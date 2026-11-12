CISA + Partners Warn Industrial Refrigeration Industry About Cyberattacks

In the wake of targeted cybersecurity attacks against European industrial refrigeration manufacturers, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Health and Human Services (HHS), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Department of Transportation (DoT) warned industrial refrigeration and cold chain monitoring systems of malicious cyber activity targeting their industry and provided recommendations for preparation and defense.

The alert is targeted toward “[o]rganizations in the Healthcare and Public Health, Chemical, Food and Agriculture, and Transportation Systems Sectors that widely use these systems, including in refrigerated transport services, for automated and remote monitoring of temperatures, continuous temperature logging, defrost cycle management, and energy optimization.”

The warning was in response to a hacking attack into the refrigeration controllers of major supermarket chains of up to 700 French supermarkets that set them to defrost mode overnight, causing the refrigerators to overheat. The cold chain disruption forced the French supermarkets to discard vast stocks of spoiled goods, resulting in losses estimated to total tens of millions of euros. It is believed that the Iranian government was behind the attack. After the attacks in France, similar attacks were launched against Belgium, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The same operators are also believed to be behind attacks against blood banks in France.

The implications of this type of attack are serious and concerning. Common uses for cold chain techniques include food and produce, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, blood and human tissue, and chemicals. These are all products that people rely on every day for existence, and a disruption in the availability of these products could be devastating.

U.S. based companies involved in industrial refrigeration and cold chain services accessible from the internet can be at risk, as hackers can remotely interfere and cause widespread inventory loss and equipment hazards. These companies are urged by CISA “to defend against this activity by using strong authentication, keeping systems updated, identifying any systems that are accessible from the internet, removing unnecessary remote access, and securing any necessary remote access.”