China’s National Intellectual Property Administration Publishes 2026 Plan for Building a Strong Intellectual Property Nation

On May 16, 2026, China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) published the 2026 Plan for Building a Strong Intellectual Property Nation (2026年知识产权强国建设推进计划). The Plan is an annual implementation document released by the Office of the Inter-Ministerial Joint Conference on Building a Strong Intellectual Property Nation. It operationalizes the longer-term Outline for Building a Strong Intellectual Property Nation (2021–2035) by setting out the specific intellectual property tasks to be undertaken across Chinese government ministries, agencies, and judicial bodies during the 2026 calendar year. The Plan assigns 106 enumerated tasks to lead and participating departments, including the CNIPA, the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Ministry of Justice, the General Administration of Customs, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and others, with the first-listed department designated as the lead.

The Plan is organized around seven focus areas: (1) improving the intellectual property legal and policy system, including revisions to the Trademark Law, Copyright Law implementing regulations, plant variety protection rules, customs protection regulations, and national defense patent rules, along with new rules for data IP, AI, blockchain, and open source; (2) strengthening IP protection through judicial, administrative, and collaborative enforcement mechanisms, including campaigns such as “Sword Net 2026,” “Sword Shadow 2026,” “Kunlun,” and “Dragon Soaring”; (3) improving market mechanisms for IP creation, commercialization, and financing, with attention to patent quality, university and research institute patent transformation, standard-essential patents, geographical indications, and IP-backed financial products; (4) enhancing IP public services and the IP service industry; (5) cultivating IP culture and talent, including foreign-related patent attorneys; (6) participating in global IP governance through WIPO, the IP5, BRICS, the Belt and Road Initiative, and bilateral cooperation; and (7) strengthening organizational support, including a five-year evaluation of the Outline’s implementation.

A translation follows. The original text is available here (Chinese only).

ONE

Improve the intellectual property system

(I) Improve intellectual property laws, regulations and rules

1. Accelerate the revision of the “Trademark Law of the People’s Republic of China” and the “Regulations on the Protection of Integrated Circuit Layout Designs”. (CNIPA and Ministry of Justice are responsible)

2. Strengthen the research and argumentation for specific legislation on geographical indications. (Responsible department: CNIPA)

3. Accelerate the revision of the “Regulations for the Implementation of the Copyright Law of the People’s Republic of China,” the “Regulations on Collective Management of Copyright,” and the “Regulations on the Protection of the Right to Disseminate Information Online,” and study and formulate the “Regulations on the Protection of Copyright in Folk Literature and Art Works.” (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Ministry of Justice are responsible.)

4. Promote the revision of the “Trial Measures for Voluntary Registration of Works” and the “Implementation Measures for Administrative Penalties for Copyright.” (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is responsible.)

5. Accelerate the revision of the “Detailed Rules for the Implementation of the Regulations on the Protection of New Plant Varieties of the People’s Republic of China”. (The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration are responsible according to their respective duties.)

6. Promote the revision of the “Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Customs Protection of Intellectual Property Rights”. (General Administration of Customs is responsible)

7. Advance the legislative process for the “Regulations on the Protection of Traditional Knowledge of Traditional Chinese Medicine”. (The Ministry of Justice, the National Health Commission, the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the CNIPA are responsible.)

8. Advance the revision of the “Regulations on National Defense Patents”. (Responsible departments: Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission and State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense)

(II) Reform and improve major intellectual property policies

9. Complete the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan for Intellectual Property and its various sub-plans, and conduct statistical monitoring of the plan’s implementation. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, all members of the Joint Conference)

10. Formulate the 15th Five-Year Plan for Copyright Work. (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is responsible.)

11. Formulate the “Key Measures for Strengthening Intellectual Property Protection and Utilization”. (CNIPA is responsible)

12. Research and formulate policy documents on intellectual property public services to support comprehensive innovation. (Responsible department: CNIPA)

13. Formulate guidelines for standard-essential patent applications and guidelines for standard-essential patent licensing. (Responsible departments: CNIPA and State Administration for Market Regulation)

14. Promote the formulation of opinions on strengthening the protection of trade secrets. (The State Administration for Market Regulation is responsible.)

15. Promote the issuance of the “Opinions on Strengthening the Transformation of Scientific and Technological Achievements in Medical and Health Institutions.” (The National Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine are responsible.)

16. Promote the implementation of the “Implementation Plan for Major Biodiversity Conservation Projects (2025-2030)”. (Ministry of Ecology and Environment is responsible)

17. Implement tax and fee support policies to encourage enterprises to increase their investment in technological innovation. (The Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration are responsible according to their respective duties.)

(III) Improve intellectual property rules in emerging and specific fields

18. Deepen the pilot program for data intellectual property rights. (The CNIPA is responsible.)

19. Explore and improve intellectual property protection rules for emerging fields and new business models such as big data, artificial intelligence, and blockchain, and improve relevant rules for open-source intellectual property. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Supreme People’s Court, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the CNIPA are responsible according to their respective duties.)

20. Expedite the formulation of the “Interim Measures for the Entry and Publication of Representative Lists in the National Database for the Protection of Traditional Chinese Medicine Knowledge.” (State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine is responsible)

TWO

Strengthen intellectual property protection

(I) Strengthening judicial protection of intellectual property rights

21. Improve the national-level appeals mechanism for intellectual property cases and study and formulate a plan for the construction of a specialized trial system. (The Supreme People’s Court is responsible for this.)

22. Issue guidelines for the adjudication of trademark administrative cases and guidelines for the investigation of technical facts in disputes over plant variety rights. (The Supreme People’s Court is responsible for this.)

23. Deepen the comprehensive performance of intellectual property rights prosecution duties and further promote the specialization of intellectual property rights prosecution. (The Supreme People’s Procuratorate is responsible.)

24. Strengthen supervision of civil and administrative litigation related to intellectual property rights, and deepen supervision of malicious litigation related to intellectual property rights. (The Supreme People’s Procuratorate is responsible.)

25. Strengthen the handling of cases involving crimes of infringing trade secrets and provide guidance to lower levels, and improve the prosecutorial procedures for handling such cases. (The Supreme People’s Procuratorate is responsible.)

26. Fully utilize the “Kunlun” proactive investigation and crackdown model to maintain a sustained high-pressure crackdown on intellectual property infringement crimes. (Ministry of Public Security is responsible)

(II) Strengthening administrative protection of intellectual property rights

27. Launch special campaigns such as “Sword Net 2026” to combat online copyright infringement and piracy, “Sword Shadow 2026” to protect the copyright of theatrical films, and the Youth Copyright Protection Season; improve early warning mechanisms for works in key areas and copyright protection mechanisms for cultural and creative products. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism are responsible according to their respective duties.)

28. Further improve the anti-monopoly system and rules in the field of intellectual property rights, and promote routine regulatory enforcement. (The State Administration for Market Regulation is responsible.)

29. Accelerate the formulation of relevant standards for trade secret protection. Continue to carry out the national pilot program for trade secret protection innovation, and hold the fourth “Enterprise Trade Secret Protection Capacity Enhancement Service Month” event. Promote the establishment of a dynamic list of key industries and key enterprises for trade secret protection. (The State Administration for Market Regulation is responsible.)

30. Conduct special enforcement actions in emerging fields and e-commerce to “protect intellectual property rights.” (The State Administration for Market Regulation is responsible.)

31. Continue to advance the unified examination and recognition of geographical indications, and build national geographical indication protection demonstration zones to high standards. (CNIPA is responsible)

32. Continue to clean up and rectify infringing, counterfeit, and illegal information, urge websites and platforms to fulfill their primary responsibilities, and improve their ability to review content involving intellectual property rights. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Cyberspace Administration of China are responsible according to their respective duties.)

33. Continuously strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights in the seed industry, and severely crack down on illegal activities such as counterfeiting, substandard products, and trademark infringement. Enhance technical support capabilities, improve the DNA molecular fingerprint database, and explore the implementation of variety identification management. (The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration are responsible according to their respective duties.)

34. Organize and carry out the “Dragon Soaring” special campaign for customs protection of intellectual property rights, and accelerate the construction of customs “smart intellectual property” scenarios. (General Administration of Customs is responsible)

35. Establish and improve customs administrative enforcement models that adapt to the intellectual property protection needs of new areas and new business models in foreign trade. (General Administration of Customs is responsible)

36. Continue to promote the use of genuine software, strengthen technical inspections of this work, and study and revise the “Guidelines for the Management of Genuine Software.” (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is responsible.)

37. Strengthen comprehensive governance of postal and express delivery security and further promote intellectual property protection through postal and express delivery channels. (State Post Bureau is responsible)

38. Strengthen intellectual property protection in the field of intangible cultural heritage. (The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and the CNIPA are responsible.)

(III) Improve the collaborative protection framework for intellectual property rights

39. Strengthen the connection between administrative law enforcement and judicial protection, and promote cross-departmental and cross-regional cooperation in law enforcement and protection. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Administration of Customs, the State Administration for Market Regulation, the CNIPA, and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration are responsible according to their respective duties.)

40. Deepen the implementation of the intellectual property protection system construction project, and build high-standard intellectual property protection centers and rapid rights protection centers. (CNIPA is responsible)

41. Strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights involving foreign entities, improve the cross-departmental coordination mechanism, enhance central-local government collaboration, strengthen early warning and dispute resolution guidance for key areas related to foreign affairs, and strengthen assistance in protecting rights for participants in overseas exhibitions. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Supreme People’s Court, Supreme People’s Procuratorate, Ministry of Commerce, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade)

42. Continue to promote diversified dispute resolution mechanisms for intellectual property rights, intensify administrative adjudication efforts, strengthen the construction of intellectual property dispute mediation organizations and arbitration institutions, and improve the mechanism for linking intellectual property administrative law enforcement with arbitration and mediation. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Supreme People’s Court, the Ministry of Justice, the CNIPA, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade are responsible according to their respective duties.)

43. Continuously strengthen the construction of the credit supervision system in the field of intellectual property, and update and issue the “National Basic Catalogue of Public Credit Information” and the “National Basic List of Punishments for Dishonesty”. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the National Development and Reform Commission, the People’s Bank of China, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the CNIPA are responsible according to their respective duties.)

THREE

Improve the operation mechanism of the intellectual property market

(a) Improve the quality of intellectual property creation

44. Strengthen efforts to address patent applications and malicious trademark registrations that violate the principle of good faith; improve the precision of patent pre-examination services; enhance guidance on regional brand trademark registration applications; and promptly address trademarks with significant negative impacts. (CNIPA is responsible)

45. Continuously improve the quality of intellectual property authorization and confirmation, and further promote innovation in the “on-demand examination” and re-examination models for patents. (CNIPA is responsible)

46. Focusing on major national strategic needs, improve the mechanism for intellectual property services to tackle key core technologies. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and Chinese Academy of Sciences)

47. Continue to implement the patent examination and protection mechanism for inventions in the field of traditional Chinese medicine. (CNIPA and State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine are responsible)

48. Promote the standardization of copyright registration, regulate irregular copyright registration applications, and promote an integrated service model for copyright registration, inquiry, monitoring, and statistics, while continuously advancing online copyright registration. (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is responsible.)

49. Accelerate the implementation of the substantial derived variety system, and formulate guidelines for determining substantial derived varieties and the first batch of catalogues to be implemented under the substantial derived variety system. (The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration are responsible according to their respective duties.)

(II) Strengthen the transformation and application of intellectual property rights

50. Establish a long-term mechanism for the transformation and utilization of intellectual property rights, improve the ecosystem for intellectual property utilization, continuously deepen the work of inventorying and revitalizing existing patents in universities and research institutions, improve the pre-patent application evaluation and due diligence exemption system for patent transfer and transformation, and explore working models for promoting patent transformation and utilization using artificial intelligence. (The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the National Health Commission, the CNIPA, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences are responsible according to their respective duties.)

51. Vigorously cultivate and develop patent-intensive industries and copyright industries. Conduct value-added accounting and publication for patent-intensive industries. Promote the institutionalization and standardization of research and statistical work related to the copyright industry. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the National Bureau of Statistics, and the CNIPA are responsible according to their respective duties.)

52. Expedite the approval and publication of amendments to national standards such as the “Evaluation Method for Patent-Intensive Products”. (The State Administration for Market Regulation and the CNIPA are responsible according to their respective duties.)

53. Support the strengthening and efficiency enhancement of intellectual property rights in key industries, deepen the working mechanism for patent navigation services to support industrial development and major economic activities, and promote the operation of patent pools and industrial intellectual property rights in key areas to a high standard. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council)

54. Deepen the reform of intellectual property rights distribution, study and formulate policy documents to deepen the reform of the mechanism for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and issue and implement policy documents on empowering job-related scientific and technological achievements and managing assets separately. (The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Finance, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the CNIPA, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences are responsible according to their respective duties.)

55. Promote the implementation of the system for declaring intellectual property rights arising from government-funded research projects. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Finance, State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission, and National Natural Science Foundation of China)

56. We will coordinate and promote the optimization and restructuring of national university science parks and the construction of regional technology transfer and transformation centers for universities, establish public transformation platforms, and build a “center + node” system for the transformation of university scientific and technological achievements. (Ministry of Education is responsible)

57. Implement a campaign to accelerate the commercialization and utilization of existing patents held by universities, and establish a comprehensive working mechanism that integrates patent management, commercialization services, and performance evaluation to expedite the improvement of the efficiency of university research results commercialization. (Ministry of Education is responsible)

58. Further implement the open licensing system for patents to facilitate the transfer of more scientific and technological achievements from the laboratory to the industrial chain. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences)

59. Dynamically optimize the patent ranking index system for central enterprises to guide them in strengthening the creation, utilization, and protection of high-value patents. (The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and the CNIPA are responsible.)

60. Vigorously implement the trademark and brand strategy and the project to promote the use of geographical indications. (The CNIPA is responsible.)

61. Continue to advance pilot programs to enhance the clinical research and commercialization of research results capabilities of high-level hospitals. (The National Health Commission is responsible.)

62. Continue to promote the implementation of the “Intellectual Property Management Standards for Scientific Research Organizations” in affiliated units of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Chinese Academy of Sciences is responsible)

63. Strengthen information sharing between advanced technology achievement transformation centers and functional national intellectual property operation service platforms. Compile the “Catalogue of Intellectual Property Transformation of Advanced Technology Achievements (Eleventh Batch)”. (Responsible departments: State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, CNIPA)

64. Continue to carry out pilot projects for the protection and promotion of copyright in folk literature and art. Promote the standardized development of copyright trading centers (trading bases). (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is responsible.)

65. Promote the quality grading of geographical indication agricultural products and drive quality improvement. (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs is responsible)

66. Establish a platform for the transformation and application of new varieties of forestry and grassland plants, and take stock of and revitalize the plant variety rights of relevant universities and research institutions. (National Forestry and Grassland Administration is responsible)

67. Advance the development of renowned traditional Chinese medicine brands. (The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, the CNIPA, and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine are responsible according to their respective duties.)

(III) Promote the market-oriented operation of intellectual property rights

68. Actively and steadily develop intellectual property finance, fully leverage the roles of the National Intellectual Property Public Service Platform and the National Intellectual Property Pledge Information Platform, and coordinate the advancement of intellectual property pledge financing, securitization, and insurance. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the National Development and Reform Commission, the People’s Bank of China, the State Financial Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the CNIPA are responsible according to their respective duties.)

69. Support key regions in deepening the comprehensive pilot program for the intellectual property finance ecosystem. (Responsible departments: State Financial Regulatory Commission, CNIPA, and Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee)

70. Guide banking and insurance institutions to optimize intellectual property financial products and services, and explore integrating insurance services into the entire intellectual property activity chain. Guide the insurance industry to increase protection and improve insurance services. (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the People’s Bank of China, the State Financial Regulatory Commission, and the CNIPA are responsible according to their respective duties.)

71. Promote the securitization of intellectual property rights and support the regular issuance of such products. Strengthen the functions of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s Science and Technology Exchange Center. (Responsible departments: China Securities Regulatory Commission, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and CNIPA)

FOUR

Improve the efficiency of intellectual property services

(I) Strengthen the supply of public services for intellectual property rights

72. Develop national standards for public intellectual property services, and promote “equal acceptance and processing” of various services both online and offline. (Responsible department: CNIPA)

73. Further promote special initiatives to support and benefit enterprises through intellectual property rights, and strengthen public services for tackling key and core technologies. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology)

74. Optimize and upgrade the functions of the National Intellectual Property Public Service Platform, and promote interconnection and interoperability with local platforms. (Responsible department: CNIPA)

75. Promote the integration and application of intellectual property-related public service platforms with the national online identity authentication public service platform to enhance user information security. (CNIPA and Ministry of Public Security are responsible)

(II) Promoting the development of the intellectual property services industry

76. Conduct in-depth special rectification campaigns in the intellectual property agency industry and improve the long-term regulatory mechanism for the industry. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, Ministry of Public Security, and State Administration for Market Regulation)

77. Further promote regional cooperation and assistance in the intellectual property services industry, and actively cultivate foreign-related intellectual property service institutions. (Responsible department: CNIPA)

78. Guide copyright collective management organizations to expand their business and encourage cooperation between them and relevant industry associations. Promote the standardized certification work of overseas copyright certification bodies. (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is responsible.)

FIVE

Creating a favorable intellectual property social environment

(I) Vigorously promote the concept of intellectual property culture

79. Organize and successfully host major events such as World Intellectual Property Day, National Intellectual Property Publicity Week, China International Copyright Expo, International Copyright Forum, China Brand Day, and China International Patent Technology and Product Fair. Promote the achievements in building a strong intellectual property nation, and strengthen international publicity on intellectual property through platforms such as the China International Import Expo, the China International Trade Fair for Services, and the World Intellectual Property Organization platform, telling the story of China’s intellectual property rights effectively. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the State Administration for Market Regulation, the State Administration of Radio and Television, the CNIPA, the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade are responsible according to their respective duties.)

80. Strengthen the capacity for integrated media dissemination and international communication of intellectual property rights, and expand the coverage of intellectual property rights popularization and education. (Responsible departments: CNIPA and Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee)

81. Promote the implementation of the “whoever enforces the law is responsible for popularizing it” system by all regions and relevant departments, and vigorously publicize relevant laws and regulations such as those concerning intellectual property protection. Strengthen intellectual property legal publicity on platforms such as the China Legal Publicity Network and its official WeChat and Weibo accounts. (Ministry of Justice is responsible)

82. Conduct a series of publicity activities on customs protection of intellectual property rights, and release the 2025 report on the status of intellectual property protection by Chinese customs and typical cases. (General Administration of Customs is responsible)

83. Utilize important time nodes such as the National Science Popularization Month, the National Science and Technology Week, and the National Intellectual Property Publicity Week to carry out intellectual property science popularization activities. Strengthen the multimedia dissemination of intellectual property science popularization resources by relying on the Science Popularization China information platform. (The Ministry of Science and Technology and the China Association for Science and Technology are responsible according to their respective duties.)

(II) Consolidate the foundation for the development of intellectual property rights

84. Further promote the creation of a national intellectual property powerhouse demonstration zone and deepen the joint construction of a strong intellectual property province. (CNIPA is responsible)

85. Further promote local pilot programs for improving the business environment in the field of intellectual property. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, State Administration for Market Regulation, and Chinese Academy of Sciences)

86. Further implement the knowledge updating project for professional and technical personnel, and intensify efforts to cultivate and train high-level professional and technical personnel in the field of intellectual property. (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and the CNIPA are responsible according to their respective duties.)

87. Vigorously strengthen the training of foreign-related patent lawyers. (The Ministry of Justice and the CNIPA are responsible according to their respective duties)

88. Conduct commendation work for advanced collectives and individuals in the national intellectual property system. (The CNIPA and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security are responsible.)

89. Strengthen collaborative training of intellectual property professionals and the development of the teaching staff, and further improve the professional degree program system for intellectual property in universities. (Ministry of Education, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and CNIPA are responsible)

90. Establish high-standard high-end intellectual property think tanks and jointly build a high-standard international intellectual property academy. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Supreme People’s Court, the Ministry of Education, the CNIPA, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences are responsible according to their respective duties.)

SIX

Deeply involved in global intellectual property governance

91. Deeply participate in global intellectual property governance within the framework of the World Intellectual Property Organization. Promote the formulation of international rules on intellectual property in emerging fields and new business models such as artificial intelligence. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Justice)

92. Actively play an important role in the cooperation among the five intellectual property offices of China, the US, Europe, Japan, and South Korea, as well as in intellectual property cooperation among BRICS countries. Promote pragmatic cooperation in smaller multilateral cooperation mechanisms such as China-ASEAN, China-Central Asia, and China-Mongolia-Russia, and consolidate and deepen cooperation with neighboring countries. (Responsible department: CNIPA)

93. Actively participate in discussions on relevant issues within multilateral platforms such as the World Trade Organization and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and actively promote negotiations on intellectual property issues within free trade agreements. (Ministry of Commerce, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and CNIPA are responsible.)

94. Continue to deepen intellectual property cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, accelerate the implementation of the outcomes of the Third Belt and Road High-Level Conference on Intellectual Property, and strengthen intellectual property cooperation with countries in the Global South. (Responsible departments: CNIPA, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

95. Actively participate in intellectual property-related matters of international organizations such as the World Customs Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and deepen and expand cross-border law enforcement cooperation with customs authorities of countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. (General Administration of Customs is responsible)

96. Advance substantive consultations on international copyright treaties such as the Treaty on the Protection of Broadcasting Organizations and the Treaty on the Protection of Traditional Cultural Expressions. Ensure the effective implementation of international copyright treaties such as the Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances and the Marrakesh Treaty. (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television are responsible according to their respective duties.)

97. Earnestly fulfill the international conventions on the protection of new plant varieties, deepen multilateral and bilateral technical exchanges and cooperation, and participate in the formulation of relevant international standards. (The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the CNIPA, and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration are responsible according to their respective duties.)

98. Improve the comprehensive overseas service system, strengthen the construction of overseas intellectual property information service platforms, promptly release early warning information, provide services to enterprises in key areas and crucial links, and conduct risk assessment and rights protection guidance. (The Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Customs, the CNIPA, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade are responsible according to their respective duties.)

99. Strengthen consultations with major trading partners on intellectual property cooperation related to trade and economy, and promote key countries and regions to strengthen intellectual property protection for Chinese enterprises through multilateral and bilateral dialogue channels. (Responsible departments: Ministry of Commerce, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Supreme People’s Court, Supreme People’s Procuratorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, General Administration of Customs, State Administration for Market Regulation, CNIPA, National Forestry and Grassland Administration, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade)

100. Promote the internationalization of my country’s standards related to digital copyright management for audio-visual content distribution. (The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Administration of Radio and Television are responsible according to their respective duties.)

101. Hold the Second International Conference on Intellectual Property Enforcement. (The State Administration for Market Regulation is responsible.)

102. Prepare for the 4th China International Supply Chain Promotion Expo and the 2026 Global Business and Legal System Conference, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with non-governmental international organizations. (China Council for the Promotion of International Trade is responsible)

SEVEN

Strengthen organizational support

103. Conduct a five-year evaluation of the implementation of the Outline. (The Joint Conference Office and all member units of the Joint Conference are responsible.)

104. Solicit and promote the fifth batch of typical cases of building a strong intellectual property nation. (The Joint Conference Office is responsible for this.)

105. Give full play to the role of the expert advisory committee and the strategic implementation research base, and conduct in-depth research on major theoretical and practical issues in the field of intellectual property. (The Joint Conference Office is responsible for this.)

106. Compile and publish the annual report on the development of a strong intellectual property nation. (The Joint Conference Office is responsible for this.)

In the above division of tasks, for those tasks that are the responsibility of multiple departments, the department listed first is the lead department, and the others are participating departments.