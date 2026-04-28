China’s National Intellectual Property Administration Announces 2026 to be “Year of Rectification and Standardization” for IP Firms

(i) Strictly crack down on and focus on rectifying illegal and irregular agency activities.

1. Conduct extensive investigations into illegal activities. Intellectual property management departments at all levels should focus on prominent issues such as the black and gray industry chain of patent counterfeiting, ensure smooth channels for reporting and complaints, strengthen online behavior monitoring and agency data analysis, and focus on investigating clues such as forging patent applicant information, fabricating patents through fraud, renting out patent agency qualifications through “franchise,” “application on behalf,” or “certificate lending,” as well as publishing illegal business solicitation information on the Internet. They should also widely collect leads such as agents maliciously registering or hoarding trademarks, registering trademarks with significant adverse effects, maliciously “withdrawing for non-use,” and forging geographical indication historical materials, and promptly transfer them to departments with law enforcement powers for investigation and prosecution.

2. Strictly Crack Down on Illegal Activities. Market supervision departments at all levels and local intellectual property management departments with enforcement power shall, in accordance with laws and regulations, punish applicants, agencies or practitioners, and unqualified institutions or individuals involved in submitting or acting as agents for patent and trademark applications that violate the principle of good faith, renting or lending patent agency qualifications, conducting patent agency business without authorization, and engaging in fraudulent activities such as forging or altering legal documents, official seals, signatures, or geographical indication historical materials, as well as soliciting business through improper means. Intellectual property management departments at all levels shall, in conjunction with relevant departments, strengthen guidance to platform enterprises, urging them to establish and improve a database of prohibited and restricted words for soliciting agency business, and improve internal review rules and working mechanisms; market supervision departments shall investigate and punish platform enterprises that consistently publish illegal information or fail to rectify their practices in accordance with the law.

3. Increase the intensity of criminal prosecution. Further strengthen the connection between administrative and criminal law enforcement, and promptly transfer cases involving suspected infringement of citizens’ personal information, forgery of seals of state organs and enterprises, fraud, and other crimes discovered during the investigation of illegal and irregular agency activities to the public security organs.

(ii) Strictly review and approve applications and resolutely safeguard industry access.

1. Strictly enforce the approval and registration process for patent and trademark agencies. The CNIPA will establish an information-sharing mechanism with relevant departments to rigorously verify the agency qualifications and professional experience of proposed agency shareholders and partners, preventing them from evading supervision through “changing their names.” Those found to have a history of “certificate lending” will be subject to strict supervision, and their professional experience during this period will not be counted towards their years of professional practice. Special attention will be paid to investigating unqualified individuals who illegally establish agencies through methods such as hidden shareholding and prevent “shell company” operations. Local intellectual property management departments should cooperate in verifying the business premises of newly established patent agencies, eliminating virtual addresses or “one address, multiple licenses.” Continued strict management of trademark agency registration will be enforced, with enhanced public disclosure of registration information, and restrictions will be placed on those who have not passed verification to conduct trademark agency business.

2. Strengthen the review and approval process for the registration of branch offices of patent agencies and patent agents. Local authorities should strictly review the registration application materials for branch offices and patent agents in accordance with relevant requirements, strengthening the verification and comparison with information such as enterprise registration and social security contributions to prevent the establishment of fictitious branch offices. Strengthen the management of patent agent internship evaluations, standardize patent agent internship activities, and prevent fraudulent internships. Support qualified localities in implementing a “one-stop online service” for the registration of patent agency branch offices and patent agent practice, utilizing local government information platforms to achieve multi-dimensional verification of personnel information and better prevent behaviors such as “certificate lending” and part-time work.

(III) Strict supervision to improve the standardization and professionalism of the agency industry.

1. Conduct follow-up reviews of self-inspection and rectification efforts by agency organizations. From April to June 2026, local authorities will conduct follow-up reviews of the self-inspection and rectification efforts of agency organizations, promptly removing those that no longer meet licensing requirements and those practicing illegally. Organizations and individuals found to have falsified information or refused to rectify their practices will be dealt with severely according to law. Local authorities should combine annual report reviews with random and public inspections, strengthening the screening and comparison of information such as enterprise registration and social security records to further verify the self-inspection and rectification efforts of agency organizations, achieving precise handling and comprehensive rectification.

2. Strictly implement the patent attorney signature responsibility system. Strengthen the collection and comparison of patent attorney signature filing data to ensure the authenticity of signatures. Conduct routine monitoring of patent attorneys’ caseload and areas of expertise, and severely punish any failure to fulfill signature responsibilities. For a large number of patent applications that violate the principle of good faith, local authorities should strengthen the “dual punishment” for both the agency and the personnel. For patent attorneys whose practice licenses have been revoked or cancelled, they can only apply for cancellation of their practice registration after all cases under their name have been properly handled.

3. Deepen intelligent and credit-based supervision. Accelerate the establishment of an intelligent supervision system for intellectual property agencies, enabling functions such as analyzing the development trends of the agency industry, dynamically monitoring agency behavior, and providing risk warnings. Expedite the improvement of relevant regulations on the evaluation and management of patent and trademark agencies, and promote strengthened credit supervision of patent applicants who violate regulations. All localities should ensure that credit information is fully collected and evaluated, and implement disciplinary measures and categorized supervision for dishonest behavior in accordance with laws and regulations, imposing coordinated restrictions on dishonest applicants and agencies in areas such as patent pre-examination and priority examination.

4. Strengthen industry self-regulation and ethical conduct. Industry associations at all levels should strengthen ethical conduct, improve industry self-regulatory rules, comprehensively enhance education on professional ethics and discipline, guide agencies to improve internal management systems, strengthen quality control, and transform compliance requirements into daily norms. Increase the intensity of industry self-regulatory penalties and public exposure, and strengthen industry warning education. Local authorities should improve the regular communication, consultation, information sharing, and joint working mechanisms between administrative departments and industry organizations to achieve effective integration of administrative supervision and industry self-regulation.

5. Enhance the professional level of patent attorneys. Promote the establishment of a lifelong education and training system for patent attorneys, explore the establishment of an initial professional oath system and an annual training and assessment system, and regularly conduct knowledge updates and business exchanges. Improve the “advanced” training mechanism for patent attorneys, strengthen diversified training in agency, law, and operations, and continuously improve the professional quality and service capabilities of practitioners.

(iv) Strictly regulate and strengthen the management of the entire intellectual property chain.

1. Establish a notification and handling mechanism for patent fraud. Local authorities should promptly transfer any leads regarding cases involving staff members of universities, research institutions, medical institutions, or enterprises fabricating patents themselves or through intermediaries to their relevant competent authorities or enterprise qualification certification departments for handling. Cases involving suspected fraudulent acquisition of government subsidies and awards, false capital contributions, or tax evasion should be transferred to the competent authorities and public security organs for investigation and accountability. For cases involving public officials in intellectual property departments, disciplinary action should be taken, and cases should be transferred to disciplinary inspection and supervision organs for handling. For entities with frequent and repeated patent applications that violate the principle of good faith, joint interviews should be conducted with relevant departments to promptly urge rectification.

2. Guide universities and research institutions to strengthen internal control management. Intellectual property management departments at all levels should work with relevant departments to promote the improvement of internal management mechanisms in universities, research institutions, medical institutions, and state-owned enterprises; improve the disclosure system for service inventions; establish standardized procedures for invention disclosure and mechanisms for retaining technology research and development records; improve the pre-patent application evaluation system; strengthen evaluation constraints; and strictly investigate patent applications that are clearly unrelated to the inventor’s professional field or research projects to prevent patent fraud at the source. Promote the inclusion of respect for intellectual property rights, standardized patent authorship, and prevention of patent fraud as compulsory courses for researchers and incorporate them into research integrity education.

3. Strengthen control over the examination and review process. Comprehensively enhance the verification of the authenticity and validity of applicant and inventor identity information. Research and formulate management measures for electronic patent application accounts, improve the rules for the establishment, use, and management of electronic application accounts, and establish a dynamic management mechanism. Strictly manage patent application fees and strengthen the monitoring and control of abnormal payment behaviors. Strengthen the investigation and handling of behaviors such as providing false supporting materials, abnormal patent transfers, and abnormal changes in inventors, and restrict the processing of related transfer and change procedures in accordance with laws and regulations, effectively curbing patent sales for improper purposes.

4. Further promote the optimization of patent-related assessment and evaluation policies. Local authorities should explore establishing a working mechanism for intellectual property departments to participate in the formulation of policies related to patent indicators, avoiding the introduction of “quantity-only” patent policies from the outset. Strengthen the use of case studies to promote reform; for cases where problems are found in the internal patent evaluation and management systems of relevant units during case investigations, the relevant competent authorities should be notified to urge them to optimize and adjust.