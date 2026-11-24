With recent events putting cybersecurity in the spotlight, companies operating in one or more of the 16 critical infrastructure sectors (which is the majority of companies) should be prepared to update their incident response plans to incorporate the requirements of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Final Rule implementing the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 when it takes effect, likely in early 2027.

Key Takeaways

The CIRICA Final Rule will generally apply to any company that does not qualify as a small business pursuant to the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) small business size standard and operates in one of 16 critical sectors, including commercial services, critical manufacturing, financial services, and transportation systems.

The proposed CIRCIA Final Rule will require covered entities to: report cyber incidents to CISA within 72 hours of when the entity reasonably believes they occur, report ransom payments to CISA within 24 hours, and make supplemental reports as needed with new information.

Exceptions for reporting are available when reports are made to other Federal agencies with whom CISA has an information-sharing agreement.

As of October 1, 2026, the CIRCIA Final Rule has been submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (“OIRA”) for interagency review before being published in the Federal Register.

Companies Required to Comply with the CIRCIA Final Rule

The CIRCIA Final Rule will apply to any company operating in one or more of the 16 categories of critical infrastructure sectors from Presidential Policy Directive (PPD) 21 (and reiterated in NSM‑22). These 16 critical infrastructure sectors are: (1) Chemical, (2) Commercial Services, (3) Communications, (4) Critical Manufacturing, (4) Dams, (5) Defense Industrial Base, (6) Emergency Services, (7) Energy, (8) Financial Services, (9) Food and Agriculture, (10) Government Facilities, (11) Healthcare and Public Health, (12) Information Technology, (13) Nuclear Reactors, (14) Materials and Waste, (15) Transportation Systems, and (16) Waste and Wastewater Systems.

Companies operating in one of these sectors will be required to comply with the CIRCIA Final Rule unless they meet the SBA’s small business size standard as specified by the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) for that particular sector. However, even if a company meets their sector’s small business size standard, there are additional exceptions that would cause the CIRCIA to still apply.

Conduct Triggering the CIRCIA Final Rule

The CIRCIA Final Rule’s requirements are triggered whenever a company experiences a “Covered Cyber Incident.” To be a Covered Cyber Incident, a company operating in a critical sector must experience an occurrence that “actually jeopardizes, without lawful authority, the integrity, confidentiality, or availability of information on an information system, or actually jeopardizes, without lawful authority, an information system.” In addition, the Cyber Incident must be “Substantial,” which is a fact-based analysis that focuses on whether the incident involved a substantial Loss of confidentiality, integrity or availability, a serious impact on safety and resilience, significant operational disruption, or significant third-party compromise.

The CIRCIA Final Rule’s Requirements

A company must report a Covered Cyber Incident within 72 hours after it “reasonably believes the covered cyber incident has occurred.” To report the incident, companies must submit a formal Covered Cyber Incident Report to CISA. If a company makes a ransom payment as defined in the rule, it similarly must make a Ransom Payment Report to CISA within 24 hours of the payment. Responses to optional questions and additional information voluntarily submitted are part of these reports. If a company experiences a Covered Cyber Incident and makes a ransom payment related to that incident, the company can submit a Joint Covered Cyber Incident Ransom Payment Report in lieu of the two separate reports within 72 hours after the company reasonably believes the incident has occurred.

Importantly, supplemental reports must be “promptly” submitted if substantial new or different information becomes available about the incident or ransom payment, including any information that the company would have been required to include but did not have at the time it submitted the report. The company must also make supplemental reports if it has another company make a ransom payment on its behalf for a covered incident. The obligation to submit these required supplemental reports is ongoing until the incident has concluded and been “fully mitigated and resolved.”

Exceptions to Reporting a Covered Cyber Incident

The CIRCIA Final Rule also includes key exceptions to its reporting in CIRCIA based on agreements that CISA may enter with other Federal agencies that have their own reporting requirements. These “CIRCIA agreements” would require a sharing mechanism between CISA and the other agency for substantially similar information to what is required in a CIRCIA Report. If a company reports a cyber incident or ransom payment to another Federal agency pursuant to the terms of a CIRCIA Agreement that otherwise would have to be reported to CISA, that report to the other agency will satisfy the company’s reporting obligations. However, the company is responsible for confirming that a CIRCIA Agreement is applicable and the specific obligation it seeks to satisfy.

What To Do Now

First, companies operating in one or more of the critical infrastructure sectors need to determine if the CIRCIA Final Rule applies to them. If applicable, companies need to ensure that their internal Incident Response policies align with the Final Rule’s requirements, particularly given the quick timeline with which to report a covered incident to the government.