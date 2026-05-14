China’s 2026 Legislative Work Plan – Trademark Law Not Included

On May 11, 2026, China’s Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress released their 2026 Legislative Work Plan (国务院2026年度立法工作计划). Of note, the Trademark Law is not in the Plan despite the draft released for comment in December 2025. Of interest in the Plan though are: Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Combating Undue Extraterritorial Jurisdiction by Foreign Countries; Regulations on the Protection of Integrated Circuit Layout Designs (Revised), and Implementing Regulations of the Copyright Law.
In the preface to the Plan, the State Council also stated “The governance of artificial intelligence will be improved, and comprehensive legislation for the healthy development of artificial intelligence will be accelerated; legislation to protect common elements of artificial intelligence, such as data, computing power, algorithms, intellectual property rights, network security, and supply chain security, as well as regulations for key application scenarios, will be improved.”
A translation of the Plan follows. The original can be found here (Chinese only).
The legislative projects and drafting units specified in the State Council’s 2026 Legislative Work Plan
I. Draft laws to be submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for deliberation (14 items)
1. Draft Financial Law (Drafted by the People’s Bank of China, the State Financial Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange)
2. Draft Amendment to the National Defense Mobilization Law (Drafted by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Defense Mobilization Department of the Central Military Commission)
3. Draft Amendment to the Bidding and Tendering Law (Drafted by the National Development and Reform Commission)
4. Draft Amendment to the Law of the People’s Bank of China (Drafted by the People’s Bank of China)
5. Draft Amendment to the Water Law (Drafted by the Ministry of Water Resources)
6. Draft Amendment to the Road Traffic Safety Law (Drafted by the Ministry of Public Security)
7. Draft Amendment to the Law on the Administration of Tax Collection ( Drafted by the State Taxation Administration and the Ministry of Finance)
8. Draft Amendment to the Teachers Law ( Drafted by the Ministry of Education)
9. Draft Amendment to the Earthquake Prevention and Disaster Reduction Law (Drafted by the Ministry of Emergency Management and the China Earthquake Administration)
10. Draft Law on the Administration of Government Offices (Drafted by the State Administration of Government Offices)
11. Draft Amendment to the Exit and Entry Administration Law (Drafted by the Ministry of Public Security and the National Immigration Administration)
12. Draft Amendment to the Price Law (Drafted by the National Development and Reform Commission and the State Administration for Market Regulation)
13. Draft Amendment to the Lawyers Law ( Drafted by the Ministry of Justice)
14. Draft Amendment to the Customs Law (Drafted by the General Administration of Customs)
The following draft laws are prepared for submission to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for deliberation: Telecommunications Law, Draft Amendment to Metrology Law, Draft Amendment to Consumption Tax Law, Draft Amendment to Commercial Bank Law, Draft Amendment to Insurance Law, Draft Amendment to Highway Law, Draft Amendment to Railway Law, Draft Amendment to Electricity Law, Draft Law on Industry Associations and Chambers of Commerce, Draft Law on Territorial Spatial Planning, Draft Transportation Law, Draft Amendment to People’s Police Law, Draft Detention Center Law, Draft Aerospace Law, Draft Radio and Television Law, Draft Amendment to Intangible Cultural Heritage Law, Draft Amendment to Food Safety Law, Draft Amendment to Product Quality Law, Draft Law on Elderly Care Services, Draft Amendment to Blood Donation Law, Draft Pharmacist Law, Draft Real Estate Registration Law, Draft Amendment to Flood Control Law, Draft Amendment to Mine Safety Law, Draft Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Draft Law on National Reserve Security, Draft Law on Prevention and Control of Cybercrime, and Draft Law on International Civil and Commercial Judicial Assistance.
II. Proposed Administrative Regulations to be Formulated or Revised (24 items)
1. Water Supply Regulations (Drafted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development)
2. Regulations for the Implementation of the Drug Administration Law (Revised) (Drafted by the State Administration for Market Regulation and the National Medical Products Administration)
3. Regulations on Nature Reserves (Revised) (Drafted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration)
4. Regulations of the State Council on Outward Investment (Drafted by the Ministry of Justice, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Commerce)
5. Regulations of the State Council on the Security of Industrial and Supply Chains (Drafted by the Ministry of Justice and the China Law Society)
6. Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Combating Undue Extraterritorial Jurisdiction by Foreign Countries (Drafted by the Ministry of Justice)
7. National Agricultural Census Regulations (Revised) (Drafted by the National Bureau of Statistics)
8. Regulations for the Implementation of the Administrative Reconsideration Law (Revised) (Drafted by the Ministry of Justice)
9. Regulations on the Management of Foundations (Revised) (Drafted by the Ministry of Civil Affairs)
10. Implementing Regulations of the Mineral Resources Law (Drafted by the Ministry of Natural Resources)
11. Regulations on the Origin of Imported and Exported Goods (Revised) (Drafted by the General Administration of Customs)
12. Regulations on Promoting Employment and Entrepreneurship of Veterans (Drafted by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs)
13. Implementing Regulations of the Audit Law (Revised) (Drafted by the National Audit Office)
14. Regulations on Emergency Response and Investigation of Power Safety Accidents (Revised) (Drafted by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration)
15. Regulations on the Protection of Integrated Circuit Layout Designs (Revised) (Drafted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration)
16. Regulations on judicial offices (drafted by the Ministry of Justice)
17. Regulations on the Administration for Industry and Commerce (Revised) (Drafted by the State Administration for Market Regulation)
18. Regulations on the Supervision and Administration of Securities Companies (Revised) (Drafted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission)
19. Regulations on the Protection of Traditional Chinese Medicine Knowledge (Drafted by the National Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine)
20. Regulations on the Construction of a Unified National Market (Drafted by the Ministry of Justice and the National Development and Reform Commission)
21. Regulations on the Administration of Housing Provident Fund (Revised) ( Drafted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development)
22. Measures for the Administration of Internet Information Services (Revised) (Drafted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Public Security)
23. Regulations on the Administration of Overseas Labor Cooperation (Revised) (Drafted by the Ministry of Commerce)
24. Regulations on the Investigation and Management of Potential Safety Hazards in Production Safety Accidents ( Drafted by the Ministry of Emergency Management)
The draft regulations are prepared to include: regulations on the supervision and management of listed companies, regulations on the supervision and management of local finance, regulations on the supervision and management of prepaid consumption, regulations on the supervision and management of online trading platforms , regulations on the management of motor vehicle production access, regulations on the registration and management of arbitration institutions, measures for the formulation of administrative discretion benchmarks, regulations on the registration and management of social service institutions, regulations on satellite navigation, regulations on airspace management, regulations on textbook management, regulations on the supervision of social insurance funds, regulations on the navigation management of the Three Gorges and Gezhouba Dams on the Yangtze River, regulations on the safety management of urban buildings, regulations on fertilizer management, regulations on network security level protection, regulations on the safety management of grain reserves, regulations on the environmental risk management of chemical substances, regulations on the management of direct satellite service for terminal equipment, and regulations on the laying and protection management of submarine cables and pipelines.
The draft amendments are intended for the following regulations: Foreign Exchange Management Regulations, Provisional Regulations on the Supervision and Management of State-Owned Assets of Enterprises, Road Transport Regulations, Toll Road Management Regulations, Industrial Product Production License Management Regulations, Provisional Measures for Securities and Futures Investment Consulting Management, Government Information Disclosure Regulations, Regulations on the Procedures for Formulating Administrative Regulations, Regulations on the Procedures for Formulating Rules, Implementing Regulations of the Copyright Law, Regulations on the Protection of Traditional Chinese Medicine Varieties, Implementing Regulations of the Law on the Protection of Cultural Relics, National Fitness Regulations, Regulations on the Employment of Persons with Disabilities, Measures for the Registration of Adoption of Children by Chinese Citizens, Property Management Regulations, Implementing Regulations of the Forest Law, Regulations on the Management of Feed and Feed Additives, Regulations on Internal Security and Protection of Enterprises and Institutions, Regulations on the Safety Supervision of Special Equipment, Measures for the Management of Military Food Supply Stations and Water Supply Stations, Regulations on Religious Affairs, Regulations on Meteorological Disaster Prevention, Regulations on the Safety Management of Reservoirs and Dams, Regulations on Railway Safety Management, Detailed Rules for the Implementation of the Frontier Health and Quarantine Law, Regulations on the Management of Technology Import and Export, International Maritime Transport Regulations, and Provisions on the Limits of Maritime Compensation for Ships Under 300 Gross Tonnage and Coastal Transport and Coastal Operation Vessels.
III. Other legislative projects to be completed
1. Legislative projects urgently needed to further comprehensively deepen reforms, accelerate the transformation of government functions, develop new productive forces, safeguard national security, and strengthen foreign-related legal affairs.
2. High-quality legislative projects urgently needed to accelerate the modernization of national defense and the armed forces.
3. Other legislative projects assigned by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council.