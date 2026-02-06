China State Tobacco Monopoly Administration Expands Oversight to Nicotine Pouches and Smokeless Products
Friday, February 6, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On January 9, 2026, China’s top tobacco regulator, the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration (STMA), published Announcement No. 1 of 20261, officially incorporating nicotine pouches and other “smokeless tobacco products” into its regulatory framework. According to the Announcement, “smokeless tobacco products” refer to tobacco products containing nicotine that are used orally, nasally, or externally without producing smoke, including nicotine pouches (patches, strips), snus, chewing tobacco, tobacco paste, dissolvable tobacco, and snuff. 

When China revised the Implementing Regulation of the Tobacco Monopoly Law in late 2021, the language added to the Regulation was that “e-cigarettes and other novel tobacco products shall be subject to the relevant provisions concerning cigarettes under the Regulation.” After that, STMA has published numerous regulations regarding e-cigarettes, but the regulation of other novel tobacco products has remained in a somewhat gray area. Now, the Announcement makes it clear that smokeless tobacco products (including nicotine pouches) are “regulated as cigarettes or cut tobacco,” formally putting these products under STMA’s monopoly system. The Announcement also notes that, like other tobacco products, the smokeless tobacco products will be subject to the national policies for “restricted industries,” which means that the related new investments and other activities will be highly restricted. Lastly, the Announcement declares that unlicensed production and sales of smokeless tobacco products are strictly prohibited.

The Announcement represents the latest step in China’s recent intensified regulation of so-called “tobacco-related products.” On December 18, 2025, the General Office of the State Council issued an Opinion2 on “combating tobacco-related illegal activities across the entire supply chain.” The Opinion does not clearly define “tobacco-related products,” but in at least one instance names “tobacco monopoly products, e-cigarettes, and other novel tobacco products” as examples of tobacco-related products. The Opinion calls for “comprehensive strengthening of e-cigarette regulation, with strict crackdowns on illegal production, wholesale, transportation, sales, and export-return activities involving e-cigarettes.” The manufacture and sale of “overwhelmed e-cigarettes” (e-cigarettes containing substances like synthetic cannabinoids) and nicotine-free e-cigarettes will be severely punished. The Opinion for the first time imposes a ban on unlicensed production and sales of tobacco-related products such as snus and nicotine pouches. Notably, the Opinion also requires severe crackdowns on the illegal production and sales of “products resembling tobacco in appearance, usage, and primary function,” such as “hollow cigarettes” (i.e., cigarettes without being filled with cut tobacco), “tea cigarettes,” and “flower cigarettes.”

The Opinion authorizes STMA to monitor developments in tobacco-related products and clarify the attributes and scope of all such products, which we have already seen could broadly capture many types of products, including products such as tea cigarettes that do not contain tobacco or nicotine. Consequently, e-cigarettes and all other “tobacco-related products,” including items previously in a regulatory gray area such as nicotine pouches, will fall under the institutionalized oversight of STMA. It is foreseeable that in the near future, the STMA will progressively introduce various new measures regarding tobacco-related products, leading to greater restrictions on related business activities in China. We will continue to monitor the relevant regulatory developments.  

Endnotes

  1. See http://www.tobacco.gov.cn/gjyc/tzgg/202601/c04b109a283140c6b1c37b4854dc456d.shtml ↩︎
  2. See https://www.gov.cn/zhengce/content/202512/content_7052155.htm ↩︎
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

DOJ Sues Michigan Over Cage-Free Egg Law
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
CODEX ALIMENTARIUS – Main Outcome of the 55th session of the Committee on Food Hygiene (CCFH55)
by: Christophe Leprêtre
FDA Releases Total Diet Study Interactive Tool
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Senator Reintroduces Dietary Supplement Legislation
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Lawsuit Brought Against Kratom (Derivative) Products- FDA Suggests Relaxed Enforcement Against Kratom Products
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
MERCOSUR Publishes Technical Silicone Regulation, Initiates Revision of Positive List
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
Protein Shake Maker Sued over Cadmium Contamination
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
FDA Releases Human Foods Program 2026 Priority Deliverables
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
US Grocers Request Extended Compliance Window for New SNAP Restrictions
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
CA OEHHA Offers Guidance on Vinyl Acetate and Prop. 65 Enforcement
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Issues RFI on Gluten-Cross Contact Issues
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
WHO Updates Foodborne Disease Manuals
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Update on Canada’s Import Requirements for Certain FDA-Regulated Products Containing Meat and Poultry
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 