China’s National Intellectual Property Administration Warns of 14,460 Companies Misrepresenting Themselves as Intellectual Property or Patent Agencies
Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On June 15, 2026, China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) warned in a Public Notice Regarding “Intellectual Property Agency” and “Patent Agency” Enterprises That Have Not Obtained a Patent Agency Practice License (关于对未取得专利代理机构执业许可证的“知识产权代理”“专利代理”企业的公示) that there were over 14 thousand companies with names that include patent agency or intellectual property agency in their names despite not having a patent agency license. CNIPA has been continuously cracking down on fraud and other issues in the patent agency industry and announced in 2025 it was deepening its long-running Blue Sky rectification campaign.

The Public Notice states:

To safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of innovation entities and maintain the order of patent agency administrative licensing, and to guide innovation entities to improve their ability to identify agency services and avoid choosing unqualified patent agencies, we are now publicly listing 14,460 companies whose names contain words such as “intellectual property agency” or “patent agency” but have not obtained a patent agency practice license. (Data as of December 31, 2025). Please refer to the “Risk List Announcement” section for the detailed list. The companies on the list only face risks when engaging in patent agency business; this does not affect their legal and compliant conduct of other intellectual property businesses such as trademark agency.

Going forward, the Intellectual Property Utilization and Promotion Department of the CNIPA will update the list of published documents monthly based on the results of patent agency practice license approvals and trademark agency registrations.

If there are any errors in the information of the companies on the above list, please contact us for correction (telephone number 010-62083050).

The searchable list is available here (Chinese only). A separate list of 192 “black market patent agencies” (违规擅自开展专利代理业务（黑代理）被处罚的机构) is also available at the same site.

© 2026 Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner, P.A. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner, P.A.

China’s Supreme People’s Court Issues Guidelines for Ascertaining Technical Facts in Cases Involving New Plant Varieties
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s National Intellectual Property Administration Publishes 2026 Plan for Building a Strong Intellectual Property Nation
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s National Medical Products Administration Releases Interpretation of the “Implementation Measures for the Measures for Drug Trial Data Protection”
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s National Medical Products Administration Releases Implementation Measures for Drug Trial Data Protection – May 30, 2026 Submission Deadline!
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s 2026 Legislative Work Plan – Trademark Law Not Included
by: Aaron Wininger
Punitive Damages, Plant Varieties, and FRAND- Highlights from China’s 2025 IP Status White Paper
by: Aaron Wininger
CNIPA Releases the Annual Work Guidelines for Demonstration and Creation of a Strong Intellectual Property Nation (2026)
by: Aaron Wininger
China Retains Priority Watch List Status in USTR’s 2026 Special 301 Report, With Continuing Concerns Over Technology Transfer, Trade Secrets, and Counterfeiting
by: Aaron Wininger
China Customs Releases 2025 Typical Cases of Intellectual Property Protection: Ten Enforcement Actions Spanning Smart Customs, Cross-Border E-Commerce, and Border Trade
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s SPP Releases 2025 Typical Cases of Criminal Intellectual Property Protection: Ten Cases Spanning Trademark, Copyright, Trade Secret, and Geographical Indication Enforcement
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s National Intellectual Property Administration Announces 2026 to be “Year of Rectification and Standardization” for IP Firms
by: Aaron Wininger
China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate Releases 2025 White Paper on Intellectual Property Prosecution Work
by: Aaron Wininger
China Reports Progress on Intellectual Property Development in 2025 at April 2026 Press Conference
by: Aaron Wininger

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 