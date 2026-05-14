China’s 2026 Legislative Work Plan – Trademark Law Not Included

On May 11, 2026, China’s Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress released their 2026 Legislative Work Plan (国务院2026年度立法工作计划). Of note, the Trademark Law is not in the Plan despite the draft released for comment in December 2025. Of interest in the Plan though are: Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Combating Undue Extraterritorial Jurisdiction by Foreign Countries; Regulations on the Protection of Integrated Circuit Layout Designs (Revised), and Implementing Regulations of the Copyright Law.

In the preface to the Plan, the State Council also stated “The governance of artificial intelligence will be improved, and comprehensive legislation for the healthy development of artificial intelligence will be accelerated; legislation to protect common elements of artificial intelligence, such as data, computing power, algorithms, intellectual property rights, network security, and supply chain security, as well as regulations for key application scenarios, will be improved.”

A translation of the Plan follows. The original can be found here (Chinese only).

The legislative projects and drafting units specified in the State Council’s 2026 Legislative Work Plan