from North Donald
by: Lauren P. DeSantis-Then , William J. Sanders
FinCEN Order on Suspected Minnesota Fraud Takes Effect
by: Travis P. Nelson
Escalated CCPA Enforcement Delivers Record $2.75M Settlement and Expanded Focus
by: Caitlin A. Smith , Pavel (Pasha) A. Sternberg
DC Download-S1 E 11: From Executive Orders to Enforcement: Polsinelli’s 2026 Playbook [Podcast]
by: Marisa Campbell , Harry Sporidis
New FDA Drug Reforms: Congress Extends Voucher Incentive, Clarifies Orphan Exclusivity and Provides Greater Transparency for Q1/Q2 Generic Approvals
by: Claire Davies , Chad A. Landmon
The Hidden Risks of AI Notetakers: What Organizations Need to Evaluate Before Deployment
by: Pavel (Pasha) A. Sternberg , Caitlin A. Smith

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 