CIT Judge Notes CBP Has Made ‘Satisfactory Progress’ on Its Tariff Refund Portal
Monday, March 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

As noted in our March 13 GT Alert, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is developing a refund process for importers who paid duties the Trump administration imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Court of International Trade (CIT) has been overseeing CBP’s progress in the case Atmus Filtration, Inc. v. United States, Court No. 26-01259, before Judge Richard K. Eaton. Below are three key developments from the week of March 17, 2026.

IEEPA Tariff Refund System Update

On March 19, CBP Executive Director Brandon Lord filed a declaration with the CIT, providing updated completion estimates for each component of CBP’s new refund system, known as the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE), within CBP’s Automated Commercial Environment (ACE). The four CAPE components and their current status are as follows:

  • Claim Portal: 73% complete. CBP has begun testing substantially developed capabilities and will continue multiple rounds of critical testing prior to deployment.
     
  • Mass Processing: 45% complete. CBP is developing two critical functions: ACE validations (to ensure automated entry summary updates are processed correctly) and event history tracking (to maintain an audit trail). CBP plans to complete remaining validations and begin testing within the week.
     
  • Review and Liquidation/Reliquidation: 80% complete. CBP has begun testing CAPE’s liquidation/reliquidation function, with additional development and testing dependent on progress of other CAPE components.
     
  • Refund: 63% complete. CBP has completed development of CAPE-specific refund processing functionality and has conducted testing of the refund consolidation function, which will consolidate refunds by liquidation/reliquidation date and importer of record.

In response to this progress report, in a March 20 order (Amended Order) Judge Eaton found that CBP continues to make “satisfactory progress toward the timely completion” of the IEEPA refund process and continued the suspension of his prior order requiring immediate liquidation of entries without IEEPA duties. Judge Eaton has ordered CBP to file a further progress report by 12:00 p.m. ET on March 31, 2026, with a closed settlement conference to follow that same day at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Final Liquidation and Protest Rights

At a March 19 settlement conference, the parties to the Atmus Filtration case discussed how to treat entries for which liquidation had already become final. Understanding the significance of this distinction requires brief background on the liquidation process.

  • What Is Liquidation? Liquidation is the final computation of duties owed on an imported entry. Until an entry is liquidated, the amount of duties owed remains subject to adjustment. Once CBP liquidates an entry, the importer is notified, and that liquidation becomes final if it is not protested within the applicable timeframe.
     
  • The 180-Day Protest Period: Under 19 U.S.C. § 1514, an importer generally has 180 days from the date of liquidation to file a protest with CBP challenging the liquidation. This is a strict deadline. If an importer fails to file a timely protest, the liquidation becomes final and the duties assessed are no longer subject to challenge through the administrative protest process. Once liquidation is final, the avenues for relief narrow.
     
  • Why This Matters for IEEPA Refunds: The Amended Order directs CBP to liquidate unliquidated entries without regard to IEEPA duties, and to reliquidate entries for which liquidation is not yet final. However, the Amended Order does not — and as a practical matter cannot — address entries for which liquidation has already become final. The parties did not reach a resolution on how to provide relief for those entries at the March 19 settlement conference, and the Amended Order expressly notes that importers should be aware of the remedies available under 19 U.S.C. § 1514.

Importers who have paid IEEPA duties on entries that have already been liquidated may wish to act promptly to determine:

  • Whether the 180-day protest period under § 1514 remains open for any of their affected entries; and
     
  • Whether they should file a protest to preserve their right to a refund, particularly given the uncertainty over whether the CAPE refund process will extend to finally liquidated entries.

Given the strict and non-extendable nature of the § 1514 protest deadline, importers should consider reviewing their entries and evaluating their options.

Expansion to Brazil and India

At the March 19 settlement conference, Judge Eaton announced he would expand the scope of his March 5 order. The Amended Order encompasses all duties imposed pursuant to IEEPA, now explicitly including those imposed on imports from Brazil and India.

The Amended Order directs CBP to liquidate all unliquidated entries subject to any IEEPA duties — including those from Brazil and India — without regard to those duties, and to reliquidate any liquidated entries for which liquidation is not yet final, likewise without regard to IEEPA duties. However, this directive is suspended pending CBP’s continued satisfactory progress on the development and completion of the CAPE refund system. Should CBP fail to demonstrate satisfactory progress, Judge Eaton might lift the suspension, which would require immediate compliance.

Importers of goods from Brazil and India subject to IEEPA duties should take note of this development and may wish to assess whether any of their entries may be affected.

Key Takeaways

Companies importing goods subject to IEEPA duties should monitor developments in the Atmus Filtration case, particularly in advance of the March 31 CBP progress report and settlement conference. Importers with entries that have reached final liquidation should consider evaluating protest rights and available remedies under 19 U.S.C. § 1514.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Labor Policy Pendulum Swings Again: New Federal Rules Reshape Joint-Employer and Independent Contractor Standards
by: Ashley M. Farrell Pickett , Charles H.W. Foster
Florida’s Infill Redevelopment Act Unlocks New Residential Development Opportunities on Impacted Land in South Florida
by: Kerri L. Barsh
How the Expansion of the B Visa Bond Pilot Program May Impact Some Foreign Nationals
by: Kathryn Schababerle
CFTC Regulatory Developments on Prediction Markets and Event Contracts
by: Sylvie A. Durham , Jeffry M. Henderson
Mortgage Pre-Approval Letter Misrepresentations May Trigger Chapter 93A Claims
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
California DPFI Suspends Implementation, Enforcement of State’s New Investor Law
by: Emily Ladd-Kravitz , Babak Nikravesh
SEC Clarifies Status of Crypto Assets Under Federal Securities Laws, Signals Potential Exemptive and Safe Harbor Framework
by: Tracy S. Combs , Barbara A. Jones
GeTtin' SALTy Episode 72 | Oregon’s 2026 Short Session Debrief: Transportation, Conformity, and the Politics of Tax Policy [Podcast]
by: Nikki E. Dobay
Supreme Court Poised to Opine on Threshold for Administrative Procedure Act Review, Applicability of NEPA to Hazardous Waste Permits
by: Steven G. Barringer , Stacey Bosshardt
President Trump Issues Housing Affordability Executive Order
by: Steven G. Barringer , Stacey Bosshardt
FCC Circulates Draft “Weird Space Stuff” NPRM to Expand Spectrum Access for Next-Gen Orbital Missions
by: Kathryne C. Dickerson , Robert C. Ross
Texas Senate Bill 6 Update: What Data Centers and Large Load Customers Should Know About Proposed Interconnection Standards
by: Michael A. Boldt
Behavioral Health Law Ledger | March 2026
by: Julie A. Sullivan

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 