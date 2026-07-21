Christianity and the Law
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
The prolific and nationally-recognized corporate law scholar, Prof. Stephen Bainbridge, has collected an anthology of scholarship on the titular topic including law review articles and other publications by numerous authors in addition to himself.
Although the topic may be viewed as esoteric by some, the learned commentary linked above provides practical insights to those who try to reconcile the intersection between their religious beliefs and the more secular quotidian demands of practicing law and balancing the economic realities of the legal profession.
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